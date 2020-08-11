Sports
Anambra FA CTC Promises To Achieve Targets
Anambra State Football Association Caretaker Chairman, Dr Emeka Okeke, has affirmed that the committee would do great things within the three-month timeline given by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
In an exclusive chat with Tidesports source Okeke said it is time for the people of Anambra to take ownership of the survival of football in the state.
The caretaker chairman, during the chat, hinted at his plan to ensure that the necessary facilities and structures in football for the grassroots development are installed across the southeastern state.
“As caretaker committee Chairman, I believe that we can still do what the state has been nursing in eight years of football and get it accomplished in three months’ time”
“We are starting with the Anambra campaigns let the people of the state take ownership for the survival of football and its growth in the state for the benefit of the community
“We will go to make sure we know who are the local clubs, local players what facilities can we put on each of the twenty-one local government and how to get the people to come together, and the only way we can do that because you can’t promote what does not exist. “
Finally, the Chairman also told brila.net of his committee’s plan to run a coaching clinic and also start a program to enroll Anambra-born coaches into the NIS.
Sports
PFA’s Head Coach Makes Case For Football Academies
The Head Coach of Peace Football Academy (PFA) in Lagos State, Gbolahan Dare Ojo, has called on both government and multi-nationals to assist grassroots football academies in all ramifications.
He stated that policies should also be formulated on how to develop sports in the country, mostly football.
Ojo, who is also the manager of PFA, made the call yesterday, on a telephone interview with Tidesports, saying that football has become one of the lucrative businesses in the world.
“ I want to call on all governments to prioritised sports development in the country. Football has become a career and lucrative business,” Ojo said.
According to him, his academy was established 2014 and has more than 30 players, since then it has discovered hidden talents that are potential Super Eagles players.
“As manager of a football academy , my challenge currently is finance. I need sponsors. I virtually use my personal money to buy boots etc, for some children. We all know some parents are not handy,” he stated.
The Kogi-born footballer, who played for defunct Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, in 2003/2004 season appealled to well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to come to his aid, to sponsor his academy.
He explained that sports development is an holistic thing, it is not meant for a particular sector, but collective approach towards grassroots sports development will make the country have abundant talents.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
NPFL: We Deserve To Be Crowned Champions – Golbe
Plateau United Captain, Elisha Golbe, says he is disappointed that his side will not be crowned Nigeria Professional Football League champions this season with all the accompanying fanfare.
Plateau United were the favourite to win the 2019-2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season, but their dream suffered huge set back as the campaign was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with 13 matches remaining.
After long deliberation, the Nigeria Football Federation, League Management Company and the 20 Club Chairmen agreed to end the season abruptly without crowing champions.
While speaking to Tidesports source, Elisa, said his side deserved to be crowned Champions by the LMC and other stakeholders with all the ceremonies as true champions.
“It was disappointing that we were not crowned as champions with because I believed we deserved it.
“We were the most consistent team, won most ceremonies matches, conceded the least goals and we sat comfortably on top of the table, so it is sad that they didn’t award us the title”, he told Tidesports source.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company adopted point per game model to determine the final, standing and Plateau United kept their place on top of the league.
They are joined by Enyimba in the CAF Champions League next season.
Sports
Nasarawa Backs PPG Adoption
Nasarawa United coach, Bala Nkiyu, has backed the adoption of the Point per game measure as a league ending measure after the release of the final PPG table by the League management company of Nigeria.
Speaking in a brief chat with Tidesports source, Nkiyu said the adoption of the Weighted PPG table was borne out of the need to maintain fairness and he feels strongly that the final table represents the fairest way to end the season with equity notwithstanding who may have been affected by the system.
“This PPG they have concluded issues and we don’t pray for such occurrence again. And one thing with Nigeria is anything that does not favour you is a problem, that thing is not good. All I know is that the people that took the decision none of them were biased.”
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
INEC Inaugurates Election Result Viewing Portal
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Edo Poll: Business Mogul Urges Politicians To Emulate Jonathan
-
Sports3 days ago
Rivers United To Petition NFF, LMC Over Position
-
Business3 days ago
NEPZA Boss Tasks Staff, Clients On Economic Recovery
-
Politics3 days ago
Restructuring, Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problem – Group
-
Sports4 days ago
Bonfrere Yet To Receive Atlanta’96 Gold Medal
-
Sports3 days ago
Nwankwo Wants To Return To S’Eagles
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: El-Rufai Wants Vice Presidential Slot -Bamgbose