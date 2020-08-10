Obasanjo Under Fire Over Comments On Kashamu’s Death

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu, has called on the people of the state to support Governor Obaseki’s reelection and ignore all the lies of the opposition.

Shaibu in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Benjamin Atu, in Benin City, said: “Even the fiercest critics and rivals of Obaseki have acknowledged that Obaseki is not corrupt and he has efficiently deployed the resources of the state to impact upon the lives of those who need government the most.

“Those who hold contrary opinion about the achievements of the Obaseki’s administration are doing so out of ignorance of what’s happening in the State. Obaseki is a legend in terms of performance and a Saint in terms of management of the State resources”, the deputy governor said.

He revealed how the Obaseki’s administration was able to cushion the effect of Austerity Measure that was allegedly created by the Oshiomhole’s administration, saying, “We took over a state with huge challenge of crushing austerity measure with dwindling economic Fortunes of our people. The only way we were able to tackle it was to embark upon aggressive effort in raising entrepreneurs and building entrepreneurial spirit among the people.

“As a government, we want the poor in our midst to have access to means of production, turn them into entrepreneurs in their own right, employers of labour and masters of their own economic destiny, with the ability to turn the economic fortune of the state around for the better.

“We discover that micro credit will enable us achieve our objectives faster because micro-credit can be used to benefit poor entrepreneurs as a major fillip in removing people from the poverty line. This the government has proven by various forms of Micro credit programmes to bring about their own sustained development”, Shaibu said.Shaibu said.

He explained that the objective of the Oobaseki’s administration is to achieve the happiness, economic enhancement and independence of the poorest, the weakest, the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

“Obaseki’s administration has penetrated into the grassroots through meeting financial obligations of businesses. This he has done because; regular financial institutions owing to their nature cannot put down funds for low income business.

“In the absence of alternative funds for this group of people, the Obaseki government took it as a social responsibility and obligation, to provide them with necessary credit as we cannot continue to neglect them, considering the fact that they are in the majority”.

Shaibu emphasised that one of the major achievements of this poverty alleviation programme is that it was carefully packaged to meet the desire of the people at the grassroots, people who have never experienced direct benefit from government in any form.

“All cruelty springs from weakness. The ongoing cruelty they are doing is scrabbling for power in order to deprive the Edo Central people of their chances. Obaseki is left with one term as a Governor when reelected but Ize-Iyamu will seek for a two terms in office as a Governor and the people of Edo Central may wait forever for their time to be Governor if Ize-Iyamu is allowed to have his way”.