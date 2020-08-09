Rivers United To Petition NFF, LMC Over Position

Crotone striker, Simy Nwankwo says he is looking forward to making a return to the Nigerian national team in the nearest future.

Simy played a pivotal role as Crotone secured promotion to the Italian Serie A.

The 28-year-old netted 20 league goals to emerge the 2019/20 Serie B top-scorer.

He had his most prolific season as a professional last term after scoring 21 goals in all competitions for Crotone – one more than the 20-goal record he has when he was playing in Gil Vincente of Portugal.

Simy last featured for the Super Eagles in an AFCON qualifying fixture against Seychelles in September 2018 and he feels his form could earn him a recall to the team.

“When I went down, I knew the risks of losing that spot that I worked so hard to get to although I didn’t play more, which is perfectly understandable,” Nwankwo told ESPN.

“I met a team that was already structured with one of the best African strikers at the moment – Odion Ighalo. And it was normal, it was perfect for me to stay calm and learn and then watch how things are done. And then all of a sudden, I found myself out again, which is understandable.”

“No grudges on anyone. I understand every situation because the national team of Nigeria is highly rated. So, if you want to be in the national team, you have to be in the big leagues. That I can understand.”

“So now we are back up. I just have to focus, like always, on what I will do here. The only way I will get myself into the national team is about what I do here.”

“This season, I’ve done well. That puts me in a good window to be looked into by the coaches and everybody that makes the decisions. I hope that in the future I will have my chance back again.”

Simy who has been linked with a number of clubs in Italy including Lazio and Udinese has five caps and one goal for Nigeria.