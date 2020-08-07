News
RSG Sacks Two Principals For Flouting COVID-19 Protocol
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, has directed immediate removal of the principal of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, Mr. S.I. Amadi and his counterpart in Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme, both in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.
It would be recalled that Senior Secondary School three students had resumed studies on Wednesday in the state based on the directive from the state governor, Chief NyesomWike.
But, Ebeku in statement in Port Harcourt by his special assistant on media, Faustina Nwanekwu, directed the removal of the two principals for failing to obey set standard by the government.
The Education Commissioner in the statement directed the State’s Schools Board to appointment the next in rank in the affected schools to take over.
The statement read: “The Commissioner of Education, Prof. KaniyeEbeku has directed the removal of the principal of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, Mr. S.I. Amadi and the principal of Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme, in Emohua LGA.
“This followed flagrant disobedience to the directives of the state government on the enforcement of all COVID-19 health guidelines in their various schools.
“The Principals of the schools also converted to personal use, hygiene kits distributed by the state government for the cleaning of their various schools.
“The Commissioner also directed that the Schools Board to appoint the next in line in the School as Acting Principal to direct the activities of the school.”
He, however, warned that disobedience to the state government’s directives and sabotage of its efforts in ensuring the safety of students would not be tolerated.
Edo, Ondo Polls: Disrupting Timelines Could Cause Constitutional Crisis -INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has lamented the growing resort to violence and incendiary remarks by political actors ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, warning that any disruption of the process could alter the electoral timelines thereby leading to a constitutional crisis.
“The Commission has observed with deep concern the escalating levels of violent actions and incendiary statements by political parties, candidates and their supporters in the run-up to the Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections”, INEC said in a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye.
According to the Commission, these actions include the destruction of opponents’ campaign materials such as billboards, violent campaigns, and the use of offensive language.
INEC urged regulatory bodies in the area of security and the media to scale up enforcement in order to safeguard the electoral process.
The electoral umpire said it is important for political parties, candidates, and their supporters to keep in mind that there are extant laws and regulations that they must adhere to during campaigns, warning that the Commission will not shirk its responsibility to enforce the rules of the game.
“Consequently, parties and candidates must on no account underestimate the resolve of the Commission to enforce the rules and regulations and apply appropriate sanctions against those who choose to break them. The Commission remains determined to conduct peaceful elections in the two States and in the outstanding National and State Assembly bye-elections.
“Political Parties must realize that Edo and Ondo Governorship elections are taking place at a time of a global pandemic and the Commission is working assiduously to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols issued by the Commission and health authorities. With the pandemic taking its toll on the citizenry, the people of Edo and Ondo States must be saved from the added burden of violent and raucous elections. Political Parties must remember that Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections have strict constitutional and statutory timelines and threats of violence or actual violence can disrupt those timelines and create a constitutional crisis.
“The Commission will continue to engage stakeholders in the two States on the need for free, fair, safe, and peaceful elections, given that it has committed enormous public resources in preparing for the elections. Therefore, the Commission will view gravely any disruptive actions by political actors.
“Going forward, the Commission will work with and collaborate with the security agencies to contain all incidents or threats of violence before and during the elections. Regulatory agencies with roles in the elections, especially those dealing with insecurity, hate speech and abuse of mass media, must step up their activities and ensure that all those that break the law are held to account.
“The Commission wishes to reassure the people of Edo and Ondo States of its determination to conduct credible and safe elections in the two states.
The Commission shall not hesitate to discontinue the process should the actions of political actors lead to cogent and verifiable threat and/or breakdown of law and order before or during the elections”, the Commission added.
Gunmen Kill 22 In Fresh Attack In Kaduna …As Cultists Gun Down Pregnant Woman, Three Others In Bayelsa
No fewer than 22 people have been reported killed in fresh attacks on communities in four villages of ZangonKataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by yet to be identified gunmen.
The Tide gathered that, the gunmen launched what sources described as coordinated attacks on Apyia’Shyim, A’Piako, Atak’Mawei, and Kibori villages, all in Atyap Chiefdom of ZangonKataf.
Zango-Kataf is one of the recently troubled local government areas in the southern part of Kaduna State.
The situation had forced the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew since June 11.
A source told our correspondent that, the attackers operated unchallenged, having taken advantage of the all-night rain.
According to the source, “It rained all through the night in the area and the attackers had unchallenged operations from around 10 pm Wednesday which entered early hours of Thursday.
“By the time they were done, 22 corpses have so far recovered at about 12pm today (Thursday) while the search is still on. They also burnt several houses,” the source said.
A resident of Atak’mawei village in Zamandabo ward, IrimiyaGandu, said no fewer than 13 persons have been killed and many houses were burnt down in his community.
According to him, “around 1:00am, I was already asleep when I heard the sound of gunshots. I stepped out from our compound we could hear the sound of gunshots from Apia’akum Community and far Kibori village were already under attack. I rushed into my house and brought out my families and ran to a safer place.
“So far, 13 persons are killed mostly Children and women. We are still looking for more. Many houses were burnt also,” he said.
Also, a survivor from Apia’ahko village, Samson Alat said, an aged man, a little child and youth were killed when armed men invaded the village. “They burnt the house of late Col. Bobai and five important houses and stole from the village,” he said.
According to him, “soldiers came on motor bikes and an armoured tank, but they could not stop these wicked people. We were hiding inside maize farm and we saw them. This was around 1am last night. We are still looking for more missing people.”
A resident in Apiashyim, Jonathan Ishaya said six persons were killed during the attack in his community and the village almost entirely razed.
He said the armed men invaded the Community heavily armed at around 11:00pm of Wednesday, shooting sporadically.
Secretary, Atyap Traditional Council, Mr Stephen Akut, also confirmed the development to journalists that, “the attackers were said to be in large numbers and that the casualty figures are still sketchy. Security operatives have been mobilize to the affected communities.”
Chairman of ZangoKataf Local Government Area, Dr Elias Manza on his part, confirmed that three corpses were recovered in KurminMasara, six in ApyiaShyam (Asha a Wuce) and 10 in Takmawai where the destruction of property was massive.
Meanwhile, several calls put across to the Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, were not responded to as at the time of filing this report.
In a related development, a deadly attack by suspected cultists has left four people including a pregnant woman dead in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.
The deceased which also included the husband of the pregnant woman occurred Wednesday night along Bakery Road of Azikoro area in the state capital.
Investigations revealed that the attack by the suspected cultists was a reprisal attack following a partnership between Police security outfit, Operation Puff Adder and residents of the state which has made the suspected cultists uncomfortable.
The synergy between residents and the Police had led to the recent invasion and destruction of the cultists’ hideout which has been used for criminal activities.
Sources in the area said the suspected cultists might also be irked over the recent mob lynching of cult members in the area
The suspected cultists were said to have stormed a church Lion of Judah Fire Deliverance Ministry where a security guard was shot dead before moving to kill the three other people in front of their homes.
Sources said the suspected cultists were patrolling the area and dared residents to come out to fight them.
A team of Operation Puff Adder operatives deployed to the area to arrest the situation succeeded in chasing the cultists away.
The Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli who visited the scene ordered the immediate manhunt for the suspects.
He assured members of the Community of adequate police protection and ordered for full Investigation to unravel the motive for this dastardly attack.
The Bayelsa State Police Command in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), AsinimButswat, announced that the police are already on the trail of the suspects.
“On 5th August, 2020, at about 2300hours, armed suspected cultists stormed the ‘Lion of Judah Church’ Azikoro village, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State
“They shot dead four church members namely; Alfred Marcus aged 30 years, Imomotimi aged 25 years, Gabriel Ejimofor aged 45 years and UchechukwuEjimofor aged 38 years and set ablaze a nearby building, damaged a vehicle and the church properties.
“Operatives of operation Puff Adder had earlier traced the hideouts of the cultists in the bush, dislodged them and burnt their camp.
“It is believed that this is a reprisal attack by the suspected cultists. Meanwhile two suspects have been arrested and are cooperating with the Police in their investigation”.
#RevolutionNow: Buhari’s Spokesman, Lawyer Clash On TV
There was a mild drama on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme yesterday when the President’s most senior spokesman, Femi Adesina; and the National President of Revolutionary Lawyers Forum, Mr Tope Akinyode, exchanged words over the #RevolutionNow protests that took place in various parts of the country on Wednesday.
Akinyode, who took part in the protests which were disrupted by security operatives, said the aim of the demonstrations was to demand good governance, poverty eradication, a stop to the insecurity and many other issues.
In his response, however, Adesina described the protests as an irritation and a child’s play.
He said, “Well, was it really a protest? By my estimation, it just seemed like a child’s play because protests by their very nature are spontaneous things, mass things. These are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny. As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about.
“A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday (Wednesday) in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.”
When asked if the government determines the seriousness of a protest only by its size, Adesina responded, “Revolution is something that turns the normal order. What happened yesterday, would you call it a revolution?
“It was just an irritation, just an irritation and some people want to cause irritation in the country and what I will say is when things boil over, they boil over because you continue to heat them.”
However, Akinyode mocked Adesina for having a shallow understanding of the concept of revolution despite being a veteran journalist.
The lawyer said, “We have to forgive Mr. Adesina and the Buhari government for all the things they speak. They don’t understand these things. They are bereft of the fundamental workings of democracy and the rule of law. They don’t know what protest means, they can’t appreciate it
“Buhari is a dictator. He doesn’t obey court orders so he doesn’t know that Nigerians or the people have the right to protest which is why Mr. Adesina was continuously talking down on Nigerians, saying it was a child’s play and an irritation.”
Akinyode said Buhari’s regime seemed to be dedicated to failure hence its aversion to criticism.
The lawyer wondered why unarmed protesters would be attacked by soldiers and policemen for demanding good governance.
He said, “I am disappointed by the myopic definition that Mr. Adesina gave the word revolution especially being a journalist who should have fundamental knowledge of the English Language. Revolution has many meanings to it. You cannot attach a single meaning to the word.
“For those who have a deficiency in the use of English, revolution can also mean an improvement, an advancement in a system which has a positive long-lasting impact. The demands of the protesters are well articulated. They are engaging the government in its failings – unemployment, insecurity, non-payment of minimum wage N30,000 and many other things.
“And if the protesters are demanding the removal of the present government that is constituted, it is a constitutionally guaranteed right. The law allows for impeachment of any validly elected government and for a government that has woefully failed, is it not right for it to resign?”
Adesina, who appeared irked by Akinyode’s response, however, took issue with Channels Television for pairing him with “such a character”.
He said henceforth, the TV station must let him know who he is up against when next he is invited to a programme.
The President’s spokesman said, “Let me make this point. Channels TV should have been ethical and professional enough to tell me that I was appearing with somebody and then I could decide whether to appear or not to appear.
“The way this young man is talking, if I had a chance, I wouldn’t want to share a platform with him because he is irascible, he is irrational and he doesn’t understand and I could have decided whether to appear with him or not.”
Akinyode, however, stated that he was a lawyer and a learned individual.
“It is not just the way Mr. Adesina sees it, that I am a young guy. I am a lawyer and I have an understanding of the law. It is a constitutionally guaranteed right of Nigerians to protest. It is the law,” he replied.
