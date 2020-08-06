Ondo Poll: Stakeholders Drum Support For Jegede

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has accused the leadership of the minority caucus of the National Assembly of silence and indifference amid allegations of corruption against top government officials and some heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

Frank said that the recent allegations of corruption against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and stolen crude worth $2.5billion from the nation’s oil giant ought to have caught the attention of the minority caucus if nothing was fishing.

He maintained that Magu, now suspended and being investigated, had levelled multiple accusations of corruption against the AGF, over recovered assets and called on the presidential panel and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the AGF.

The former APC chieftain, said thatTosin Ojaomo, one of Magu’s lawyers, had reportedly referred to a media report linking Malami to the alleged illegal sale of recovered assets, the sale of vessels, among others for which he (Malami) had threatened legal action against the news medium that reported his alleged complicity.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, Fank revealed that a motion expected to be read before the Eid-el-Kabir cekebration was submitted to the minority caucus of the NASS, but no action had been taken.

Frank pointed out that he was in possession of reliable intelligence that the AGF had prevailed on the leadership of the National Assembly minority caucus, especially in the House of Representatives, to drop a motion which ought to have been moved on the need to probe his (Malami) activities since 2015.