Ondo Poll: Stakeholders Drum Support For Jegede
As the contention for who becomes the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede in the Ondo State governorship election gathers storm, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and other party leaders, have been urged to do everything to support the party’s flag bearer in the October 10 poll.
While reacting to the inability of the Ondo State deputy governor Agboola Ajayi to clinch the party ticket in the July 22 PDP governorship primary and his rumoured defection to Zenith Labour Party, members of Vanguard for Justice and Fairness in PDP (VJF), cautioned members of PDP national working committee and other party heavy weights to desist from any act that can work against the overall interest of the party.
In a statement, the VJF president, Abubakar Abagi, said the group is worried over the growing disaffection, particularly among the top leadership of the PDP over “anti-party activities” by ranking officials of the party and leaders following the victory of Eyitayo Jegede at the primaries.
“It has come to our knowledge that some top party leaders are not happy over the victory of Mr Jegede over Ajayi’s loss at the PDP governorship primaries and are beginning to show tacit support for Ajayi to leave the party and withdrawing their support for Mr Jegede who clearly won in a transparent process.
“We are fully aware that Mr Jegede is seen by these unhappy leaders as being a follower of the political ideology championed by the former vice president and PDP candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. However, Mr Jegede still remains the choice of the people of Ondo State and the entire PDP followers in the state and that should be respected”, Abagi said.
Malami, Magu: Timi Frank Accuses NASS Malami, Magu: Timi Frank Accuses NASS Minority Caucus Of Indifference
Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has accused the leadership of the minority caucus of the National Assembly of silence and indifference amid allegations of corruption against top government officials and some heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.
Frank said that the recent allegations of corruption against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and stolen crude worth $2.5billion from the nation’s oil giant ought to have caught the attention of the minority caucus if nothing was fishing.
He maintained that Magu, now suspended and being investigated, had levelled multiple accusations of corruption against the AGF, over recovered assets and called on the presidential panel and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the AGF.
The former APC chieftain, said thatTosin Ojaomo, one of Magu’s lawyers, had reportedly referred to a media report linking Malami to the alleged illegal sale of recovered assets, the sale of vessels, among others for which he (Malami) had threatened legal action against the news medium that reported his alleged complicity.
In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, Fank revealed that a motion expected to be read before the Eid-el-Kabir cekebration was submitted to the minority caucus of the NASS, but no action had been taken.
Frank pointed out that he was in possession of reliable intelligence that the AGF had prevailed on the leadership of the National Assembly minority caucus, especially in the House of Representatives, to drop a motion which ought to have been moved on the need to probe his (Malami) activities since 2015.
Fintiri Harps On Fulfilment Of Campaign Promises
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State yesterday performed the groundbreaking ceremony to kick-start the construction of two flyovers and township roads in Yola, the State capital.
Speaking during the event, Fintiri said the projects were part of his campaign promises to the people of the state.
The governor said that the projects valued at N8.8 billion would be implemented vigorously, as part of his administration’s urban renewal policy.
“This event marks a milestone in our commitment towards fulfilling the promises made to Adamawa people during our campaigns.
“ Apart from the aesthetics, the flyover projects will take care of the anticipated population and expansion in the city,” he said.
Fintiri restated his administration’s commitment to the timely delivery of the projects, saying, “ we shall not concede to failure.”
He said that the state government had also begun the construction of roads in Michika and Madagali towns as a way of fulfilling its promises to the people.
“Plans are underway for the provision of roads and health infrastructure in Yola South, Numan, Fufore and other local government areas.”
Also speaking, Alhaji Adamu Atiku, the state Works Commissioner for said the ministry would indulge in vigorous supervision to ensure that the projects were delivered according schedule.
He urged residents of the state to support the government by bearing the inconveniences in traffic flow that the project would cause.
“I urge the public to support the project, we shall definitely endure some form of inconveniences as we implement these projects,” he said.
Pensioners Throw Weight Behind Obaseki’s 2nd Term Bid
Some pensioners in Dagbala, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, last Monday commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his prompt payment of salaries and pensions.
Mr Rufus Adogame, who spoke on behalf of the pensioners in the area, gave the commendation at Dagbara Ward 5 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial campaign ground.
“In the past, pensioners did get their pay after two or three months. But Obaseki has changed this narrative. We now get our pay as early as between the 24th and 26th of each month.
“We are here today to campaign for Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term election and we are sure of his victory.
“Today, we want to assure him that we are ready to work for his re-election. His developmental strides have qualified him to contest under our great party, PDP,” he said.
Adogame further said that the people were happy for all the great things Obaseki was doing for them, and that they would mobilise for his re-election on September 19.
Also speaking, a former House of Representatives member, Mr Tunde Akogun, said that the people needed a man that was honest and committed to the development of the state.
“We all know the history of how pensioners took over the streets of Benin, but today that narrative has been changed by Obaseki,” he said.
Akogun called on the people to come out in their large numbers to re-elect the governor at the September 19 governorship poll.
