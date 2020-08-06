News
Nasarawa Attack: 14 Missing, Five Killed …Police Vow To Fish Out Killers
NO Fewer than five people are feared dead while 14 persons are also said to be missing in Daisy, Umaisha Development Area of Nasarawa State following an attack by suspected gunmen invasion of the Community.
It was gathered yesterday that over 12 houses were raised by the suspected gunmen during the attack on the community.
The bandits, numbering more than 20, invaded the Community on July 27 shooting sporadically leaving five dead and 14 others still missing as a result of the invasion.
Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler overseeing the community, the OhimegeOpanda, Usman Abdullahi said the suspected Gunmen came into the community at about 10:30 pm shooting indiscreetly on Monday. “
“About 10:30 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, gunmen invaded our community, attacked the people of Dausu and killed five persons. They also burnt 12 houses and 14 persons are still missing as we are Speaking”, the monarch stated.
He, however, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule when he paid him a condolence visit for the prompt response of the security agents.
The monarch urged the security to increase their efforts in securing the community. Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Sule had commiserated with the monarch and the people of the over the attack on Dausu.
Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the governor condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.
Meanwhile, the Police in Nasarawa State has vowed to unravel the killers of the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area. Amos Obere.
It would be recalled that Obere was murdered by unknown gunmen last Friday.
Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel said yesterday in Lafia that the command will not rest until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.
He said an investigation to unravel the killings and those behind the attack had since commenced, urging members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.
News
Govs Protest Nation’s Worsening Security Situation
Governors have joined the growing list of Nigerians bemoaning the security situation in the country.
They have planned a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service chiefs to discuss “this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.”
The states helmsmen conveyed their feelings in a letter to their counterpart – Borno State Governor BabaganaZulum – whose convoy last week came under attack between Baga and Monguno in his state while on a trip.
The attackers are suspected to be fighters of insurgent group, Boko Haram.
Zulum accused the military of sabotage.
He criticised troops for not showing enough commitment to the fight against insurgency.
The governor threatened to mobilise hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to battle Boko Haram should the troops fail to perform after some time.
In the letter to Zulum, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ekiti State Governor KayodeFayemi, described what happened to Zulum as “one unwarranted attack too many”, which “epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.”
The letter added: “Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the CJTF and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.
“Mr. Governor, forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.
News
2023: Winning, Not Zoning Is PDP’s Focus, Wike Clarifies
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the focus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Presidential elections should be winning and not zoning.
Wike said this on a live Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor said zoning – which is an arrangement that ensures rotation of political power among ethnic blocs – is a luxury that only ruling parties can afford.
Wike, who is from the same zone as his predecessor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said when he was contesting the governorship election in 2015, there were suggestions that he should not be given the ticket of the PDP because of the zoning arrangement in the state, but out of necessity, he was allowed to run.
Responding to a question, he said, “When I came on board, people were saying no, the position should not control us (sic) because of my ethnic group but there was an argument that we are an opposition party. What we want to do is to win elections.
“As an opposition party, we look at all variables. What will make us win the election (comes) first. That is what is important to us. The ruling party can say that (zoning) but for the opposition party, there are variables.”
When asked to state his position on the raging zoning debate, the governor responded, “It depends. As an opposition party, we look at all variables. Forget about other parties. We look at all variables and our own concern is: How do we win? How do we get back power?
“So, it is not one factor that will influence (decisions). So many variables will come into play. So, it will be wrong for me as an opposition person to say this must be done now. No. I will not do that”, Wike added.
It would be recalled that a nephew and ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, had stirred a debate, last week, when he stated that zoning should not determine who emerges the next President in 2023, stressing that it should be based on ‘merit’.
Buhari, who is from the North-West geopolitical zone and a Fulani, will complete his tenure in 2023.
However, there have been rumours that major political parties may still present northern Presidential candidates in a bid to boost their chances of winning.
News
NAFDAC Seizes N1.3trn Tramadol Containers
The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that it was able to stop 31 containers of Tramadol worth N1.3trillion from entering Nigeria after intelligence was supplied to the agency.
The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this, last Saturday, added that about 24 suspects were apprehended after the interception, which showed that the health regulatory system was being strengthened.
The DG spoke during an interview on Channels Television, monitored by our correspondent.
Adeyeye said, “We do a lot of seizures. We have an investigation and enforcement directorate. And in the last month, we have shown two episodes of what our enforcement does. Let me tell you about Tramadol and how we tackle substandard drugs. About Tramadol, we got information about a year ago that 31 containers of Tramadol were heading for Nigeria and we did something about it. We apprehended 23 or 24 persons. The rest turned back.
“The street worth of what we seized is N1.3trillion. But it was not just Tramadol. We seized all sorts of unregulated products and burnt them. We do go to Sagamu (Ogun State) and that is where we do our destruction.
“About five weeks ago, we busted a house where they were making falsified medicines using pharmaceutical companies back. The problem is that we are reaping what we sowed when NAFDAC was not at the ports.”
Adeyeye added that the government was making efforts to encourage local pharmaceutical researches, particularly as the country battled the Covid-19 pandemic.
