News
Govs Protest Nation’s Worsening Security Situation
Governors have joined the growing list of Nigerians bemoaning the security situation in the country.
They have planned a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service chiefs to discuss “this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.”
The states helmsmen conveyed their feelings in a letter to their counterpart – Borno State Governor BabaganaZulum – whose convoy last week came under attack between Baga and Monguno in his state while on a trip.
The attackers are suspected to be fighters of insurgent group, Boko Haram.
Zulum accused the military of sabotage.
He criticised troops for not showing enough commitment to the fight against insurgency.
The governor threatened to mobilise hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to battle Boko Haram should the troops fail to perform after some time.
In the letter to Zulum, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ekiti State Governor KayodeFayemi, described what happened to Zulum as “one unwarranted attack too many”, which “epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.”
The letter added: “Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the CJTF and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.
“Mr. Governor, forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.
News
FG Raises Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m
The Federal Government, yesterday, raised the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5million.
The government also mandated broadcast stations to devote airtime for public education on emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, made this known in Lagos, yesterday while unveiling the Reviewed Broadcasting Code.
This was contained in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, titled, ‘Remarks by the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the Unveiling of the Reviewed Broadcasting Code in Lagos on Tuesday, August 4, 2020’.
According to the statement, Mohammed said the amendments were necessitated by a Presidential directive in the wake of the 2019 general election for an inquiry into the regulatory role of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as well as the conduct of the various broadcast stations before, during and after elections.
The minister noted that the recommendations were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, to reposition the NBC to better perform its regulatory role in the areas of political broadcasting, local content, and coverage of emergencies, advertising, and anti-competitive behaviour.
Mohammed, who explained that Section 2(h) of the NBC Act empowers the commission to establish and disseminate a National Broadcasting Code, said, “There are many desirable provisions in the new Broadcasting Code: ‘The provisions on Exclusivity and Monopoly will boost local content and local industry due to laws prohibiting exclusive use of rights by broadcasters who intend to create monopolies and hold the entire market to themselves. It will encourage open access to premium content.
“The law prohibiting backlog of advertising debts will definitely promote sustainability for the station owners and producers of content.
“The law on registration of Web Broadcasting grants the country the opportunity to regulate negative foreign broadcasts that can harm us as a nation. Such harms could be in the area of security, protection for minors, protection of human dignity, economic fraud, privacy etc.
“The provision on responsibility of broadcast stations to devote airtime to national emergencies mandates terrestrial and Pay TV channels to make their services available to Nigerians at time of national emergencies – like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – for their education and enlightenment.
“The provision raising the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5million”.
News
Rivers Orders Schools To Reopen, Today …As WAEC Releases Exams Timetable
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the resumption of schools, today, for exit classes for both private and public schools across the state.
The approval was made, yesterday, according to a statement signed by Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.
The statement states, “Following satisfactory preparation for the re-opening of schools in Rivers State, the state Governor, His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, has approved the re-opening of secondary schools in the state for the purpose of allowing candidates in exit classes only to return to school and revise with their teachers and write their exit examinations.
“Accordingly, all affected teachers and candidates in both public and private schools are hereby directed to return to school with effect from Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
“All responsible officers should please ensure the observance of extant Covid-19 Protocols in their schools,” it added.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, had confirmed that the state government had taken every necessary precautions to ensure the safety and health of students and the teachers against the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Consequently, he said that the government had made efforts to clean up schools ahead of the reopening.
Speaking to newsmen shortly after routine inspection of environmental clean-up of some schools across the state in line with Covid-19 protocols, last Monday, Ebeku assured that students in the state have been equipped for the forthcoming WASSCE.
The commissioner said that the state had earlier commenced preparatory classes for exit students via e-learning, hence students were prepared for the examinations.
He said, “In this state, we started early to ensure that our students are kept in good form, and so, if the WASSCE comes today, I am sure that our students will be more than able to perform because we have chosen to do the needful to ensure that they are not lousy and idle at home.. They have been engaged meaningfully through the Television and Radio programmes the ministry has been anchoring since March, by the directive of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.”
Ebeku further explained that, “Well, the approach of the Rivers State Government is this way… we thought we should prepare the environment before inviting the students to come to the premises. We do not think it is reasonable for the students to just resume and enter filthy environments with all the associated risks.
“..Because of the need to protect the health of the students, we thought first of all, we should prepare”, he stressed, and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the schools visited.
He said: “As you can see, I am on routine monitoring of the exercise of cleaning up of the school premises…so far, so good, you can see that we have started to tidy up the environment, and I have inspected the halls that are being prepared for the WAEC exams candidates, and I can tell you loud and clear that all is looking well and good”.
During the routine monitoring exercise, Ebeku visited Government Girls Secondary School, Rumueme; Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta; Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom; Hallel College, and Brookstone Secondary School, both in Rukpokwu.
News
Buhari Set To Overhaul Security Apparatuses, NSA Confirms …Attributes Rise In Insecurity To Use Of Hard Drugs
Following his dissatisfaction with the worsening insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari is planning a complete re-engineering and overhaul of the nation’s security apparatuses.
This is even as he has again ordered the nation’s security chiefs to rejig their security strategy to restore peace and stability to the nation.
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), disclosed this, yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the National Security Council presided over by the president.
The Security Council meeting was held at the Executive Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The president, according to the NSA, reaffirmed his last marching orders to the nation’s security chiefs that their best effort is not good enough.
Monguno revealed that since the issues involved are operational issues, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, “is working on something” likely to give a new direction to the security agencies.
The NSA also disclosed that the council noted that proliferation of drugs is driving insecurity in the country.
Monguno said the manner of killings of their victims can only mean one thing: that the bandits, kidnappers and terrorists are out of their minds.
He quoted President Buhari as noting that Nigerians have lost confidence in the security sector, stressing that the president was determined to restore that confidence.
Monguno attributed the rise in insecurity in the North to sale and consumption of hard drugs, admitting that the use of hard drugs has assumed a dangerous and worrisome dimension.
The NSA said that the President reaffirmed his last marching orders to the nation’s security chiefs whose best effort he had at the June 18 meeting said was not good enough.
According to Monguno, the president ordered the service chiefs and heads of security agencies to overhaul their security strategies, bearing in mind that the Federal Government owes the citizenry a duty to guarantee the protection of lives and property.
He said: “Mr President has also directed that we must rejig our strategy that is both in terms of operation and intelligence we must rejig our strategy to prevent further catastrophe.
“We must bear in mind that we owe a duty to the people that elected his government, our government and at the end of the day without securing the nation all other things cannot be addressed such as revamping the economy and also fighting corruption.’’
According to the NSA, his office presented a memo to the Security Council on the danger of drug abuse in the society as well as the need to urgently address the problem.
He revealed that between 2011 and 2019, approximately 17 manufacturing laboratories of dangerous substances were located by the various security agencies and destroyed while increasing activities of illegal cultivators of ‘Cannabis’ were also recorded.
Monguno said criminals had resulted in the use of illegal substances and dangerous drugs like Tramadol to unleash violence on innocent citizens in society.
