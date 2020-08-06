Business
FIRS Boss Cautions Tax Administrators Against ICT Inventions
The Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Muhammad Nami has cautioned tax administrators against the disruptive tendencies that were undermining tax collection in the country.
Nami warned that ICT based inventions like Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence that were embedded in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, were greatly undermining the sector.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution is characterised by the fusion of digital, biological, and physical worlds, as well as the growing utilisation of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, robotics, 3D printing, the Internet of Things, and advanced wireless technologies, among others.
Nami gave the warning while addressing some tax administrators from West African countries at a three-day Capacity Building Seminar in Abuja, yesterday.
The seminar was organised by West Africa Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) and the Inter-American Centre for Tax Administrations (CIAT).
The FIRS boss noted that while these technological innovations were beneficial to revenue agencies in their assigned national task, they were also detrimental to effective tax collection.
“Such technologies have disruptive tendencies because they have created new, fluid, hard-to-trace ways of doing business that makes it difficult for revenue agencies to tax their transactions.
“In the current world, disruptive technological innovations such as Blockchain technology, Machine Learning and the whole gamut of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have dire consequences for developing economies in terms of revenue loss and high staff turnover.
“The effects are also in the areas of staff dissatisfaction and deliberate `Head hunting’ of the very best of our employees by private entities which continue to deplete our work force.
“It is important for us as managers of human resources in tax administrations, to recognise the dynamics of changes occurring in the world in terms of the way businesses are being done and reported,” Nami said.
Business
NEPZA Partners World Bank, IFC To Develop Trade Zones
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) said it had entered into partnership with the World Bank and the International Financial Corporation (IFC) to develop infrastructure in the Free Trade Zones across the country.
The move, according to NEPZA will help to attract more foreign direct investments into the Nigerian economy. The NEPZA Acting Managing Director, Mr Bitrus Dawuk disclosed this when the World Bank and the (IFC) delegation visited the authority’s headquarters in Abuja.
Dawuk according to a statement from NEPZA said one of the bottlenecks hindering the optimal performance of Free Trade Zones is NEPZA’s obsolete legislation that is in the process of being amended by the National Assembly. According to him, once the laws were amended, the Authority would be able to generate billions of dollars worth of investments into the country.
He said, “NEPZA is ever ready to work with the World Bank and the IFC in giving Nigeria a world class free zones as there are already measures in place to review the outdated regulations of NEPZA to make it more favourable for foreign investors to come in and invest in the country.
“I will be on your neck from now on, especially in areas of training of my staff for optimum performance.”
In his remark, the Leader of the delegation, Mr Feyi Boroffice said the visit was aimed at strengthening relationship with NEPZA by providing an enabling environment to attract more foreign investors into the country.
This, he said, would be achieved by building anchor projects that would encourage the establishment of industries such as the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical plant.
He said, “The World Bank group is the multilateral development institution, so, our aim is to go to all the developing countries in the world to see where we can provide funding or advice to help with development.
”So, the typical development is how we can create more jobs, how can we increase women participation in the economic process? How can we increase money and standard investment? How do we increase exports?
”We are also very interested in the Akwa Ibom Free Trade Zone project which we understand is under your authority’s supervision, as we appeal to you and the authority to give us the opportunity to participate in the project for the total economic benefit of Nigeria.”
The IFC representative, Bambo Kunle-Salami said what the World Bank “does is to provide funding and advice to the public sector and government while the IFC deals more with the private sector.”
Business
Tumbling Oil Prices: NECA Calls For Urgent Action To Prevent Recession
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed concern over the tumbling global oil price below the $57 on which the 2020 national budget was premised.
Its Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, who raised the concern, yesterday called on the federal government to ensure that the economy did not recede back into recession.
According to him, if the price stays this low for a long while, it can plunge the economy into a negative growth rate, which when sustained for three consecutive quarters, pushes us into a recession.
“The fluctuation of the oil price is already threatening the national budget benchmark and overall revenue of the government for 2020, with consequential negative implication for the proposed capital projects and other critical expense heads.
“Further concern is the implication for the naira, because oil revenue is the major source of our foreign currency earning.
“The implication is that a lower oil price will affect the FOREX supply to the country and stability of the naira.
“That also has implications for the ability of the Central Bank to meet FX demands in the long term, “ he said.
The director-general, in a statement, called on government to deliberately create a roadmap for a rapid diversification of the economy away from oil.
According to him, the government needs to create avenues for more economic activities to happen like diversifying the tax revenue of the government beyond oil.
“The government should show clear fiscal discipline by cutting down costs and executing projects that will impact the economy positively as a result of plunging oil price in the international market.
“The shortfall in oil prices should not be a licence to further mortgage the future of the nation with borrowing as the budget is already struggling under the weight of debt service.
“Government should resist the temptation to further tax the already over-taxed private sector.
“This will only further incapacitate the Organised Private Sector and worsen the already precarious unemployment situation in the country.
“Deliberate efforts should be made by government to seek ways to finance some of its infrastructure projects through private sector investments through Public Private Partnerships (PPP), “ Olawale said.
The Tide reports that global oil prices plummeted to levels not seen since mid-2017 on March 6.
This was after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil cartel failed to strike a deal to steady the market against the impact of the coronavirus by reining in production.
In 2020 alone, the oil price has collapsed by a third. It reached almost $69 per barrel in January, before the COVID-19 outbreak, before plummeting to one-year lows around $50 a barrel and just over $46 on March 6.
Business
Reps Probe NOAC’s N13bn Debt Owed Nigerian Firm
The House of Representatives has waded into the alleged N13.07 billion contract debt owed an indigenous oil company, DE COON Services Limited by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NOAC).
The House action followed a petition written to it by the managing director of DE COON, Engr Nelson Onubuogu, where he claimed that there were several contract scams and non-payment of the sums of $30 million (N13 billion) and N70 million owned his company by NOAC.
After presenting his petition, the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, which is handling the matter, adjourned to August 12, 2020 for continuation of the investigative hearing for NAOC and other parties to appear before it.
Onubuogu, in the petition addressed to the speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said that he was forced to take the step because NAOC had received over 70 per cent of the monies via several cash-calls performed with NAPIMS for the contract but failed to pay its debt to DE COON.
He asserted that NAOC had refused to issue the required purchase orders that would allow his company to submit invoices for payment despite providing the services to NAOC for its oil and gas production.
According to him, an additional $7 million is also owed his company for invoices unpaid within the system.
Onubuogu further alleged that NAOC which owns 20 per cent share in the Joint Venture (JV) operation with the federal government is trying to frustrate and transfer his company’s contracts to its Italian, local contractors and stooges. He accused two officials of NAOC of being used to perpetuate the contractual and financial crimes against his company in collaboration with another senior female staff of Oando.
Onubuogu therefore appealed to the House of Representatives through its Committee on Petroleum Upstream led by Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar to investigate the allegations raised by his company.
He also pleaded with the committee to ask NAOC to pay all outstanding bills due to his company and compensation for the late payment and damages caused to De Coon’s operations by intentional sabotages.
The firm boss equally prayed the House to direct NAOC to allow his company to supply the two new gas generators to enable him submit invoices since NAOC, NAPIMS and Oando participated in the Factory Acceptance Test at the Original Equipment Manufacturer’s (CATERPILLAR) facility in the USA and signed the Test Reports.
The managing director further demanded for the immediate implementation by NAOC of the 2018 rate of the CAT, GMC contract as directed by NNPC via NAPIMS.
He said that as at 2018, over $16.5 million stood as debt due DE COON by NAOC, which has risen to over $30 million (over N13 billion).
Onubogu said that the country’s local content law had made it possible for indigenous companies to grow and develop in the oil and gas industries, which must not be allowed to be strangulated. He submitted all the evidences of the debts owed his company and other documents indicating proofs of contract scams and manipulations against his company by NOAC.
The managing director added that one “Mr. Tiani Alessandro of NAOC authorised their legal department to hold several meetings with us to reconcile the bills for payment, but NAOC’s legal department simply informed us that they have the management’s mandate to offer us a settlement payment of $2 million only.”
