Business
Air Peace Sacks 70 Pilots
Air Peace last Monday sacked over 70 pilots cutting across its fleet types as the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a huge toll on its operations like other mega carriers in Europe, America, Middle East, Asia, Australia and other parts of Africa.
The airline said the decision became painful, but rightful in the face of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and financial health.
It said the job cuts for pilots among it over 3000 workers became imperative because it could not afford to toe the path of being unable to fulfill its financial obligation to its workers, external vendors, aviation agencies, aircraft maintenance organisations, insurance companies, banks and other creditors if it did not carry out restructuring of its entire operations to survive the times.
In a statement, the airline said it took the decision realising that such move was critical to sustain its operations and survive the times.
The airline said it realised that it was not immune from the challenges thrown up by the COVID -19 pandemic for the global transport industry as it had to act fast by protecting existing jobs with the hope of creating new ones in the future.
The statement read: “The management of Air Peace wishes to state that it has taken a very painful but rightful decision, in the circumstances the airline has found itself as a result of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and financial health, to terminate the employment of some of its pilots.
“This decision was taken for the greater good of the company and its almost 3000 workforce, the affected pilots inclusive. The airline cannot afford to toe the path of being unable to continue to fulfil its financial obligations…”
Business
MTN Declares PBT Of N139.6bn, N71.2bn Interim Dividend
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has declared a profit before tax (PBT) of N139.57 billion in its unaudited half-year result for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Also, the company proposed an interim dividend of N71.24 billion, representing N3.50 kobo per two kobo ordinary share, making MTNN, the first company to offer interim dividend as investors await announcements from the other regular interim dividend paying stocks.
The half year released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that profit before tax fell by two per cent from N142.404 billion to N139.57 billion, while net profit stood at N94.877 billion, a 14.5 per cent decline from the N99.537 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2019.
Further analysis showed that, the company reported a 15.6 per cent growth in mobile subscriber base to 71.1 million. Total revenue for the period climbed by N566.946 billion in the first half of 2019, to N638.075 billion, while digital revenue soared from N1.92 billion to N4.258 billion.
Expenses increased by 17.5 per cent from N264.626 billion to N311.014 billion, while net finance costs rose 38.2
per cent from N46.996 billion to N64.966 billion.
Speaking on the results, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said “Following a strong first quarter, we experienced a challenging operating environment in the second quarter characterised by COVID-19 induced lock downs and the broader macro-economic impact it has had. Despite this, we have maintained double-digit service revenue growth of 12.6 per cent for H1, driven by strong growth in our key revenue lines.”
Moolman added that in H1, the Company achieved 6.8 million in net additions to connect over 71.1 million customers to its network and also connected 3.8 million new users to the internet, bringing its active data subscribers to 29 million.
On outlook, the CEO said “The early trends emerging from the easing of lock down restrictions indicate a steady normalisation of our revenue mix However, It remains unclear how this will continue to evolve for the remainder of the year giving the ongoing uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and on the customers.
“While we expect the operating environment to remain challenging, we will continue to build on our operational and financial resilience and execute on our strategy to position the business to sustain growth over the medium-term and we also remain on track to achieve our agent network target of 300,000 by year-end.”
Business
Expert Lists Gains Of Revamping Ailing Industries
An economic expert, Mr Promise Amahah, says revamping ailing industries and economic diversification in the country will help to strengthen the value of the Naira among world currencies.
Amahah stated this while reacting to the fall of the Naira amid COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja yesterday.
The Naira exchanged for about N387 to a dollar in the foreign exchange market as at Aug. 3.
He advised the Federal Government to also sustain the tempo in its diversification drive in different sectors of the economic activities to further boost the economy.
He said that the revamping of all ailing industries in agriculture, textiles, IT, education among others would create more jobs, open investment as well as raise the value of the Naira.
“The fall of the Naira did not just happen overnight. When Naira was stronger was when we had Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Volkswagen Nigeria, Dunlop Nigeria Ltd, Michelin Nigeria, Bata and Lennards.
“Our Naira had value when we had Nigerian Airways, Steel Rolling Mills; Osogbo Steel Rolling Mill, Ajaokuta steel, Arewa Textile Mill, BEREC Batteries, General Motors and Kingsway among others,” he said.
Amahah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Strategy Worth and Technology (SWAT), lauded Federal Government for its move to revive Ajaokuta Steel Company.
The expert said the commitment by the Central Bank of Nigeria to revive Nigerian Cotton Textile and Garment industries was the right step in the right direction.
Business
Israel, Nigeria Sign Bilateral Agreement On Green Energy
The State of Israel and Nigeria on Wednesday signed bilateral agreement in the field of green energy development.
The agreement was the outcome of a closed door meeting between Mr Yotam Kreiman, Deputy Head of Israeli Mission to Nigeria, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology in Abuja.
Yotam told newsmen that “Dor” Group is one of the leading companies in Israel in the field of energy.
He expressed appreciation to both the Dor partners and the ministry over success of the signing of the agreement.
According to him, the company had excelled in production of methanol as a safe, clean and green substitute for fuel in Israel and now in Nigeria.
Yotam said: “Both Dor and the diplomatic relations and friendship between Israel and Nigeria are now 60 years old.
“The process that brought us today has neither been short nor simple, after many test and checks of possibilities and probabilities, it is commencing.
“Israel is happy to bring technologies and knowledge to Nigeria, especially in this dire time, when job opportunities are scarce and much needed.
“We believe this project will change the future of Nigeria and Africa in general, particularly when it comes to green, clean energy.
“We know West Africa region looks up to Nigeria and we are happy to celebrate the beginning of this bilateral relation.”
He extolled Onu and other partners of Dor in Nigeria for their belief in the project to have contributed to the success of the agreement since the inception, meanwhile, Onu commended Israel’s remarkable achievements in the development of technology. According to him, Israel had always excelled in whatever they set their minds on and thereby commended the signing of the bilateral agreement as a win-win situation for both countries.
Trending
-
Sports1 hour ago
1996 Olympics Remains The Greatest Moment Ever -Dosu
-
Sports1 hour ago
Coach Laments 3SC’s NNL Dilemma
-
Sports1 hour ago
Rivers United Awaits LMC’s Validation
-
Opinion1 hour ago
Inspiring Lessons From Venice
-
Sports1 hour ago
Katken Charges NNL Clubs On Cooperate
-
Opinion1 hour ago
Political Acrimony And Democracy
-
Politics1 hour ago
Don’t Overheat Polity, PDP Urges Oshiomhole
-
Politics24 mins ago
Pensioners Throw Weight Behind Obaseki’s 2nd Term Bid