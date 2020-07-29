Cleric Tasks Govt On Rural Dev

The General Overseer of Home of God Vineyard Mission Port Harcourt, Rt. Rev. James Egbe has called on governments at all levels in the country to focus more attention on the development of rural areas in the forth coming year.

Bishop Egbe who said this in an interview with newsmen at the end of the 2019 annual mountain camp programme of the church in Port Harcourt, blamed the series of violence being witnessed across the country in recent times on the continuous neglect of rural communities by successive administrations in the country.

The cleric argued that siting development projects in the rural areas would check the high rate of rural-urban migration as well as improve the economies of rural communities.

Egbe also called on Christian leaders to give more attention to winning of souls for Christ in the new year instead of focusing on earthly thing.

He regretted that most churches are focusing attention on prosperity rather than soul winning.

Egbe said the annual mountain camp programme was being organised by the church to thank God for the outgoing year as well as seek his blessings and guidance in the new year.

Earlier in his sermon, Ven. Rev. Gladman Amadi said Christ represents the eternal hope of mankind.

Ven. Rev. Amadi also stressed the need for Christians and non Christians to cultivate the virtue of love and honesty, adding that the social unrest bedeviling the society will be reduced if there is love among members of the society.

The cleric who is also the chairman of Retired Permanent Secretaries Rivers State called on government to create enabling environment for investment.

He also advised young people not to wait on government alone, but should think of how to contribute positively to the development of the society.