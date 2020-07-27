Featured
Military Retirees Blow Hot Over Unpaid Entitlements, Plan Protest
Retired members of the Nigerian Armed Forces are threatening to stage a protest in Abuja and state capitals across the country to draw attention to their grievances.
The military retirees, under the auspices of Military Veteran Affairs, in a statement, at the weekend, accused the authorities of being insensitive on their issues, saying that they had no alternative than to embark on the protest.
The veterans listed their grievances to include the failure of the military to pay up three main outstanding entitlements, including the balance of 2017/2018 arrears.
They also demanded the payment of the new minimum wage consequential adjustment as well as its arrears dating from April, 2019, requesting relevant authorities to furnish them with information on the modality for the payment of Security Debarment Allowance.
The retired officers further called on the military authorities for health insurance scheme to cover treatment of service-related injuries and disabilities.
Speaking on efforts to draw attention to their grievances, the veterans’ spokesperson, Abiodun Durowaiye Herbert, said their group met the Director of Veterans Affairs, Maj-Gen L.F. Abdullahi, on July 21.
“We were told by the DVAD of three separate committees that had been set up to look into various areas of veterans welfare even before our letter to the HMOD got to him”, stressing that “our planned action come 1st week of August may stall efforts to get positive results arising from the welfare plans by the current administration”, he said.
“So, I, on behalf of our team, asked the General: ‘How could they set up 3 committees to better our welfare, yet we are not aware of it, and we are also not represented in those 3 committees?’”, he argued.
Nevertheless, he said that mobilisation for the protest, scheduled for August, would continue.
Featured
S’South Completely PDP, Wike Insists …Says Nobody Can Rig Edo Poll …As Secondus, Tambuwal Mock Oshiomhole On Godfatherism
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that South-South Zone completely belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to him, the people of the region would not allow any other political party to have a foothold in the area any more.
Wike stated this last Saturday during the flag-off of the PDP campaign for the September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship Election held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State.
The governor, who is chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election, also declared that godfatherism was over in Edo.
“The people of Edo State must reject godfatherism because nobody can rig the September 19 governorship election in the state.
“Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is making a u-turn to lick his vomit by presenting a candidate he earlier rejected and castigated.
“Today, we are here to tell the people of Edo State that they should not be afraid because nobody can rig the forthcoming election.
“Today is the end of godfatherism in Edo State. I want to thank Governor Godwin Obaseki for refusing to dance to the tune of godfatherism.
“Four years ago, Adams Oshiomhole said he cannot trust the PDP governorship candidate (Osagie Ize-Iyamu) that he was rusticated from school.
“Today, Oshiomhole is coming back to present the same person to Edo people on the platform of APC. He thinks Edo people are fools. I challenge Edo people not to vote any person presented to them by Oshiomhole,” he stated.
Wike assured that as the chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election, he would be in Edo State during the election to ensure that the state was returned to PDP.
He noted the outstanding performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last four years in the development of Edo State, and urged the people of Edo State to come out enmasse and vote for the PDP candidate during the election.
“As the chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, I will be in Edo State. We will make sure that everything needed will be done to return the state to PDP.
“You should all come out and vote on September 19, and as you vote, you wait and defend your votes.
“Governor Obaseki has done well in the last four years. You should not allow anybody to deceive you again. APC has no candidate. The only person who thinks that the party is running an election is Oshiomhole,” he said.
Also speaking, the Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon Aminu Tambuwal described Edo State as strategic to the nation, and called on Edo people to always remain steadfast and resolute.
Tambuwal, who took a swipe at former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for condemning godfatherism and turning back to practice it, however, urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to hold onto God and the people of Edo State to defeat the enemies of the state as he did in Sokoto State.
He also called on the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmoud to build on the legacies of his predecessor, Prof Attahiru Jega, who ensured that free and fair election was conducted in Edo State which enabled Oshiomhole to govern for eight years.
Tambuwal also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that his anti-corruption crusade affects the forthcoming Edo State Governorship election in order to ensure peace and stability in the state.
Presenting the PDP flag to the party’s Governorship candidate and Governor of Edo State, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, described Obaseki as an accomplished gentleman and performer.
Secondus, who noted that the party was proud of PDP governors in view of their high standing performance in governance, said they were the reason democracy was thriving in the country.
He stated that the nation was at a crossroads, and appealed to Buhari to ensure that free and fair elections hold in the country.
Responding, the PDP governorship candidate and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki said the mandate given to him marked the transformation of the state and Nigeria.
He appealed to Edo people to come out and exercise their franchise by voting PDP on September 19, and promised to sustain the tempo of his developmental strides in his second tenure.
The flag-off was also attended by the Governors of Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri; Oyo, Engineer Seyi Makinde; Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed; Delta, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; as well as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi.
Featured
Rivers State Governor, Wike Suspends PH Local Government Chairman Over Illegal Tax Collection
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the immediate suspension of the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Hon. Victor Ihunwo for illegal tax collection.
Similarly, the Governor directed traders at the Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market not to have any dealing with anyone who claims to be acting on behalf of Port Harcourt Local Government Area.
A statement issued by the Rivers state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, on Thursday, said the State Government has also removed JAAC Accounts from all the Banks that gave loans to some Local Government Councils without the authorisation of the State Government as provided in the Local Government Law.
“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has therefore been authorized to institute legal action against the defaulting banks.
“The Chairmen of Abua and Degema Local Government Areas still remain suspended from office as their suspension order has not been lifted.
“Therefore, the Heads of Personnel Management, Heads of Local Government Administration and Treasurers of Abua and Degema Local Government Areas are hereby suspended with immediate effect for having official transactions with the suspended Local Government Chairmen.
“The Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission is hereby directed to post officers of the same designations to replace the suspended officers immediately,” the statement said.
Featured
Rivers State Executive Council Approves 18 Billion Naira For Construction Of A Fourth Flyover And Dualization Of Roads …Also Approves The Building Of New Legislative Quarters For Assembly Members
Rivers State Executive Council has approved the sum of Eighteen Billion Naira for the construction of a fourth Flyover Bridge at the GRA Junction along the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway.
The amount also covers the dualization of Tombia Extension Road to Ikwerre Road and Ezimgbu Link Road to Stadium Road.
The approval for the project was made at the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who announced this while briefing journalists at the end of the Meeting said the project would be executed by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.
According to him, the length of the roads for expansion is 2,680 meters while that of the Flyover is 502 meters.
He said government took the decision to further strengthen its infrastructural development drive.
Pastor Nsirim stated that 20 indigenous engineers would be trained by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC during the contract period as part of government’s policy on youth empowerment and skills acquisition.
The Information Commissioner also announced that the State Executive Council approved the building of a new Legislative Quarters for members of the State House of Assembly because the former Quarters was dilapidated.
This, according to him, is in line with Governor Wike’s avowed commitment to ensure that the three arms of government work in synergy for the overall development of the state.
Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Works, Austin Ben-Chioma said the contract for the Flyover and dualization of the roads was given to Julius Berger
Nigeria PLC because of the company’s proven track record.
He said when the project is completed, traffic difficulties experienced at the Ezimgbu Link Road would be a thing of the past.
Mr. Ben-Chioma noted that the project would enhance economic activities and the aesthetics of the state capital.
The Works Commissioner urged Rivers people to show understanding during the construction period for it to be completed on schedule.
Trending
-
Politics1 day ago
Lawmaker Facilitates Electricity Supply To Niger Community
-
Featured5 days ago
Rivers State Governor, Wike Suspends PH Local Government Chairman Over Illegal Tax Collection
-
Business1 day ago
Investors Gain N73.07bn As Equities Market Adds 0.58%
-
Politics1 day ago
Ondo Poll: Adelegan Emerges ADC’s Candidate
-
Business1 day ago
Don Charges FG On Economic Diversification
-
Politics1 day ago
Lawmaker Wants Life Imprisonment For Rapists
-
News1 day ago
NHRC Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings, Advocates Community Policing …Asks Security Agencies To Stop Blame Game
-
Sports1 day ago
Ogunbote Tasks LMC On Live NPFL Matches