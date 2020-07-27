News
601 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Receive N20,000 Stipend Each
The 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists who are being reintegrated into their communities have been given N20,000 stipend each and some basic equipment to practise their respective vocations.
The Borno State Commissioner for Information, Babakura Jatau, said this during a chat with newsmen in Maiduguri, the state capital, at the weekend.
Jatau said the funds and the starter packs were given to the repentant insurgents by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
He denied reports that the state government was giving each of the beneficiaries N100,000.
The commissioner claimed only about 10 per cent of the 601 repentant terrorists were actually Boko Haram members while the rest were those who were abducted and became accomplices.
The commissioner said, “They are 601 of them and the question of government giving them N100,000 each does not arise. What happened is that the North East Development Commission gave them starter packs. Some of them trained as barbers, so, they were given clippers and generators, and then given N20,000 cash and their shops will be paid for.
News
Resident Doctors Threaten Fresh Strike, August 17
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), at the weekend, extended the ultimatum given to the Federal Government to meet its demands by another three weeks.
The new deadline is expected to elapse on the 17th of August, after which the doctors will resume its indefinite strike, if its demands remain unmet.
The association complained bitterly about the lack of commitment on the part of the government to honour its promises shortly after the doctors’ association called off its strike on June 22.
It particularly noted that although the Covid-19 hazard allowance payment started, but it was subsequently abandoned abruptly immediately the doctors suspended the strike.
The doctors also complained that the medical residency training funding, although captured in the revised 2020 budget, is yet to commence.
The President of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, disclosed this in Abuja at a briefing after its extraordinary virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was attended by over 200 members of the association across the country.
He said, “NEC demands that various hospitals should be provided with the necessary infrastructures and sustain the provision of the needed personal protective equipment and funding of various tertiary health institutions.
“Though the medical residency training funding has been captured in the revised 2020 budget and signed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the implementation of the funding is yet to commence.
“The Covid-19 hazard allowance payment was commenced and subsequently abandoned abruptly immediately the NARD strike was suspended. The initial intervention of the House Committee on Insurance in addressing the non-payment/non-enrolment of resident doctors for life insurance which has now been abandoned.
“We note with dismay the non-payment of the salary shortfall for 2014-2016, despite promises by several stakeholders to intervene which led to suspending the strike.
“On the State Tertiary Health Institution, NEC noted the non-implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act by some state governments and poor remuneration of state health workers. NEC observed non-payment of arrears of consequential adjustment of new minimum wage to her members.
“NEC demands immediate removal of the Chief Medical Director of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof Henry Ugboma for fraud, administrative rascality, unnecessary onslaught/victimization and abuse of office of the CMD.
“We also demand the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of the suspended University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Association of Resident Doctors executive members led by Dr. Solomon Amadi.”
Sokomba added, “NEC demands that the various hospitals should be provided with the funds they need to run the hospitals and sustain the provision of the needed personal protective equipment (PPE) in the hospitals.
“We demand the immediate implementation and funding of the Medical Residency Training Act as agreed.
“NARD demands payment of salary shortfall to her members. We also demand payment of Covid-19 hazard allowance to her members which is now long overdue.
“NARD calls on the Federal Government and National Assembly to investigate and look into the non-enrolment of health care workers for the Group Life Insurance, and non-payment of death-in-service benefit to the next of kin of our fallen heroes despite claims of payment to insurance companies.
“NEC demands immediate payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage owed some doctors. NARD calls on the state government to implement the Medical Residency Training Act and to ensure adequate remuneration of state health workers.
“NEC resolved to extend the suspension of our strike action by 3-weeks to give government time to address our demands, failure of which will leave us with no choice other than to resume the suspended strike on Monday, the 17th of August, 2020.”
Recall that on the 22nd of June, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended its indefinite strike, which started on June 15.
After deliberations with its National Executive Council (NEC), the association gave the Federal Government four weeks to make good its promises.
News
14 Airports Resume Operations, FG Confirms
A total of 14 airports across the country have resumed full domestic flights, following the temporal suspension of aviation services due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has confirmed.
Sirika, who announced this via his verified twitter handle, @hadisirika, yesterday, added that ministerial approval for resumption of domestic flights was not required.
According to Sirika, both private and charter operations are now fully available to customers even as he pledged to keep the public informed of the resumption date for airports yet to resume operations.
The airports now fully operational domestically include the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa; and Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri.
Others are the Maiduguri Airport in Borno State; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport in Kaduna; Yola Airport in Adamawa; Margret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; and Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto.
Also cleared for domestic flight resumption are the Birnin Kebbi Airport, Kebbi State; Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos; and the Benin Airport, Edo State.
He noted that international flights remain suspended owing to the global anxiety created by the Coronavirus pandemic, but added that there are indications that international flight operations would commence before October, 2020.
News
Oba Of Benin Lauds Wike’s Leadership Style
The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his purposeful style of leadership in handling national and state issues.
Oba Ewuare II made the commendation at the weekend, when Wike, who is also the chairman, PDP National Campaign Council for the 2020 Edo State Governorship Election; the PDP candidate and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Tambuwal; and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; and other members of the PDP National Campaign Council paid him a courtesy call at his Palace in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The Benin monarch noted that he has keenly watched the activities of the Rivers State governor on national television over the years with admiration.
He particularly commended Wike for rescuing the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh, from the hands of armed policemen.
Oba Ewuare II recalled his visit to Rivers State aimed at strengthening ties between the people of the two states, and also lauded him for the hospitality accorded him and his entourage.
The Oba of Benin noted that Wike’s patriotism led him to appeal to him to intervene and resolve the political feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, the then national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
He restated the apolitical position of the Benin traditional stool, and assured of his prayers for peaceful campaigns as well as the stability of the state and nation.
Earlier, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had said that the visit was to seek the Oba’s royal blessing for the commencement of the party’s campaign in his kingdom.
Wike, who noted the revered tradition of the ancient Benin Kingdom, assured the monarch of his continued respect for the traditional institution.
He promised to return to the place on a thank you visit after the victory of the party at the September 19, 2020 governorship election.
