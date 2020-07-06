Rivers State Government Lifts Lockdown On Bonny, Onne

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Thursday, rescued the Immediate Past Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh from an attempted abduction.

He has therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the circumstances that led to over 50 armed policemen storming the Port Harcourt residence of Dr. Nunieh at 4am on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Governor Wike was on ground to frustrate the attempted abduction , berated those self styled armed policemen who claimed to be members of the Inspector General Monitoring Unit.

The governor said under a civilised society, the proper thing to do is to invite her to answer to any allegation.

But to storm her residence at such an unholy hour , the governor said, suggests some sinister motive that should not be tolerated.

they had gained access to her main room. I went there personally to see things for myself and rescued her. “She is supposed to testify before the House of Representatives Committee and here we are having armed men wanting to abduct her. “We came out to protect our daughter and we will do so to every Rivers citizen. That is the oath of office I swore to. It doesn’t matter the political affiliation. We will not allow anybody to destroy Rivers state. “It is so unfortunate and I cry for this country concerning the ways things are going. They didn’t have a warrant of arrest, but would storm somebody’s house, in fact, the State Commissioner of Police is not aware. ” So, tell me how something will happen in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware. They said it’s the Inspector General Monitoring Unit. So, we have such a Unit taking over the responsibility of crime fighting in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware. I can also assume too that the Inspector General of Police is not aware. He should investigate it, ” he said. “What has happened today is a disgrace. Who knows what would have happened to her if