I Am Not Going To Run For The Office Of The President Of Nigeria, Says Rivers State Governor, Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says he is not nursing the ambition of running for the office of the President of Nigeria.
Governor Wike made the clarification when he appeared as a Guest on Arise Television.
The governor said speculations linking him to presidential ambition are distractions.
“Right now, I am focusing on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers state.
“Recall that in 2018 and 2019 when I was supporting my friend Aminu Waziri Tambulwal, it was speculated in the media that I was going to run with him. That was my first tenure and I have not even completed it and they wanted me to give that away.
“To clear every speculation, let me state that I am not going to run for the office of the president of Nigeria for now. I am concentrating in developing Rivers state. I am not a party to anybody saying that the problems in PDP is about 2023.
“That can be the problem in APC because it is the ruling party. This the last tenure of Mr. president and he is going, so people are hustling to take over from him within his party. PDP has nothing to do with that because the way it is now, we are taking over from nothing.
“Now, I just started my second tenure and you’re talking about the presidency. When that enters anybody’s head then that person will not be able to provide the dividends of democracy to the people. And that is the problem you see in APC because everybody is thinking of taking over from the President instead of concentrating to do their work.
“They don’t even know the minds of Nigerians. But because of the kind of politics we have, people feel since Mr. President is leaving, they do not want his party to lose out. How will someone in an opposition party begin to contemplate of running for presidency when I still have time to provide things for my state,” he said.
Commenting on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s aspiring to contest for the presidency again, governor Wike said it is a fundamental right that cannot be denied.
He however, said it is too early to determine who will fly the presidential flag of PDP because the focus is on how to get the party more organised in order to secure more political seats.
“I am not interested in who wants to run for now. I am more interested that PDP should become more organised. Let us get more political seats. When the time comes, we will all sit down as a party to decide on who will fly the flag.
“Again, let me say, on whether I will support former governor of Rivers state, Chibuike Amaechi if he decides to contest for presidency as you have asked. I am a party person, so if he is running on the platform of PDP for presidency why won’t I support him. I cannot do anti party at this level to support a non-PDP candidate,” he said.
On zoning of PDP presidential ticket to the north, governor Wike said the national executive council of the party has not taken a final decision.
“We will come together to resolve issues because we are a family. Outsiders can not do things that will divide us. What we are interested in now is how we can remain united to take over power from APC that has failed Nigeria.
“APC should not be allowed to continue to keep the country in its present calamitous state. We want to take over to move Nigeria forward”, he added.
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.
According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.
This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.
Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.
“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.
“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.
“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.
He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.
“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.
“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.
Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.
NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns
Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.
In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.”
“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.
“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.
“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.
“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.
