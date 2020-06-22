Abua/Odual Assembly Rep Prepares For Post COVID-19 Era

After coming to the aid of his constituency through the provision of food and monetary palliatives to the vulnerable and needy in his Constituency, the member representing Abua/Odual in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Honourable Sokolo Solomon, says his target is to empower members of his Constituency with skills that would see them through the post COVID-19 hardship and beyond.

Honourable, Solomon, who made this known in an interview with the newsmen in his office, said the reason of his focus beyond the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, to after the virus is based on the realisation that society is more likely to experience one of the worst economic hardships after the pandemic.

Consequently, he has two key empowerment projects for members of his constituency, particularly for the less privileged and vulnerable.

The first is the setting up of cooperative societies in the Local Government “with a Board of Trustee that will supervise” them.

Towards this, he said, modalities are being put in place to introduce the people, who are mostly farmers, into mechanised farming.

“I, as part of my constituency projects, am in charge of tractors, which we will give to them (farmers) to manage, so that they can be introduced to mechanised farming. I’ve even started negotiations with the producers of the machinery”, he said.