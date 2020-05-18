COVID-19: Rivers Traditional Rulers Fault FG’s Task Force On Movement Of Essential Items

The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers have expressed concerns over the setting up of the Joint Technical Task Force on Agricultural Products, Livestock, Machinery, Goods and Services, by the Inspector General Police (IGP), at the instance of the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Defence, Environment, and security agencies.

This development, which, in the face of the current border lockdown imposed by the Federal Government, gives the Task Force power to ensure free and unhindered movement of food, livestock, agricultural input, etc., without the involvement of the State Government, they stated, portends danger for the people of Rivers State.

Making the fears of the Traditional Rulers known in a Press conference, the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, King Jaja of Opobo, King (Dr) Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Treaty King, Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo, said the development portends an influx of people whose COVID-19 status and purpose are not known into the State.

This, he stated, is against the dictates of the Constitution of the country, which explicitly makes the Governor of the State the Chief Security Officer “with full responsibility to protect lives and properties of the people and residents therein”.

Recalling that it was based on fears expressed recently on the vulnerability of the inter-state borders by the National Assembly that various State Governors acted promptly by taking measures to protect their States from possible importation and exportation of COVID-19, the Traditional Rulers questioned the rationale behind the decision to commence the work of the Task Force in the State.