Governor Wike’s Executive Orders Are Appropriate Says Former NBA President
•advises aggrieved persons should go to court
• says the demolition of the hotels is justified
Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN) has declared that the Executive Orders signed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are appropriate.
Okocha (SAN) advised anyone who is uncomfortable with the Executive Orders should approach the courts.
In an interview on Monday, Chief Okocha (SAN) lauded the steps taken by the Rivers State Governor to fight coronavirus as well thought out and well advised. He said the steps will help check the spread of coronavirus.
He said: “I believe strongly that the measures taken by the Rivers State Government, particularly the Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are well thought out, well advised and I believe that they will to a large extent help us to avoid or at least minimize to the barest level the spread of this coronavirus that they now say causes the illness they called COVID 19.”
“I commend the government, I commend the Governor for these bold and very laudable steps”
“And the Executive Orders put in place by the State Governor are appropriate. Everybody accepts that they are calculated to secure our safety and to reduce to the barest minimum the spread of this coronavirus. So I don’t believe that anybody has quarreled with any of these orders.”
“What I have heard are people flouting those orders and Nigerians some times do not understand, some of these measures put in place, some of these regulations, these laws and orders are for there own good, and everybody should do each of their very best to comply with them.”
He noted that it was on this basis that the Rivers State Government put in place the Quarantine Coronavirus (COVID 19) and other Infectious Diseases Regulations No. 2 of 2020 which is also in line with Quarantine Act of the Federal Government.
“Its not everything that is going to be on written law. By the authority of written law, some orders are made, some regulations are put in place and those flow naturally from the provisions of written law”
“This is why the Rivers State Government passed a law recently and we also have the Federal Act, Quarantine Act and many other such regulations that are aimed at dealing with safety and security and then health and well being of the people”
“So, anybody that is arguing that the Executive Orders are unconstitutional should know his options. He should seek legal advice and if necessary go and challenge those orders in a court of law, duly constituted”
On the demolition of Prodest Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne in Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Onueze Okocha said the action of the Governor is justifiable given the several warnings to hoteliers not to operate within the period.
“I do not blame the Governor for his action because am aware that the regulation was put in place over two weeks ago for hoteliers and those operating drinking parlours and entertainment centres to close down at least temporarily until we get grip on how to deal this coronavirus pandemic”
“Now people have been making all kinds if comments, the press and I have heard some on the airwaves. They do not seem to know the full facts of the matter”
“Yes, there was a regulation put in place long before now regarding the lockdown we have had in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas. I hear that this happened in Eleme Local Government Area. Two hotels and they were warned to stop operating. Indeed, a taskforce was sent to remind them about the Executive Order put in place by the Governor and they got their thugs and some local boys to beat members of the taskforce, so the Governor left with no other option wielded the big stick.”
“We also heard people saying oooh, he was impounding vehicles and arresting people on the roads for violating the law on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas. What did they expect the Governor to do? Fold his hands and watch people to openly and brazenly flaunt what we know are regulations put in place in accordance with law and order”
“So, the Governor I think was justified in wielding the big stick on the hoteliers and anybody who feels that he has any reason to dispute should approach the appropriate quarters and let’s us see how far that approach will get him.”
The one time NBA President further consent with the two days temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas, saying the move will enable the citizens to keep their houses in order and well as attend to medical issues before going back to the status quo.
“Most of our citizens we are appreciate are people who earn there living based on there daily activities, even those who do not, like some of us also need to go out to get supplies, we need food, medicines and some needs to see their doctors. So, some times, the lockdown has to be applied with a human fave and which is why I feel some justification in what the Governor has done by relaxing the lockdown by one or two days”
He advised Rivers people to be patient with the state government in its effort to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state and also observed the necessary protocols put in place by WHO and NCDC to fight COVID 19.
“I advise Rivers people to please be patient with government and also strictly observe the regulations put in place not only by the government and the law enforcement agencies in Rivers State, but also by the National Center for Disease Control and all other health organizations including World Health Organization, WHO which he noted is holding the knife as we say in this situation”
“I hope that all of us in Rivers State will do our best to comply with these regulations because what is ultimate is to save our lives and save the life of our loved ones and other relations”
Rivers State COVID-19 Task Force Members Recount Their Ordeal At Prodest Motel
•Describe how PDP Youth Leader beat them up in the premises of Motel after the Hotel Manager invited him
Some members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Task Force on Monday explained how the PDP Eleme Youth Leader, Mr Princewill Osaroejiji led several thugs to inflict injuries on them at the premises of Prodest Hotel, Eleme.
The Task Force members who are hospitalized at Famo Clinic, Eleme told journalists that they met Prodest Motel in operation.
Speaking from his hospital bed, Friday Osaro Oloka said that when they got to Prodest Motel, a party was ongoing. He said that they approached the hotel manager, who sought permission to call his proprietor.
He said: “The manager called and the PDP Youth Leader came with some boys. They beat us severely.
“The PDP Youth Leader asked us why we came to the hotel where he lodged. We told him we didn’t know that’s where he lodged.
Despite that he and his boys beat us till 8pm.”
Another Task Force Member, Samuel Ndu admitted that people were drinking and partying at the hotel when they got there.
He said: “The Manager asked us to wait. Thereafter, several persons came with the PDP Youth Leader who beat us.
“We got Information that the hotel has been operating despite the order to close hotels etc.”
Appollos Orr, a Task Force member who sustained injuries, we went there to check their manifest and inquire why the hotel was operational.
He said: “We were observing the manifest when we started hearing shouts from outside. Thereafter, we saw Mr Princewill Osaroejiji and his thugs who beat and injured us”.
Dr Emmanuel Ejembi of Famo Clinic said that the Task Force members were brought into the hotel with severe injuries. He said that they said it was a case of assault.
He said the Task Force members complained of Fracture on right knee, pains on their neck and stomach. He pointed out that they are now safe.
Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Philip Okwaraji acknowledged that the Task-force members were beaten up at the Prodest Motel by the PDP Youth Leader .
He said the State Government issued the Executive Order on 4th May and the Eleme Local Government issued notices to all hotels on May 5th, 2020. He said anyone who flouts Executive Orders knows that there will be consequences.
160 Nigerians Evacuated From US Arrive In Abuja
The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic has arrived in Abuja.
160 Nigerians, including eight infants, made the first batch of evacuees.
They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 11.05 am on Sunday.
They returned aboard an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 aircraft under the special flight arrangements by the Federal Government for nationals stranded abroad.
“ET Flight 8509 conveying 160 Nigerian evacuees from the US has safely arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said while confirming their arrival.
The plane departed the Newark International Airport, New Jersey, on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. local time (1:20 a.m. in Nigeria on Sunday).
Onyeama added that on arrival, the evacuees would be quarantined for 14 days in Abuja before leaving for their respective destinations in the country.
No plans to merge state owned higher institutuons -Bayelsa Government
The Permanent Secretary of the Bayelsa state Ministry of Education, Comrade Walton Liverpool says those clamouring for the merger of existing state owned tertiary institutions are enemies of the state.
The Permanent Secretary made the assertion while speaking to Journalists at the Weekend in Yenagoa on the sidelines of clamours in some quarters for the possible merger of some of the newly established universities in the state so as to enable adequate funding of higher education in the state.
In his reaction, Liverpool noted that the establishment of two additional universities and one polytechnic by the out gone restoration government of Seriake Dickson was in a right direction.
Describing Bayelsa as one of the academically disadvantaged states in the country, Liverpool, who is the immediate past Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said the establishment of more tertiary institutions only underscored the premium attached to education by the state government.
He expressed optimism that the present government led by Senator Douye Diri, which he described as a continuation and consolidation of the restoration government, would not truncate the educational efforts made by the previous administration which the present governor was part of as Principal Executive Secretary .H
“Those calling for the merging of our universities are enemies of progress. The Medical University, Yenagoa, for instance, is a university of its own, having dealings with medical students only”, he said.
“The University of Africa, Toru-orua, is an institution of its own with so many faculties and departments. The two are not the same institutions to be merged. If anybody is calling for the schools to be merged, that person is an enemy of Bayelsa state.I don’t think the present administration is having that kind of idea. This present administration is a continuation of the former restoration government. So, it can’t do that kind of a thing. I don’t think anybody is muting that kind of idea in the present prosperity government”,he added.
The Permanent Secretary, who was the pioneer executive secretary of SUBEB, said if given the opportunity to serve in the new administration, he would build on his achievements at SUBEB.” SUBEB under my leadership recorded many unprecedented and nonpareil achievements , not withstanding many awards from groups and National organ, hence if any group is clamouring for my inclusion in the present administration of Governor Douye Diri, it is a welcome development.”
He described his relationship as a permanent Secretary in Ministry of Education with Governor Douye Diri as very cordial as this could be sustained when given a higher capacity.
Liverpool highlighted some of his achievements as SUBEB’s executive scribe to include: construction of 450 headmasters’ quarters across the state, renovation of over 450 primary schools and construction of 50 new ones. He also applauded the giant strides recorded in the educational sector by former governor Seriake Dickson, which he was part of as the Executive Secretary of SUPEB before his elevation to the Federal House of Representatives and Senate where he distinguished himself as a worthy representative of his state.
He maintained that as permanent secretary, he restored electricity and flow of water at the ministry of education which were non-functional before he was drafted to the ministry three months ago.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
