Governor Wike’s Executive Orders Are Appropriate Says Former NBA President

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN) has declared that the Executive Orders signed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are appropriate.

Okocha (SAN) advised anyone who is uncomfortable with the Executive Orders should approach the courts.

In an interview on Monday, Chief Okocha (SAN) lauded the steps taken by the Rivers State Governor to fight coronavirus as well thought out and well advised. He said the steps will help check the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “I believe strongly that the measures taken by the Rivers State Government, particularly the Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike are well thought out, well advised and I believe that they will to a large extent help us to avoid or at least minimize to the barest level the spread of this coronavirus that they now say causes the illness they called COVID 19.” “I commend the government, I commend the Governor for these bold and very laudable steps” “And the Executive Orders put in place by the State Governor are appropriate. Everybody accepts that they are calculated to secure our safety and to reduce to the barest minimum the spread of this coronavirus. So I don’t believe that anybody has quarreled with any of these orders.” “What I have heard are people flouting those orders and Nigerians some times do not understand, some of these measures put in place, some of these regulations, these laws and orders are for there own good, and everybody should do each of their very best to comply with them.”

He noted that it was on this basis that the Rivers State Government put in place the Quarantine Coronavirus (COVID 19) and other Infectious Diseases Regulations No. 2 of 2020 which is also in line with Quarantine Act of the Federal Government. “Its not everything that is going to be on written law. By the authority of written law, some orders are made, some regulations are put in place and those flow naturally from the provisions of written law” “This is why the Rivers State Government passed a law recently and we also have the Federal Act, Quarantine Act and many other such regulations that are aimed at dealing with safety and security and then health and well being of the people” “So, anybody that is arguing that the Executive Orders are unconstitutional should know his options. He should seek legal advice and if necessary go and challenge those orders in a court of law, duly constituted”

On the demolition of Prodest Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne in Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Onueze Okocha said the action of the Governor is justifiable given the several warnings to hoteliers not to operate within the period. “I do not blame the Governor for his action because am aware that the regulation was put in place over two weeks ago for hoteliers and those operating drinking parlours and entertainment centres to close down at least temporarily until we get grip on how to deal this coronavirus pandemic” “Now people have been making all kinds if comments, the press and I have heard some on the airwaves. They do not seem to know the full facts of the matter”

“Yes, there was a regulation put in place long before now regarding the lockdown we have had in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas. I hear that this happened in Eleme Local Government Area. Two hotels and they were warned to stop operating. Indeed, a taskforce was sent to remind them about the Executive Order put in place by the Governor and they got their thugs and some local boys to beat members of the taskforce, so the Governor left with no other option wielded the big stick.” “We also heard people saying oooh, he was impounding vehicles and arresting people on the roads for violating the law on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas. What did they expect the Governor to do? Fold his hands and watch people to openly and brazenly flaunt what we know are regulations put in place in accordance with law and order” “So, the Governor I think was justified in wielding the big stick on the hoteliers and anybody who feels that he has any reason to dispute should approach the appropriate quarters and let’s us see how far that approach will get him.”

The one time NBA President further consent with the two days temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas, saying the move will enable the citizens to keep their houses in order and well as attend to medical issues before going back to the status quo. “Most of our citizens we are appreciate are people who earn there living based on there daily activities, even those who do not, like some of us also need to go out to get supplies, we need food, medicines and some needs to see their doctors. So, some times, the lockdown has to be applied with a human fave and which is why I feel some justification in what the Governor has done by relaxing the lockdown by one or two days” He advised Rivers people to be patient with the state government in its effort to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state and also observed the necessary protocols put in place by WHO and NCDC to fight COVID 19.