Lockdown: Governor Wike arrests 14 Persons Hidden Inside Two Trailers conveying cattle into Port Harcourt
•orders their prosecution and testing for coronavirus
.• declares that the trailers and cattle will be auctioned
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Thursday effected the arrests of 14 Persons hidden in two trailers conveying cattle from Adamawa State to Port Harcourt.
Governor Wike said that the trailers were intercepted following intelligence from well meaning Nigerians who some them making their way into Port Harcourt.
They were arrested at Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
Governor Wike ordered the prosecution of the 14 persons by the Mobile Court constituted by the administration under the Executive Order 6 signed for the declaration of the lockdown.
He also directed the State Ministry of Health to conduct tests on the 14 persons to ascertain their coronavirus status.
He said: “This fight has nothing to do with individuals. The law must take its course. You are aware of what is happening and then some people want to illegally smuggle persons into the state.
“The Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor are under lockdown and the law must be obeyed. The trailers and the cows will be auctioned tomorrow. “
Governor Wike said that the arrest of the trailers has vindicated him.
He said that the security agencies have failed the people of Rivers State as they collect money and allow defaulters to slip through the border.
“You heard them saying that they gave money to the security agencies before they were allowed to cross the border.
“The owner of the cattle in the phone interview said they have fallen short of the law,” he said.
Governor Wike said that people must be alive to eat cow, hence the lockdown to protect the lives of Rivers people.
He decried the level of desperation to smuggle people into Rivers State. He said that the State Government will remain vigilant, despite the challenges it is facing.
One of the defaulters, Ahmed Aliyu said that they were contracted from Adamawa State to bring cattle to one Alhaji at the new slaughter in Oyigbo. He said that he thought that the lockdown will start by 10pm.
He informed that the moved into the state after they bribed security personnel with N1500.
Coronavirus: Governor Wike alerts world on Federal Government’s hypocrisy
…Fears Pandemic may escalate In Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has alerted the world that the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic looms largely in Rivers State due to the hypocrisy of the Federal Government and the wilful sabotage of the security agencies.
In a State Broadcast on Friday, Governor Wike said that the predicament of the state cannot be over-emphasised.
He said: “This being so, it has become imperative to alert the State and in deed, the entire world, of the fact that a dangerous escalation of COVID-19 pandemic in Rivers State looms large in our horizon due largely to the hypocrisy of the Federal Government and the continuous acts of willful sabotage by security agencies.
“Therefore, while we cannot overstate the gravity of our present predicament, nobody should be surprised should Rivers State witness exponential increases in the infection and spread of COVID-19 cases in the days and weeks ahead as we begin intense testing.
“Nevertheless, our resolve and commitment remain strong and total; and as we continue to urge everyone of us to treat this as a matter of life or death, our message to you remains constant: obey our directives to stay at home and protect yourself, your family and our State from the spread of COVID-19. There is certainly no choice on this. Staying at home and staying safe for now is not just mandatory; it is the best available option in the circumstance.”
Governor Wike added: “Our borders continue to experience serial acts of sabotage by security operatives, who allow, and in some cases, personally aid persons with risky COVID-19 status into the State.
“As recently as yesterday, we intercepted a lorry-load of livestock with 22 persons who bribed their ways into Rivers State from as far as Adamawa State despite the Federal Government’s claimed restriction on inter-state travels and our definitive closure of all entry routes into the State.
“Even today, we intercepted, yet, another 8 trucks with 200 persons hidden in loads of grains and being smuggled into the State from the northern parts of the country.
” Indeed, the extent of sabotage was such that, even a Deputy Commissioner of Police unilaterally appropriated and exercised powers to illegally issue movement pass to individuals and companies indiscriminately in utter contempt and direct violation of the lockdown orders of the State Government.”
The Governor rewarded Rumuigbo Community with N5m following the role their vigilance group played in intercepting a truck that had people hidden in it.
He said: “Let me express my appreciation to the overwhelming majority of Rivers people for complying with the “Stay at Home and Stay Safe” orders, including the temporary closure of business outfits and activities throughout the State.
“In particular, I wish to commend the Rumuigbo community vigilante for rising to the challenge, as any responsibly community should do, by intercepting a lorry-load of livestock with 50 persons who illegally entered the State in violation of the lockdown orders.
“For this show of courage and patriotism, the State Government will reward the Rumuigbo community with the sum of N5,000,000.00 only.
“However, quite unfortunately, there are some residents who have chosen to put themselves and the larger public at the risk of infection with their irresponsible show of disobedience to our restrictions on human and vehicular movements during the lockdown.
“As a Government, a strong one for that matter, we have the responsibility to act decisively on the side of the law to safeguard the safety of our State and its residents.
“And so, as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to graduate and make its way through the State, these actions, inactions and counter-actions from the the security agencies are rather amplifying the risk of a public health disaster in our State.
“From all indications, no matter what we do or try to do to fight this battle, it is becoming clear by each day that those forces bent on forcing COVID-19 pandemic on our State are not willing to cease their evil plot and intentions.”
The Governor said the state Government will not shirk in its duty to the people. He said the Government will unleash the full and severe weight of the law against any person or body of persons, who attempt to put themselves and other innocent people at the risk of spreading this disease in Rivers State.
He said: “While we appreciate the intervention and plea of clemency from well-meaning Rivers citizens, it is our position not to condone any sentiments on this matter because of the seriousness of the situation.
“What we can assure everyone is that all those arrested for violating the relevant Executive Orders would certainly have their day in court and due process would be the hallmark of any punishment that they may suffer if duly convicted as prescribed by our ordinary laws.
“Accordingly, the undermentioned vehicles, whose owners have been convicted and the ownership thereof already forfeited to the State, will duly be auctioned by the Deputy Sheriff of the State High Court:
(i) IVICO Truck with Reg. No. KBK 336 XA;
(ii) DAF Truck with Reg. No. Adanawa MUB 20 YH;
(iii) HOWO Truck with Reg. No. Adamawa HNG 608 XA; and
(iv) DAF Truck with Regi. No. PKM 48594 XA
“Truth be told, those who claim to be conveying essential food items into the State during this period of total lockdown are barefaced liars who are up to something more sinister.
” How and who can they sell their items to when all the markets, hotels and business outfits in the state have been closed down? Let all be warned that we’ll have none of such tricks in Rivers State at this very trying period.”
The Governor confirmed the three new cases in the state and gave a breakdown.
“Unfortunately, despite our determined efforts, the State recorded three new cases, bringing our total confirmed COVID-19 infections to 17 as at the 7th of May 2020.Unfortunately, despite our determined efforts, the State recorded three new cases, bringing our total confirmed COVID-19 infections to 17 as at the 7th of May 2020.
“While two of the new cases were contacts of an existing case, the third case is from the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, who has no travel history or conceivable contact with any other contaminated person.
” This situation points to two critical scenarios, which we must pay attention to. First, the threat of COVID-19 among us, is real, and second, the threat is growing as the number in infections and localities continues to rise and expand.
“While two of the new cases were contacts of an existing case, the third case is from the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, who has no travel history or conceivable contact with any other contaminated person.
“This situation points to two critical scenarios, which we must pay attention to. First, the threat of COVID-19 among us, is real, and second, the threat is growing as the number in infections and localities continues to rise and expand,” he said.
He reiterated the state’s concerns over the outrageous actions of Rivers enemies who continue to destabilize the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the State.
He said: “Our borders continue to experience serial acts of sabotage by security operatives, who allow, and in some cases, personally aid persons with risky COVID-19 status into the State.
“As recently as yesterday, we intercepted a lorry-load of livestock with 22 persons who bribed their ways into Rivers State from as far as Adamawa State despite the Federal Government’s claimed restriction on inter-state travels and our definitive closure of all entry routes into the State.
“Even today, we intercepted, yet, another 8 trucks with 200 persons hidden in loads of grains and being smuggled into the State from the northern parts of the country.
” Indeed, the extent of sabotage was such that, even a Deputy Commissioner of Police unilaterally appropriated and exercised powers to illegally issue movement pass to individuals and companies indiscriminately in utter contempt and direct violation of the lockdown orders of the State Government.
“And so, as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to graduate and make its way through the State, these actions, inactions and counter-actions from the the security agencies are rather amplifying the risk of a public health disaster in our State.”
Mobile Court convicts 170 persons for violating the lockdown of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area
The office of the Honourable Attorney- General of Rivers State has today, thursday 7th May, 2020 secured the convictions of 170 defaulters before the Port Harcourt Mobile Courts sitting at General Yakubu Gowon Stadium Elekahia for violation of the Executive Order RVSG 06 2020 which imposes complete lockdown and prohibits human and vehicular movement in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.
The Honourable Attorney- General advises residents of the two local government areas to comply with the Executive Order No. RVSG 06, 2020 and other extant regulations to avoid prosecution.
COVID-19: Governor Wike charges Task Force to identify hotel operating under lockdown for demolition
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has charged the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force to identify hotels still operating during the lockdown for the State Government to demolish the hotels.
Inaugurating the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday also charged them to identify erring beer parlours.
He said: “From tomorrow, move in. Any hotel that is operating , identify it and we will bring down the hotels.
“I have the political will. Those people who disobey, will face the consequences.”
Governor Wike said that the Task-force must be decisive to ensure that coronavirus is not accommodated in Rivers State.
The Governor said that the Task-force must take it that they are being drafted to fight an invisible and their duty is to defend the state.
He said: “Nobody should come from outside to compound our problems. Then you want to import this invisible killer. We will not that. “
He appealed to Rivers people to make sacrifices at this time in the fight against coronavirus. He noted that this a period of crisis and all hands must be on deck to check coronavirus.
“If we allow what is happening to continue, we don’t have the capacity to face it. And there will be no support from any Quarter,” he said.
Governor Wike urged all Rivers people to see themselves as first class citizens of the country, saying under no circumstances should they allow themselves to be relegated.
He charged the operatives of the Task Force to see their appointment as the opportunity to defend Rivers State and use their ability for the benefit of the people.
The Governor informed members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force that they will be on the payroll of the State Government.
He said that the Task Force will enforce key aspects of the State Government’s directive on COVID-19 in all the Local Government Areas.
Governor Wike said that hotels with existing guests, must send their lists to his office for scrutiny and approval.
