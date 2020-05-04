Connect with us

Featured

Governor Wike Places Port Harcourt And Obio /Akpor Local Government Areas On Total Lockdown

Published

19 hours ago

on

• hotels, guest houses and beer parlours must remain closed
•requests for waivers and entry permits from oil and gas companies will be considered on a case by case basis
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has announced a 24-hour total lockdown and a dusk-dawn curfew on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas as part of the State Government’s measures to check the spread of coronavirus.
In a broadcast on Monday, Governor Wike said: “Consequently, we have decided on the extreme measure of placing the entire Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas under a 24 hours total lockdown from Thursday 7thMay 2020 until further notice.
Governor Wike said with the declaration, all residents of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas must stay at home.
He said: “On no account should there be any vehicular movements or gathering of more than two persons in these Local Government Areas, except those on essential services with appropriate authorization;
” All shops, trading or business activities, including currency exchange, in these Local Government Areas must also remain closed until further notice.
“All Landlords are advised to ensure that no shop or trading activity is opened or carried out in or around their premises or risk the confiscation of their property by the Government.
“Any person, group or institution that violates the lockdown and curfew in these Local Government Areas will be made to face the full wrath of the law. “
The Rivers State Governor directed the immediate arrest and prosecution of Chief B.A. Worgu and Mr. Isaiah Abraka for sneakily organizing night markets in defiance of existing ban on such activity.
Governor Wike said given the threat posed to the State by oil and gas company workers, it has reviewed all entry waivers and permits earlier granted to Oil and Gas Companies .
The Rivers State Government declared:
“(i) from now on, requests for waivers and entry permits from oil and gas companies will be considered on a case by case basis;
“(ii) all inward-bound vehicles and flights into Rivers State from oil and gas companies with workers for crew change or other essential operations must first submit details of their manifests to the State’s taskforce on COVID-19 for proper vetting of their virus status before they can be allowed to enter the State;
“(iii) all operators of chartered flights into Rivers State for oil and gas operations, especially Bristow and Caverton Helicopters, should please comply with this directive and refrain from jeopardizing the lives of our people for the sake of making profits.
Governor Wike sternly warned the Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital to stop politicalizing the issue of coronavirus in the State with his rascally, irresponsible and ill-motivated utterances.
He said: “This Government is focused and therefore will not allow itself to be distracted on its battle against COVID-19. However, we will neither tolerate nor hesitate to deal anyone who dares to fabricate lies to rubbish the hard work and sacrifice we are making to save the lives in our State just to advance parochial partisan interests.
” I wish to reiterate that the hard choices we have to make as a Government and as a people over the COVID-19 pandemic are all premised on upholding the sanctity of human life.
“As a Government, we cannot abdicate this compelling responsibility and abandon our people to chances in the midst of this much dreaded and ravaging pandemic.”
The Rivers State Governor pointed out that the latest of these positive cases was the 14th case that was flown in to Port Harcourt by Bristow Helicopters from an offshore oilfield facility in Akwa Ibom State on the 29th of April 2020.
He said these positive cases have shown and confirmed our fears that unvetted entry of Oil and Gas workers from Lagos, Abuja and elsewhere remains a potential source for the importation and spread of COVI/D-19 in our State.
He said: “We have also observed with disappointment the persistent disobedience to the State Government’s lawful orders and or directives on COVID-19 by a number of communities and residents, especially in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas despite repeated warning.
“On the whole, we can all see that COVID-19 cases confirmed across the country are growing in numbers, meaning that the situation in our State, although still relatively low, can change for the worse, if we relax our measures or become complacent.
“In view of the foregoing, Government has resolved to impose additional measures by the Executive Order, I have just signed, which are targeted at reinforcing our efforts toward stopping the spread of the virus in the State, as follows:
“(i) All residents must wear face masks before stepping out of their homes to the public space;
(ii) The operations of all private motor parks, taxi ranks and loading bays throughout the State is hereby prohibited;
(iii) No commercial taxi driver should carry more than three passengers in his vehicles per trip;
(iv) No commercial bus driver should carry more than 40 per cent of full capacity of his vehicle;
(v) All tricycles (Keke NAPEP) must limit their passengers to two persons only;
(vi) No private vehicle should carry more than three persons in the car;
(vii) All drivers, persons or passengers in commercial and private vehicles, including tricycles, must wear face masks and observe the use of sanitizers;
(viii) All hotels, guest houses and beer parlours must remain closed;
(ix) A task force has been set-up to:
(a) arrest and prosecute any person without wearing face masks in public places or inside vehicles;
(b) impound and auction any vehicle with persons or passengers without wearing facemasks;
(c) arrest and prosecute any driver loading or off-loading passengers at any private motor-park, taxi rank or loading bay;
(d) impound and auction any vehicle loading or off-loading passengers at any private park, taxi rank or loading bay; and
(e) confiscate and auction any hotel and guest houses operating in defiance of the ban.”
(f) Government will give N100,000.00 to any whistle blower who gives out relevant information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any person, hotelier or motorist that violates these directives.
The Governor said all hoteliers must provide the State Task Force on COVID-19 with the manifest of those already lodged in their hotels before the coming into effect of this directive.1
Governor Wike noted that while the State Government is battling the importation of this virus, the greatest threat to people’s lives is posed not from outsiders but by those residents who are refusing to comply with the established directives and change their behaviour to conform to the new experience.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Featured

COVID-19: Jonathan’s Foundation Berate African Nations On Failure Of Governance.

Published

15 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) says the current COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the African continent has exposed the long history of neglect and failure of governance in the continent.
The Tide correspondent reports that the former president’s foundation stated this during the maiden edition of its flagship programme,  ‘Policy Dialogue Series’ held virtually at the weekend which has as its theme, “COVID-19, Peace and Security in Africa: Impact,  Risk and Mitigation.”
The Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs Ann Iyonu, in a communique after the dialogue,  said that the rationale for the  series of dialogue is to create awareness on some of the effects the African continent faces in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The dialogue which attracted participants from many nations, including; Kenya, Gabon, Uganda, South Africa, Switzerland,  United Kingdom and Nigeria was used to
examined the impacts and risks associated with the pandemic on peace and security in Africa as well as the approach and strategies for mitigating them in the light of current realities and the fragile nature of some African States.
The programme called on African leaders to look inwards and develop country specific, original and organic solutions that speak on peace and security issues,taking advantage of the talents, skills, and experiences that abound within the continent.
The foundation’s executuve Director urged African States and the continent as a whole to go beyond rhetoric and start collaborating by leveraging on their comparative advantages.
“The COVID-19 pandemic exposes the vulnerability of many communities, placing citizens at a high risk of recruitment by extremist groups.There is tendency for African leaders in their  attempt to ending the cycle of infection of the virus to shift focus or be blind to the peace and security issues facing the continent,”Mrs Iyonu said.
“Shutting down tertiary institutions during this period of crisis is counterproductive to the growth and development of the continent as the pandemic presents an opportunity for African leaders to leverage on technology and ensure that learning continues”, she noted.
“The COVID 19 pandemic is exposing the long history of failure of governance in the continent and if this is not addressed, it may lead to the collapse of many African States.Economic concerns are beginning to take priority over the health, peace and security of citizens.The current approach of city-wide lockdowns and movement restriction denies citizens access to their safe spaces and other forms of human rights, increase in reported cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the continent”, she said.
“The needs of women, youth, and other vulnerable groups are often neglected in emergency response situations as posed by the current pandemic.We task leaders across the continent to develop a robust database and clinical evidence about the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa which will help in developing the appropriate approach in tackling the impact and risks associated with the health crisis,” she stated.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Featured

Governor Wike Loves Etche People -Anyanwu

Published

15 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The chairman of Etche local government area of Rivers State, Hon Obinna Anyanwu says the people of the local government occupy a special place in the heart Governor Nyesom Wike. 

Anyanwu stated this at the weekend when he received members of the Rivers State Palliative Committee led by the chairman of Ahoada West local government area, Hon Hope Ikiriko at the council secretariat, Okehi. 

He commended the governor for reaching out to the less privileged and the poor, following the restriction of movement and closure of markets occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic across Nigeria and the world. 

According to him, “we are not surprised at the action of Governor Nyesom Wike, he is a man with a heart of gold, in giving, he will also receive. He has shown Etche people love by sending palliatives to us to keep us indoors and we say a big thank you. 

“He is the first governor in Nigeria to do this kind of thing, it shows that he loves Etche people, he loves Rivers people and we love him too because he has shown love to us. No other state has done what he has done and we remain grateful to him,” he stated. 

While assuring that the food items will be distributed to those that are in dire need regardless of ethnic group, religion and political party, he called on Etche people to continue to maintain social distance, wash their hands regularly and report any suspected case to the health authorities,

Earlier, the leader of the team, Hon Hope Ikriko stated that Governor Nyesom Wike deemed it fit to send out palliatives to all twenty-three local government areas of the state owing to the hardship brought about by the closure of borders and markets. 

He noted that Governor Wike was the first to shut down borders across the state, adding that such action has saved the state from having many cases of Coronavirus that has caused havoc across the world. 

Ikiriko stressed that food items were for the less privileged, widows, poor people and vulnerable in the society regardless of their political leaning, ethnic group and religion and were to be shared on ward by ward basis. 

The Onye Ishi Agwuru of Igboh kingdom, HM, King (Dr) Samuel Amechi, who spoke on behalf of the council of traditional rulers and chiefs praised the kindness of Governor Wike, who he says has shown great love to Etche people and Rivers at large. 

He assured that the food items will get across to all the villages in Etche and warned that the palliatives are not for the chiefs, councilors, and politicians but for those who truly deserve them in view of the hardship brought by the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Also speaking, the women leader in Etche, Susan Emmanuel; Bishop (Dr) S.N Nwala and Ochimba of Ulakwo II, Eze Godwin Ogu all commended Governor Wike for a well thought out process to give food to the less privileged in society. 

Items received for each of the 19 wards in Etche include 100 of bags of 50kg rice, 100 bags 50kg garri, 1,000 tubers of yam, 100 cartons of pasta and five gallons of oil.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Featured

His Excellency Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike COVID-19 Press Briefing On Friday May 1, 2020

Published

4 days ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Protocols,
Thank you and good morning.
Today I’d like to provide our people with an update on the ongoing efforts to contain the transmission of COVID-19 in Rivers State.2. We are in a battle with a dreaded and invisible disease, and as a State Government, we are doing everything within our powers, sparing no efforts to contain this enemy and save the lives of our people.
3. It is therefore important for me to start by expressing our gratitude for everyone that we have engaged in this battle, and most especially, our healthcare workers, who are on the frontlines, working night and day, every day of the week to prevent the mass transmission of this virus in our State. You are all our heroes for your personal and collective sacrifice when it mattered most in the lives of our people.
4. Let me also appreciate the various support groups, including the State Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19, the State Task-force on the distribution of Palliatives, its counterpart on Food Procurement, as well as our public-spirited donors and the media practitioners for your invaluable efforts and contributions to this decisive fight against COVID-19.
5. Since the manifest importation of COVID-19 virus into our country by the index case, we have taken several measures, including legal, policy and material, to enable us combat, contain and limit the transmission of COVID-19 in Rivers State.
6. Our strategy, from the very beginning, was to contain, prevent or minimize the spread of the disease and save the lives of our people. And so far, we are achieving these objectives significantly.
7. On the 19th of March, 2020, we issued the Declaration, which classified COVID-19 as a dangerous infectious disease, as well as the Quarantine (Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Other Infectious Disease Regulations 2020, and Executive Order No. RVSG-01, 2020 to provide the legal framework for any and all actions required of the State Government under the Quarantine Act to combat the spread of the disease in the State.
8. On the 22nd of March 2020, the State Executive Council mandated the COVID-19 Committee to create mass awareness about the disease and issue necessary advisories to avoid infections and transmission among our people. This Committee immediately swung into action and has since done a lot to sensitization make everyone to be aware of this disease and the measures to prevent infection and spread.
9. With the legal framework established, we immediately proceeded to initiate proactive measures targeted at preventing and or protecting the State and residents from contacting or spreading of COVID-19.
10. On Tuesday 23rd of March 2020, we placed a ban all forms of open religious worship, crusades, vigils, public burials and weddings and closed all public parks, night clubs, cinemas and related outfits.
11. On Friday 26th March 2020, we stepped up our preventive measures by closing all schools and institutions of learning, the State’s land and sea borders as well as all flights out of or into Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and the Airforce Base, Port Harcourt. We also set up surveillance posts at all land and sea entry routes into the State.
12. On 20th April 2020, we executed two additional legal instruments, namely: (i) the Quarantine (Coronavirus) {COVID-19} and Other Infectious Diseases) Regulations (No.2) 2020 and (ii) the Executive order RVSG-03 2020 to strengthen the legal framework for the battle against the spread of COVID-19 in the State with the provision of non-custodial penalties for the violation of extant regulations and the Coronavirus Prevention Border Task Force to enforce the ban on the exit and entry of persons from our borders.
13. Following the failure to comply with our preventive directives and advisories on large gathering and social distancing, we were constrained to place some parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, including Obiri-Ikwerre junction, (Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba, and from Education Bus stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre road, under total lockdown.
14. Presently, Elekahia, including the entire stretch of Rumukalagbor – Elekahia link road, Rumuomasi, including stadium road, and Rumuobiokani are under 24 hours lockdown until further notice.
15. In terms of material and other resources, the State Government have:
• trained over 200 surveillance and ad-hoc personnel;
• established holding and treatment Centres at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospitals as well as the General Hospital Nchia, Eleme;
• trained health workers both in the private and public sectors on infection control measures and appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE);
• provided PPE’s for all our health workers directly involved in the fight against COVID-19 and sanitizers and infrared thermometers for us at all public offices;
• established the Rivers State Task Force on Border Closure;
• received 250-bed isolation and treatment tent located at the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium donated by the private-sector led initiative on COVID-19;
• received one GeneXpert RT-PCR testing machine from TOTAL E & P, which is ready to be used and will be deployed any moment we get the necessary reagents;
• procured some ventilators as well as received some others from some private sector donors;
• successfully prosecuted several violators of our orders and secured 188 convictions so far; and
• arrested 45 persons illegally operating night markets in Rumuokoro, Elimgbu and Rumuokurushi communities.
The state of COVID-19 transmission in Rivers State
15. As at today 1st May 2020, Rivers State has recorded 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, 4 females and 9 males.  Out of this number, 2 have recovered and discharged, 9 are active and receiving medical attention in our treatment centre, while unfortunately, 2 lost their lives because of COVID-19.
16. Recall that we had the first and second cases of coronavirus infections in the State in late March 2020. But it is significant to note that the third case was recorded after a lull of about one-month interval.
17. Furthermore, apart from the sixth case who has no travel history, the rest were returnees to the State from Italy, United Kingdom, and Lagos or persons who had close contacts with already affected persons.
18. Indeed, five of the most recent cases are all children and a relative of the second death case.
19. The logical conclusion therefore, is that the pattern of transmission of COVID-19 in the State is evidentially predicated on importation from outside, just as the rate of infection and progression is also relatively low and arithmetical, when considered from the date of the index case.
20. Generally, we believe that unless there is a sudden and vertical slide into community transmission, we expect our COVID-19 infection and prevalent rate to continue along this low trajectory.
21. This gives us the assurance that our hard work is paying off and Rivers State is certainly not in any dangerous position when compared to the situation in most other States, and we will never be by God’s special grace.
22. This is not to say that we are at the peak of this crisis and that everything about the containment and transmission of COVID-19 is under control. No; we are not, because of the challenges occasioned primarily by the negative elements that continue to deliberately undermine and sabotage our efforts to protect our people from this disease.
23. For instance, the 7th infected case was an offshore oil and gas worker who went and passed a night in a Lagos hotel before returning to Port Harcourt on the 9th of April 2020 with the aid of the security personnel manning our borders. When his symptoms started, he was admitted to a private hospital, (St. Martin’s Hospital) on the 20th and discharged on the 21st of April 2020 before testing positive to the virus after almost over two weeks of close contacts with other people.
24. Had the security agencies not compromised their responsibility at the borders, this man would have been prevented from coming into Port Harcourt and threaten the lives of other people with this virus.
25. Again, on the 29th of April 2020, our surveillance team picked up two men from Niger Republic, who came into the State from Lagos with the help of security personnel despite the closure of the entry routes into the State.
26. And so, so long as security personnel continue to allow people with this virus into the State through the closed borders without first ensuring that they are quarantined and their infection status determined, so long shall our State and our people will be exposed to the threat of contracting COVID-19.
27. In addition, we are virtually fighting this battle without any tangible material support from the Federal Government. We are wondering as most of you may also be, that up till now the NCDC has not established any testing center in the State in spite of our position, huge socio-economic and demographic mix and high transmission threat hanging over us as a result.  Was this deliberate? If not so, why and what was the justification for this dangerous neglect, which is obviously limiting our capacity to expand testing for this virus in the State.
28. But, for us as a Government, every single new infection of COVID-19 in our State is one too many. We shall therefore continue to take every necessary measure to control and possibly end the transmission of this disease in Rivers State in spite of the enormous challenges and lack of concrete support from the Federal Government.
29. It is for the very reason that we have taken our fate in our own hands with the establishment of the Border security task force, which has been mandated to provide and ensure a water-tight situation in all our entry and exit points and prevent any unauthorized entry and or exit of persons and vehicles into the State during the period of the closure.
30. These are all Rivers sons and we expect them to protect the interest of the State at all cost, and not compromise and risk the health and survival of our people in exchange for some filthy naira notes.
31. We also expect and request the security agencies to cooperate with the taskforce and fully enforce not only our order on the closure of our borders, but also Mr. President’s directive on the ban on inter-state travels from next Monday, 4th May 2020.
Procurement/distribution of food items to vulnerable households
32. On the 26 of April 2020, I announced the provision of 2 billion naira by the State Government for the procurement of food items from local farmers for distribution to vulnerable households across the State.
33. We also established a credible Committee, headed by Ambassador Desmond Akawor to undertake the thankless job of distributing the procured food stuffs and ensure they get to the targeted groups.
34. Reports reaching us from independent monitors indicate that, so far, both Committees are creditably executing their respective mandate in spite of the difficult logistical challenge that is involved.
35. As a matter of fact, the Procurement Committee has so far purchased and delivered to our ware houses local food items, including garri, yam, beans, fish, palm oil, plantain, tomatoes and onions worth over 590 million naira.
36.  Similarly, the Food Distribution Committee has successfully distributed food packages to vulnerable households in 16 Local Government Areas, namely: Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt, Ikwerre, Eleme, Omuma, Bonny, Opobo/Nkoro, Tai, Okrika, Etche, Akuku Toru, Asari Toru, Oyigbo, Gokana, Khana, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni.
37. The Committee will ensure that vulnerable households in the remaining seven Local Government Areas also receive their food packages before the end of next week.
38. The Committee has also received donation of food items from a number of individuals and corporate bodies, which it is distributing to the needy among us.
39. Details of the list of food donors and what was donated shall be published in the national dailies in due course as a measure of public appreciation for their kind gestures. This applies also to those who have made cash donations to the State Government’s effort at combatting the coronavirus.
40 Let me assure our people that the delivery of palliatives and other relief measures to vulnerable households is a continuous exercise and the State Government will continue to provide funding for this purpose.
Conclusion
41. While we are not under any illusion about the presence of the risk of this virus in our midst, we are making tremendous progress that clearly underscores our belief that our aggressive strategy and targeted measures have been effective in curbing the spread seeing COVID-19 in our State.
42. Accordingly, the directives and restrictions we have put in place to maintain social distancing must continue and all residents are advised to strictly follow and comply in the interest of the health and lives of everybody.
43. In addition, the wearing of face mask in all public places is now compulsory throughout the State.
44. We understand the pain on our people but this is inevitable under the present situation in order for us to make the gain of freeing our State and our people from the ravaging pandemic.
45. The State’s Security Council will meet in the next 48 hours to consider and approve necessary mitigating measures for commuters, including the deployment of Government buses to shuttle designated public routes free of charge during the period of the ban on commercial transport operations.
46. Finally, community leaders and residents in Rumuokoro, Elimgbu and Rumuokurushi are hereby warned for the last time to either comply with our directives on social distancing and desist all business activities, including night markets or risk a total lockdown in these areas and the permanent closure of the Rumuokoro (Oil mill) market
47. While we agree with Mr. President’s decision to gradually re-open the country for business, we shall be guided by the peculiarities of our State on when to relax the measures we have put in place and gradually restore business activities to the State.
48.  Until then, I wish to restate that we love all residents of Rivers State. Please maintain social distancing, stay at home, wear face mask in public places and stay safe.
49. Thank you and may God bless us all.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Trending