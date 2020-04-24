Funke Akindele Thanks Fans For Support After Conviction

DSTV and GOTV subscribers who have fully paid their subscriptions will enjoy an upgrade at no cost. The leading video entertainment company, multi choice Nigeria which made the announcement, Monday said it is part of its commitment to lessen the impact of the ongoing social economic crisis due to COVID-19.

“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do”, said the company’s chief customer service officer, Martin Mabutho.

“And in line with our mission to make great entertainment available even during the most trying of times. We are giving our loyal and valued customers base a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages. This is our token of appreciation for their continued support”, Mabutho said.

According to him, starting on Monday, April 20, DSTV customers on DSTV Compact Plus, Compact, Confarm, Family, Yanga and Access who pay for their current package or reconnect will be up graded to a higher package.

He added that this would afford them the opportunity of experiencing a wider viewing experience. DSTV Access Customers will have access to international shows on real time, Nollywood on Africa Magic Epic and Rok 2.

Mabutho stated that subscribers on the family bouquet will have access to movies and TV on TNT Africa and BET Customers on the compact package will have access to international and local entertainment on I Magic, Africa Magic Showcase and M-net movies Premiere and Comedy Central.

For GOTV customers, he said the offer will be available to GOTV Jollc, GOTV Plus GOTV Jinga, Value and Life Packages.

This provides GOTV lite and value customers access to E! Entertainment, FOX life and PBS, adding that GOTV Plus Customers will have more programmes on the GOTV Jollc Package such as CBS Reality and TNT Africa.

While GOTV Jollc customers will enjoy 75 channels options available on GOTV Max like BET, Starlife, Discovery ID and Cartoon Network.