Featured
FG Bans Inter-State Movement Of Patients …To Revoke Licences of Patent Medicine Vendors, Pharmacists Who Treat COVID-19 Patients …As Community Transmission Of Virus Worries Govs
The Federal Government has banned the inter-state movement of coronavirus patients in the country.
Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this yesterday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce briefing on COVID-19.
Ehanire said that, “all persons diagnosed with the virus will henceforth be treated in the state where their diagnosis was made to avoid further spread of infection”.
He stated that Patent Medicine Vendors and Pharmacists should refrain from attempting to treat COVID-19 patients; otherwise their operating licences would be revoked.
He noted that the Federal Ministry of Health has deployed the Chief Consultant Epidemiologist, Public Health Department of Kano State, and 16 staff of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to Kano State to carry out investigations on the recent number of deaths in the state as well identify the peculiarities.
The minister stated that private hospitals desiring to manage COVID-19 patients should apply to their state Ministries of Health for a permit, meet the Infection Prevention and Control standards and get accredited by the state accreditation team in line with FMOH guidelines.
Ehanire stressed that those with existing medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, TB, HIV, cancer; should take special care and also obey the instructions on taking special care.
“Government is interested in remedies that are being proposed. The Ministry of Health has a department for ‘Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine’, so anything that is thought to have efficacy should be brought forward.
“Now we are in the community transmission phase and we have passed that era when people think that COVID-19 was something for big men and women who came from abroad.
“Now that it is in the grassroots, the role of the Primary Healthcare now comes to play and it is very important for them to do the surveillance to raise the index of suspicion,” he said.
Meanwhile, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have expressed worry over the increasing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) via community transmission, and called for decentralized response.
The Chairman of the forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in the communique released at the end of their teleconference, yesterday, noted that over 25 states have recorded cases of the virus so far.
The communique read: “The NGF chairman briefed the Forum on the rapidly evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and coordination of efforts with the Federal Government, multilateral and bilateral partners, and the private sector through the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID).
“Following an update from the NGF secretariat on the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, members expressed serious concern over the rising spread of the virus among health workers and resolved to work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that health workers are adequately provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and are constantly trained on the use of protective gears.
“In order to strengthen coordinated implementation of necessary public health recommendations across the states, governors resolved to set up COVID-19 committees at the regional level, headed by their state commissioners of health. Regional committees will continue to interface with the State Task Force Committees on COVID-19 already established in each state.
“The forum also received briefing from the Governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Oyo and Ogun states who shared their experiences and lessons from the fight against COVID-19.
“Governors unanimously agreed to the implementation of an inter-state lockdown in the country over the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of the virus from state to state. Only essential services will be permitted.
“Lastly, the forum congratulated the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who after nearly four weeks of testing positive and observing very strict medical regime, has now received two consecutive negative test results for the Coronavirus.”
The forum held a minute’s silence in honour of all Nigerians who have lost their lives from Coronavirus, especially health workers who were in the front lines of the epidemic.
They also conveyed their condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Borno State on the passing of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari on April 17, 2020 in the line of duty to the country.
Featured
Wike Gives Foodstuffs To Omuma People … As Palliatives C’ttee Resumes Foodstuffs Distribution
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, distributed foodstuffs to the less privileged people of Omuma Local Government Area of the state.
Wike, who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State Palliatives Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, said that the palliatives were meant for all less privileged people of the area, irrespective of their political party or association.
He said: “These foodstuffs and other palliatives measures have been put in place for the good of Rivers State, especially those who are less privileged.
“It is not meant for any political party. It is meant for all Rivers people and it is a means of the state government to support in this very difficult time.”
The governor said that the Rivers State Palliatives Committee has been expanded to include journalists and the civil society to address issues of complaints by members of the public.
He charged the ward distribution committees to ensure no section of the local government area was left out in the sharing of the palliatives.
Wike commended the people of Omuma Local Government Area for cooperating with his administration to ensure that Coronavirus is checked in all parts of the state.
The Paramount Ruler of Omuma, Eze Oyenkachi Amaonwu, said that the governor has always proved himself to be a caring and proactive leader.
In his remarks, member of the state House of Assembly representing Omuma State Constituency, Hon Kelechi Nwogu said that Omuma people were happy with Wike for reaching out to them as the entire state struggles to defeat the novel Coronavirus.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Omuma Local Government Area, Hon Christian Nwaiwu, thanked the governor for his commitment to the welfare of the less privileged across the state.
Chief Godspower Egbegbu (Ward 2) assured that the committees would work towards a diligent distribution of the foodstuffs provided by the state government.
Ogechukwu Nicholas (Ward 3), Chief Ones Ndukwu (Ward 6), Hon Obasi Uchechukwu (Ward 8) and Nwogu Godfrey (Ward 9) said they would live up to their responsibilities by implementing the directive of Governor Nyesom Wike.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliative Committee, after a short break, yesterday, resumed the distribution of relief items to Omuma and Okrika local government areas of the state.
The items which included bags of rice, garri, cartons of pasta, tubers of yam and cans of oil, were presented to the two LGAs.
Speaking at the presentation, the Chairman of the Palliative Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, said the items were provided by the state government, under the leadership of Chief Nyesom Wike and other well-meaning organisations and individuals as palliative measure to cushion the harsh effect of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Akawor added that as implied by the name, the items were only palliative and not meant to totally eradicate hunger, but support for the vulnerable and down-trodden in the society.
He urged the community representatives to eschew partisan politics, religious sentiments and favouritism in the sharing of the items, adding that the government’s desire to touch the lives of the vulnerable: unemployed, widows, orphans, physically challenged, the elderly and down-trodden, must be felt.
Akawor pointed out that the items were not meant to benefit everybody, especially those who could afford to buy them.
On hand to receive the items in the two local government areas, were the ward councillors, the CDC chairmen, the women leaders, chiefs and clergymen from the communities, one from each of the wards of the local government areas.
Also present were the local government chairmen and House of Assembly members representing the local government areas.
Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the items such as 100 bags of 50kg rice, 100 bags of garri, 100 cartons of pasta/indomie, 1,000 tubers of yam and five (25 litres) cans of oil to each of the wards in the local government areas.
The councillors, chairmen and Honourable members were full of encomiums for the governor, for alleviating the plight of the people.
The Paramount Ruler of Omuma, King Onyekachi Amaonwu thanked the governor for his kind gesture, and prayed for God’s blessings for him.
It would be recalled that the committee commenced the distribution of palliatives on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 during which they visited the Cheshire Home, Charity Homes, Home for the Elderly and the Disabled.
Food items were also distributed to some local government areas, such as Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor, Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni and Port Harcourt City.
Akawor said it was a continuous exercise and that every ward in the 23 local government areas, as well as all groups that are vulnerable in the state would be given palliatives.
Featured
Fishermen Hail Wike’s N2bn Food Bank
The Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria (ARFAN) has applauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for initiating the N2billion Food Bank for the people of the state.
The National President of ARFAN, Bishop Godknows Nifeipiri, stated this, yesterday, in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.
He described the food bank as a clarion call on peasant farmers and fishermen to redouble their efforts as the state government was there to buy off their produce and use them to feed the people during the Coronavirus pandemic period.
Nifeipiri said the idea of food bank remains a formidable intervention that would empower farmers and fishermen, and also provide food for the people of the state, particularly during the lockdown period to check the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.
“We appreciate the state government’s intervention, and I advise both our members and non-members to take the best advantage of the opportunity provided by this laudable initiative.
“Use your technology to make the products available to the state committee in charge of the initiative”, he added.
The ARFAN President said the food bank was the best thing that has happened to farmers and fishermen in Rivers State, and advised other states of the federation, particularly in the Niger Delta region to emulate Governor Nyesom Wike’s food bank initiative.
Nifeipiri, who described Rivers State as a state with huge agricultural potentials in spite of some challenges, noted that when the agric sector stabilises, other sectors that make use of agric raw materials would also stabilise.
The national president said that the association has over 10,000 members in Rivers State, adding that with the numerous crop of farmers in the state, they would meet the state government’s target of providing adequate food for residents of the state.
He called on the youths to embrace agriculture, stressing that agriculture was one of the oldest business ventures in the world.
Nifeipiri advised the youths to change their beliefs that agriculture was for the poor old people and not a lucrative venture for the young ones.
“I expect this initiative to stimulate more youths to go into farming, either fish or crop farming. Let the youths turn to farming and shun social vices.
“Before, there was no money. This time, government has made money available, let youths out there looking for white collar jobs come into practical farming.
“Rivers State is a fishing state, and we have great potential to make the food bank initiative successful,” Nifeipiri said.
According to him, the present administration in the state led by Governor Nyesom Wike has broken the jinx and wrong impression that agriculture was for the old poor people.
By: Chris Oluoh
Featured
Widespread Famine Looms In Nigeria, Others -UN …EU Boosts UN COVID-19 Response In Nigeria With €1.2m …As NBS Confirms Inflation Rise To 12.26% In March
Nigeria, many African countries and others around the world are at risk of widespread famines “of biblical proportions” if Coronavirus continues to bite, the United Nations (UN) has alerted.
The novel Coronavirus has claimed more than 175,000 lives and affected 2.5million people worldwide.
The Head of the World Food Programme (WFP, David Beasley, who raised the alarm, yesterday, also called for an urgent action.
The number suffering from hunger could almost double from 135million to more than 250million.
WFP added that the 10 nations are currently affected by conflict, economic crisis and climate change.
The Global Report on Food Crises listed them as Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti.
Beasely told the UN Security Council, during a video conference, the world has to “act wisely and act fast.
“We could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months. The truth is we do not have time on our side.
“I do believe that with our expertise and our partnerships, we can bring together the teams and the programmes necessary to make certain the Covid-19 pandemic does not become a human and food crisis catastrophe.”
In a statement, WFP Senior Economist, Arif Husain, said the economic impact of the pandemic was potentially catastrophic for millions “who are already hanging by a thread. It is a hammer blow for millions more who can only eat if they earn a wage.
“Lockdowns and global economic recession have already decimated their nest eggs. It only takes one more shock – like Covid-19 – to push them over the edge. We must collectively act now to mitigate the impact of this global catastrophe.”
Meanwhile, the United Nations, yesterday, announced that it received €1.2million from the European Union for the provision of lifesaving preparedness and response activities for Covid-19 in Nigeria.
The Communications Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria, Mr Geoffrey Njoku, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
The UN said the support was due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria, along with concerns around the need to drastically scale-up public health preparedness and response.
It also said that the humanitarian funding received would further the UN’s Covid-19 response in Nigeria.
This, it said, would be by engaging with communities on how to best protect themselves from the virus and providing essential health supplies where they were needed most.
It said, “With these critical funds from the EU, the UN as a whole in Nigeria is in a better position to do the important work of engaging with communities on how they can prevent the spread of this virus.
“It will also complement the government’s efforts to ensure that healthcare workers can continue the critical work they are already doing to test and treat cases in the country,” it quoted the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, as saying.
“Where we have funded close to €271.5million (N116billion) in emergency food aid, shelter, access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation, and basic primary healthcare since 2014,” it also quoted the Head of the EU’s Humanitarian Aid Office in Nigeria, Thomas Conan, as stating.
It said that with EU funding, UNICEF would be contributing to the efforts underway in the country to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its effects.
It added that it would help with the emergency response to identified cases, as well as prevention and preparedness measures for possible future outbreaks in crowded cities and camps for internally displaced people in Nigeria’s north-east region.
It said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and global health leaders around the world, are advising that physical distancing, washing of hands on a regular basis and staying at home will help significantly to halt the progress of the virus.
Similarly, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, increased by 12.26 per cent year-on-year in March.
The NBS made this known in its latest report on inflation released, yesterday.
It explained that the report showed that inflation in March was 0.06 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in February, which was 12.20 per cent.
The bureau said the lock down in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states and various major disruptions in normal economic activities in several states started in April and wouldn’t have had any impact because this report focused on March.
It stated that the increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.
The NBS added that on a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.84 per cent in March and this was 0.05 per cent higher than the rate recorded in February, which was 0.79 per cent.
“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period, ending in March over the average CPI for the previous 12 months period was 11.62 per cent showing 0.08 per cent point from 11.54 per cent recorded in February.
“The urban inflation rate increased by 12.93 per cent year on year in March as against 12.85 per cent recorded in February while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.64 per cent in March from 11.61 per cent in February.
