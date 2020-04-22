Politics
Buhari Loses Personal Bodyguard
The Presidency yesterday announced the death of one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said Mato passed away after three years of struggling with diabetes.
Shehu quoted the President to have described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’
President Buhari prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa, the fortitude to bear the loss.
Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua restored to President Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years, treating diabetes
Politics
Peter Obi Rubbishes APC Supporter’s Claim Of N650m Mansion
Former Governor of Anambra State Mr Peter Obi has dismissed claims that he recently bought a new mansion.
On Monday at 10:44 am, a Twitter user with 80,000 followers, Akinsola Ak (@cbngov_akin1) made the claim.
Akinsola calls himself, among others, a “Social Media Strategist, Member APC Presidential Campaign Team (Strategic Comm)”.
He has as his account header, an image of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu.
He tweeted: “Breaking news: Anambra former governor, Mr. Peter Obi acquires N650million mansion in Enugu. Obi the liar. He will come back here to say he has just one wristwatch.”
Responding, Obi, a finance expert, debunked the allegation.
“Contrary to the reports on social media, I didn’t buy any house in Enugu or elsewhere”, he tweeted.
“I do not need a house outside of Anambra for now, and I am committed to living in my house in Onitsha. The houses I am interested in building, for now, are hospitals and schools.”
His rebuttal posted at 4:01pm has elicited several comments, retweets, and likes.
A respondent, @charleschibby, said: “Please sir can you initiate legal proceedings against such people to deter them from ever attempting such again?”.
A number of other reactions also knocked the accuser, with one @_davidisaac, saying, “Fake news is the only reason I support Buhari’s bill against social media.”
Peter Obi was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election.
Politics
COVID-19: PDP Demands Prosecution Of SGF, Others
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for prosecution of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and others for violating COVID-19 safety regulations.
Mustapha, who is the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, had on Saturday, led others to the burial of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari in Abuja.
Kyari died on Friday as a result of complications arising from the COVID-19 disease.
The SGF and others had violated health safety and social restriction directives issued by the federal government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The SGF had since apologised on behalf of himself and other Presidency officials that attended the burial that breached COVID-19 protocols.
However, in a statement on Tuesday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party rejected the apology tendered by the SGF.
The PDP said: “Our party understands that the apology came after widespread condemnation of the conduct of such government officials and other individuals at the funeral.
“The PDP describes as unfortunate that those who make and enforce rules over ordinary Nigerians were found directly violating the same rules with impunity, thereby compromising the efforts to check the spread of the pandemic in our country.
“Our party holds that the SGF and other government officials, including PTF members ought to have shown respect to the memory of Mallam Kyari by conducting themselves in a manner that should have served as a guide to other Nigerians in the fight against COVID-19.
“This, therefore, is not an act that an apology by the SGF will serve as enough, as it does not drive home the issue at stake to the public as well as to government officials.
“Consequently, the PDP charges the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) authorities, in line with its actions against ordinary Nigerians who had flouted the rules, to immediately prosecute all government functionaries involved in this violation.
“Nigerians had all watched how the FCT prosecuted residents at various mobile courts across the territory. Justice would therefore only be done and of course, seen to have been done, if the FCT toes the same line in this instance.
“Nigeria as a nation is governed by the constitution in which all Nigerians are deemed equal before the law. Our officials must learn to respect rules made and enforced by them, particularly at this trying time”.
The party however urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the mutli-sectoral effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the ugly development.
It also charged the citizenry to redouble their efforts in adhering to the restriction order as well as health safety directives of social distancing and personal hygiene, adding with the concerted effort of all, the nation will defeat the scourge.
Politics
Oyo PDP Mourns Late Akinjide
The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed shock on the death of Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.
Our source reports that Akinjide died yesterday morning at the age of 88 years.
This development was contained in a statement signed by the state Chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha among other members of the party executives and made available to journalists in Ibadan yesterday.
The statement described late Akinjide as a staunch party faithful, one of the founding fathers of PDP in Nigeria and a great pillar of the party in Oyo State.
“The death of the former Attorney General of the Federation is a big blow to the entire PDP family in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.
“Regardless of his very old age, the party always relied on his wealth of wisdom and experience in managing state and national affairs within the party.
“Chief Akinjide’s demise is a painful loss and we pray that God would grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” it said.
