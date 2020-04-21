News
Police Confirm Killing Of Two Suspected Cultists In C’River
The Cross River State Police Command, yesterday confirmed the killing of two suspected cultists in Ugep community in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with newsmen in Calabar.
Ugbo said that one of the suspected cultists was killed on Monday by members of a rival cult group, while the other was killed, yesterday by an angry mob in the area.
She said that the suspected cultist, who was mobbed had been terrorising the people of the Ugep and neighbouring communities.
“I can confirm that two suspected cultists have been killed in Ugep community.
“One of them died, yesterday while the other was killed today by youths in the area.
“At this moment, the Divisional Police Officer in Ugep has not told me the different cult groups that the dead suspects belong.
“Our men have taken over the area and normalcy has been restored,’’ she said.
Ugbo said that the police were yet to make an arrest in the area.
An eye witness, Miss Theresa Okoi, who alerted newsmen about the incident said the suspected cultist was killed by an angry mob due to his past atrocities in the area.
Okoi said that the suspected cultist mobbed, popularly called J-boy, “has killed a lot of people in Ugep and he is also into armed robbery’’.
“He has been terrorising Ugep and nearby communities because he goes about with an AK47 rifle and charms all over his body.
“Ugep community can now heave a sigh of relief because J-boy has been a nightmare to this community.
“After killing one guy from a rival cult group, yesterday youths from Ugep came out and said “enough is enough” and they had to kill him too,’’ she said.
News
RSG Warns Schools Against Extortion Of Parents
The Rivers State Government has warned school heads in the state against extorting money as fees from parents and guardians under the guise of completing the final lap of the 2019/2020 academic session.
A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, yesterday, reads, “It has come to the attention of the Rivers State Ministry of Education that some private schools have resumed for the final lap of 2019/2020 academic session and are collecting fees under the guise.
“The ministry states categorically that: Schools have not resumed for the third term 2019/2020, hence fees cannot be collected for same.
“The ministry is still making consultations with the leadership of private schools and stakeholders in the public-school sector regarding the continued learning of the students.
“The ministry has not announced resumption, hence schools that have asked parents to pay fees for third term purportedly suggesting that third term has started have not told the truth.
“The original calendar of 2019/2020 was suspended with immediate effect on the 23rd of March, 2020 when the closure of schools was announced by the governor of the state.
“Every school that has asked parents to pay fees for third term has acted without authority and should forthwith withdraw all such letters to parents.
“However, the ministry do not abhor online support from various schools for their students. Announcement for collaborative online teachings for third term will be made in due course only after consultation with all stakeholders in the education sector,” the statement added.
Earlier in a meeting with some private schools, last Monday, Ebeku, had warned management of the schools against operating outside the confines of the state government’s orders.
The state education commissioner had invited the management of Greenoak School and Royal Girls Academy, to the meeting following an alleged exploitation report against the schools by some parents.
Ebeku said the state government would not tolerate flouting of the directive on the closure of schools, and warned against exploitation of parents during the period of the pandemic under the guise of third term e-learning programme.
The commissioner also warned that all private schools within the state should desist from inviting parents to pay fees for third term since the state government has not made an official announcement for its commencement.
He said: “Your schools acted without authority. The letters you sent to parents are being protested by the parents and government has a duty to protect the parents.
“Schools have not opened, and therefore, third term had not commenced to the extent of any private schools inviting parents to pay fees. Schools that have asked parents to start paying fees purported that third term had started. The Ministry of Education in the state has not announced resumption of school.
“The original academic calendar for 2019/2020 was suspended with immediate effect on March 23, when the closure of schools was announced by the governor of the state.”
Ebeku, however, directed the withdrawal of the letters forthwith, and warned other private schools not to collect any fees for third term unless and until an agreement has been reached on the issue with all stakeholders.
He indicated that any school that violates this directive of the state government would face unpleasant consequences.
News
Ensure Post-COVID-19 Job Security, NLC Tasks FG
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has written to Director-General of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, intimating him on its programme of action, alongside other stakeholders, to save jobs after the Coronavirus pandemic.
In a 14-page letter, yesterday, the NLC also sought the support of the Federal Government and other stakeholders to mass produce affordable face masks for Nigerians, as part of its contributions to the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.
The letter entitled “Programme of Action by Nigeria Labour Congress, Organised Labour, and Civil Society in Response to the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic,” was signed by President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.
Among others, the letter read in part: “We shall set up a Labour-Civil Society Situation Room to interact with social partners, including the Federal Ministry of Labour, and employers’ organisation.
“This is in the spirit of tripartism and in line with the global cliché: ‘without us, it cannot be about us’.
“Our Situation Room will interface with the inter-ministerial committee on policy interventions and recommendations on post Covid-19 economic response.
“We shall engage with the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders on the expansion and distribution of palliatives and other social support initiatives in a manner that captures every Nigerian, especially the working poor, daily income workers and other workers in the informal sector, leveraging on technology and interface with the committee.
“This is crucial given that informal sector workers constitute more than 70% of the entire workforce in our country; and
“We will reach out to and engage the social partners, civil society groups and Nigerians in general to support and participate actively to facilitate the smooth operation of the Labour-Civil Society Situation Room on Covid-19 leveraging on real time meeting technologies such as Zoom, Whatsapp, telephone, etc.
“We are working round the clock to launch the Labour-Civil Society Situation Room within the week. As part of our engagement and contribution towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the NLC is working with one of its affiliates – the National Union of Textile, Garments, and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria – particularly through its branch in Abuja to mass-produce affordable facemasks for Nigerians.
“The official unveiling of the initiative will take place in a matter of days.
“We are soliciting the support of the social partners, and good-spirited Nigerians to make these initiatives a success.”
News
NNPC Allays Fears Over Fall In Crude Oil Price To $0 Per Barrel
The slump in the United States crude oil futures below $0 per barrel is not a reflection of the reality in the global oil market capable of impacting Nigeria’s oil production, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said.
Last Monday, the U.S. crude oil price dropped to its worst level since New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) opened oil futures trading in 1983.
The drop, coming few days after Nigeria’s benchmark crude oil grade, Bonny Light, slumped to an average $12-$13 per barrel, heightened apprehension about Nigeria abandoning oil production amid declining prices.
Despite the recent intervention by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, led by Russia, to cut global crude oil, no significant improvement has emerged in the oil market.
With crude oil prices on a downward swing, market analysts say the record output cuts by OPEC+ expected to take effect from May 1 needs some time to rebalance the market.
But the GMD of NNPC, who spoke with newsmen, yesterday, said Nigeria has no cause to be apprehensive over the current situation as the US $0 price has no capacity to impact Nigeria’s oil production.
“That is not real crude oil price. That is the traders’ paper figure just showing the detail at the close of their business for the month. You would have observed that it has changed this morning (Tuesday). This is because they are not sure of the storage facilities for their stock of products they have,” the NNPC boss said.
He said the situation, which reflects the current position in the U.S market, does not have any direct impact on the price of the Brent crude oil blend, which rose to about $28 per barrel before dropping to the current price of to $26.24 a barrel, yesterday.
“Usually, the spread between OPEC price and the other prices vary by about $8 to $9. When that is deducted from the prevailing price, we have the real price in the market. But, today, Brent is about $28 per barrel. If $8 or $9 is deducted, we will know what the real price is today.
“But, it’s really nothing for us (Nigeria) to worry about at all. Like I said the other day, the market will still change and rebound after the OPEC output cut. We will have to wait and see what is going to happen. It is just the close of the market month,” he said.
On whether the current situation has any impact on Nigeria’s oil production, he said that is a different issue, pointing out that oil production is usually a factor of the availability of the market for the product.
He said now that there is a drastic drop in the price of crude oil at the internal oil market, there is the problem of storage facilities, which is why traders have taken that position to show inactivity.
However, as soon as most countries return to the market by May after the lockdown period, as a result of the impact of the Coronavirus on the global economy, Kyari said storage facilities would become available, and of course, crude oil price will rebound.
Trending
-
Opinion2 days ago
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
-
Featured2 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff …As Caverton Helicopters Apologises To Wike
-
Featured2 days ago
Shun Foreign Trips After Lockdown, Adeboye Tells Nigerians …Predicts End To COVID-19 Soon, Another Disaster, Warns FG
-
Editorial2 days ago
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
-
Featured2 days ago
Coronavirus Pandemic: NCDC, NLNG, MAN Hail Wike’s Stance Against Spread …As Lebanese Community Donates To RSG
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Police Nab Suspects Over Tricyclist’s Murder In Delta
-
Politics2 days ago
Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike
-
News2 days ago
COVID-19: Wike Warns Residents Against Violating Lockdown Order