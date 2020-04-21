Sports
I’m The First Goalkeeper To Hit N1m Transfer Fee – Shorunmu
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has revealed that he was the first Nigerian goalkeeper to command a million naira transfer fee across the country.
The former Besiktas goaltender said his move from Concord to stationery Stores and then to Shooting Stars of Ibadan in the 90s was the most expensive in the history of Nigerian club football at the time.
“I am the first precisely, probably not amongst the players but for a goalkeeper, I’m the first to command a one million naira transfer fee from Stationery Stores to Concord and then to Shooting Stars.
“3SC of Ibadan paid the highest to Concord before I could move, at the end of the day Shooting got more money when I got a transfer to Europe,” Said Shorunmu.
Ike later moved to FC Basel of Switzerland from Shooting Stars and lasted only a season at the club.
He then joined FC Zurich from where he moved to Turkish side Be?ikta? J.K. in 1999 for a fee in the region of $2,400,000.
Shorunmu represented Nigeria at the Ghana/Nigeria 2000 and Mali 2002 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and was the first choice at the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup.
The 52-year-old made 33 senior team appearances for Nigeria and later worked goalkeepers’ trainer in the Super Eagles.
Sports
Ilechukwu Reveals Why He Left MFM
Former MFM FC Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has explained his decision to leave the Lagos based team at the end of last season.
Ilechukwu ended his 14 year relationship with Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC, christened, the Olukoya Boys, at the end of last season and agreed to join rivals Heartland Football Club of Owerri.
Camara, as he was fondly called by his admirers, said it was not an easy decision to quit the club and dismissed the reports that he left because of money.
“It wasn’t easy, it took me almost a season to decide, I was reasoning and thinking about it, but before that season I had told my General Overseer that Daddy, after this season I will like to move on so that the younger ones will have an opportunity because if I do not do that the planned repositioning will not be complete”.
“In as much as some members of the management were not happy with the decision, I still had to do it and I explained my reasons.
“It is a church team, and you have to be very careful when working with an oracle of God because to me, Dr Olukoya is beyond a man of God so I explained everything to him”.
“I didn’t leave because of money, it wouldn’t be a problem because Dr Olukoya is blessed beyond doubts, but the issue is I want to win something in Nigeria because it is very important, but at the end of the day it wasn’t easy.”
In his fourteen years stay at the club, Ilechukwu helped the club secure transfer to MFM from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the Nigeria professional football league.
He also led the club to a second-place finish back in 2015/2016 seasons and he led the Olukoya Boys to the CAF Champions League.
Sports
Amokachi Rates Okocha Above Mikel
Legendary Nigerian forward, Daniel Amokachi, says he will pick former teammate, Austin Okocha in his midfield ahead of John Mikel Obi in a tough match involving the Super Eagles.
Amokachi played alongside Okocha, fondly called Jay Jay, in one of the best Super Eagles side ever produced in the 90s.
They both featured in the Eagles squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.
That same year, they were in the squad to the World Cup held in the United States with Amokachi scoring two goals.
At the 1998 World Cup in France, they featured for the Eagles.
Also, they were part of the U-23 Eagles that became the first African team to win gold in the football event at the Olympics during the games at Atlanta 1996.
And answering a question on who he will go for, Amokachi, speaking on his programme the “Bull’s Pit” on Brila FM, said: ” I remember against Italy he made history with the most dribbles in a World Cup match,” Amokachi said.
“When Jay Jay is in his element the opponent will not even see the ball. The through passes he will give is incredible. That’s the Jay Jay you want to pick.
“So left for me I will pick Jay Jay any time any day.”
Mikel never played with Amokachi in the Eagles but was in the same squad with Okocha at the 2006 AFCON where they finished third.
Sports
Ex-International Faults NFF Over Rohr’s Contract
Former Super Eagles defender, Sam Sodje has faulted the way the terms of the contract of Genort Rohr was spelt out in the public.
Speaking to Tidesports source exclusively, the former Nigeria defender stated that contract terms should be between the coach and the management of the NFF and it shouldn’t be for the consumption of the public.
“This is something that is not supposed to come out and it’s coming out and I don’t think the NFF had shown the right thing at the right time concerning the way and manner they handle the contract talks.”
“There is some information that shouldn’t come out, even I heard them on several platforms talking about some coaches vying for the position, It shouldn’t be so,” Sodje emphasised further, saying that, “It is wrong if they want a manager they should talk to him in the private and not coming out to shoot out the whole thing as to his contract terms”.
“I felt it’s unprofessional because we hear it too much on the airwaves a lot, which it shouldn’t have been”, he said.
