News
NYCN Lauds Buratai For Leading War Against Insurgents
National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, for personally relocating to northeast, the epicentre of Boko Haram activities to supervise and encourage soldiers at the war front.
The Army Chief relocated to Borno some days ago to join in the fight. He promised to remain there until there’s a significant progress in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.
The umbrella body of the youths in Nigeria was optimistic that his presence at the region has greatly boosted the morale of soliders at the war front, resulting in significant achievements made so far.
NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, however, asked the Nigerian Army not to be discouraged by several discouraging media war against the army, but concentrate and consolidate on the progress made so far.
He said: “We have noted with patriotic chagrin that some enemies of Nigeria have rather chosen to denigrate the Nigerian Army and cast aspersions on the pristine image of the Nigerian Military.
“We condemn this in entirety and call on such people to give the Nigerian Military the full support needed to prosecute this warfare to the finish line successfully.”
He said the successes being recorded by the Military further gave credence that Mr President relied on the best security/military intelligence in extending the tenure of the current service chiefs.
The NYCN President, thus passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and the entirety of the Military Chiefs, insisting that “the end of Boko Haram is here and with the fine experience of the current crop of Military Chiefs, total victory is closer than hitherto anticipated.”
News
Rivers PFN Gets New Exco
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rivers State Chapter has a new executive.
The development was sequel to the expiration of tenure of the Apostle Zilly Aggrey-led executive on 13th April.
The new leadership include, Rev. Dr Minaibi Dagogo-Jack as Chairman, Pastor Soji Oni, Vice Chairman, Rev Dr Silas Jude Nwafor, Secretary and Rev Joseph Okoh, Treasurer.
A statement issued and signed by the outgone State Chairman, Apostle Zilly Aggrey urged PFN members in the state to accord the new executive the necessary support to take the body to a greater height.
The outgone Chairman eulogised PFN members for the rousing support they accorded him in the last 10 years of his administration, and stated that, henceforth all official and unofficial correspondence, dealings, inquiries, information, assignments, meetings, etc., partaining to PFN in the state, emanating from members, other religious blocs, Rivers State government and her agencies, should be made to the office of the current state chairman.
The outgone chairman thanked all PFN members most especially, the state out-gone State Executive Council (SEC), State Advisory Council (SAC), LGAs Coordinators, and the 23 LGA chairmen and their executives, other religious blocs, the state government security agencies, para-military bodies, the media, NGOs for the support and cooperation they accorded him in the last 10 years.
Apostle Aggrey prayed that God will grant the new executive the indelible wisdom and know-how to pilot the affairs of the body in the state in the next four years.
News
COVID-19:RIVPA Hails Foundation For Donating Palliatives To Media Houses
The Rivers State Independent Publishers Association (RIVPA), says it is humbled by the extension of the distribution of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to local media houses by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, describing the gesture as unprecedented and commendable.
RIVPA in a statement by its Chairman, Pastor Jerry Needam said it was thoughtful and insightful of O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation to recognise the frontline position of journalists in the campaign efforts to sensitise citizens especially residents of rural communities on Coronavirus pandemic.
The statement noted the risks involved besides the implication of news dissemination in the face of the economic hardship occasioned by the pandemic, stressing that by acknowledging the sacrifices by the publishers and their staff, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation had challenged them to do more and not to relent until the unfortunate global scourge is contained.
Donating the alcohol based hand sanitisers earlier to RIVPA, the Foundation’s Programme Co-ordinator, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, said the items were in appreciation to the media executives for their efforts and sacrifices in the fight against the coronavirus by Dr Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the Chairman and the Board of O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.
According to Mrs Tongkam, it was the wish of Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs and the Foundation that all hands are on deck to help the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to ensure that the disease does not spread in the state, stressing that the struggle should not be left for government alone.
She said the media as partners and frontline stakeholders should be encouraged and appreciated for their role so far.
While receiving the alcohol based hand sanitisers, the RIVPA Chairman, Pastor Jerry Needam thanked the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for remembering and appreciating the sacrifices of the managers.
“We feel greatly humbled by your kind gesture and wish to assure you that we’ll not relent in our determination to support the efforts of government and public-spirited individuals and organisations like you to be on the side of humanity in a time like this”, Pastor Needam assured.
The RIVPA Chairman used the opportunity to call on other corporate organisations to take a cue from O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and reach out to the unreached in whatever capacity they can, especially during this trying time.
News
COVID-19: ‘El-Rufa’i Not In Intensive Care Unit’
Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai is not in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as speculated on the social media, his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Sani Dattijo has declared.
Dattijo, in a tweet yesterday, revealed that El-Rufai is working from the isolation centre.
Dattijo posted a photo of himself and El-Rufai live chatting with the caption: “Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i at 2:06pm, Monday 20 April. Alive and Well. Working from isolation. To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah.”
The Governor on March 28 revealed he was positive for coronavirus.
Few days ago, he said he was yet to be discharged.
