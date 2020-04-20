NYCN Lauds Buratai For Leading War Against Insurgents

The Rivers State Independent Publishers Association (RIVPA), says it is humbled by the extension of the distribution of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to local media houses by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, describing the gesture as unprecedented and commendable.

RIVPA in a statement by its Chairman, Pastor Jerry Needam said it was thoughtful and insightful of O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation to recognise the frontline position of journalists in the campaign efforts to sensitise citizens especially residents of rural communities on Coronavirus pandemic.

The statement noted the risks involved besides the implication of news dissemination in the face of the economic hardship occasioned by the pandemic, stressing that by acknowledging the sacrifices by the publishers and their staff, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation had challenged them to do more and not to relent until the unfortunate global scourge is contained.

Donating the alcohol based hand sanitisers earlier to RIVPA, the Foundation’s Programme Co-ordinator, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, said the items were in appreciation to the media executives for their efforts and sacrifices in the fight against the coronavirus by Dr Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the Chairman and the Board of O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

According to Mrs Tongkam, it was the wish of Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs and the Foundation that all hands are on deck to help the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to ensure that the disease does not spread in the state, stressing that the struggle should not be left for government alone.

She said the media as partners and frontline stakeholders should be encouraged and appreciated for their role so far.

While receiving the alcohol based hand sanitisers, the RIVPA Chairman, Pastor Jerry Needam thanked the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for remembering and appreciating the sacrifices of the managers.

“We feel greatly humbled by your kind gesture and wish to assure you that we’ll not relent in our determination to support the efforts of government and public-spirited individuals and organisations like you to be on the side of humanity in a time like this”, Pastor Needam assured.

The RIVPA Chairman used the opportunity to call on other corporate organisations to take a cue from O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and reach out to the unreached in whatever capacity they can, especially during this trying time.