Coronavirus Pandemic: NCDC, NLNG, MAN Hail Wike’s Stance Against Spread …As Lebanese Community Donates To RSG
The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his firm, strong, committed and personal leadership to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease in Rivers State.
Speaking during a meeting between Rivers State governor and officials of NCDC at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Ihekweazu said that Rivers State was important in the fight to stop the spread of the virus.
Ihekweazu said: “This is a working visit. I want to thank you for your firm, strong, committed and personally-led response to Covid-19 in Rivers State.
“Rivers is one of the most important gate-ways into the country and one of the most important economies in the country. So, Rivers is important, not only to you but to the entire country.
“We thank you very much for your leadership and we need your leadership to continue in order for us to continue doing our work nationally.”
The NCDC director general said that his team was in Rivers State to engage with the state Public Health Team to consolidate on the successes on the fight against Coronavirus.
“This is actually a joint team. I have come with the officer in charge of World Health Organisation (WHO). We have come together to offer our support.
“Your Excellency, you have an excellent public health team to which I have an excellent working relationship with. We have a close technical working relationship.
“The purpose of this visit is to engage with the team and understand their challenges and continue driving that close coordination,” he said.
Ihekweazu noted that because of the unique nature of the virus, all stakeholders must work in unity, stressing, “The unique nature of this virus is that it is a global pandemic. None of us can do this on our own. No country can do this on its own.
“We share information across the states to make sure that everyone is informed as they can possibly be. We share Information on new developments, strategies, what works and what doesn’t work.
“Whether it is in detection, prevention and treatment, our role as NCDC is to make sure that our technical colleagues are able to respond at all levels and are supported in any way with the expertise they need.”
He said that because the prolonged lockdown cannot continue indefinitely, stakeholders must begin to work towards gradually reopening the economy without endangering the population.
The NCDC leader also urged the private sector to focus more on helping the states to build their capacity to respond to the virus.
Responding on behalf of the Rivers State Government, the Health Commissioner, Prof Princewill Chike said that Governor Nyesom Wike has strengthened the public health system of the state to fight Coronavirus.
Chike said that before the Coronavirus pandemic, the Rivers State Government was already battling Lassa fever, Monkey Pox and HIV/AIDS.
He said as a result of the proactive leadership of the governor, the state has no current confirmed case of Ccoronavirus, adding that the two cases in the state have been treated and discharged.
“Since January, Rivers State has had two cases of Coronavirus; a 19-year model and a 62-year old retiree. They have been treated and discharged. All the 214 persons that had contact with them were placed under surveillance. Except for two cases, all other contacts have exited Isolation,” he said.
The commissioner noted that the proactive approach of the governor in tackling Coronavirus centres on early detection, prevention and treatment.
Chike said: “We give kudos to our governor for his proactive approach at tackling Coronavirus. It has been successful. The Rivers State Executive Council set up a sensitization committee to sensitise and inform the people on ways to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”
The Rivers State Government said that it has PCR machines, but added that they were devoted to the treatment of other major ailments before the outbreak of Coronavirus.
The commissioner said that another set of PCR machines to be devoted to the testing and treatment of Covid-19 was on its way to the state, and also announced that all public hospitals in different local government areas of the state have Covid-19 centres, developed by the Wike-led administration.
He said: “They have been developed to hold suspect cases before the intervention of the State Rapid Response Team on Covid-19.”
The Rivers State Government called on the Federal Government to take immediate steps to stop oil companies from violating the state Executive Order on restriction of movement.
Chike said: “The way some oil companies breach the Executive Order issued by the Rivers State governor to restrict movement in and out of the state can jeopardise the fight against Coronavirus. The Rivers State Government needs the support of the Federal Government in this regard.”
The Rivers State Government also requested the establishment of a functional infectious diseases laboratory to handle Coronavirus testing, emphasising that even though it was in the process of setting up its major laboratory, the strategic place of Rivers State as the nation’s oil and gas hub requires a federal testing centre.
Similarly, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for taking proactive steps to protect Rivers people from Coronavirus.
This is as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Rivers and Bayelsa State Chapter also praised Wike for setting up measures to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
They spoke in Port Harcourt, last Friday, while presenting palliatives for Rivers people to the Rivers State Government.
The General Manager Corporate Services, NLNG, Sir Joseph Alagoa, said that the Rivers State Government has done well in the fight against Coronavirus.
Alagoa said: “Permit me on behalf of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to commend the Rivers State governor on the proactive steps he has taken in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We also commend him for ensuring that the people of Rivers State are protected from its spread.
“While we applaud your efforts, we also recognise that the state government cannot go it alone. It is also important for the private sector and individuals to provide support.”
The NLNG made donations to the Rivers State Government to assist it in the fight to check Coronavirus.
“We will be donating two pickup vans, five ventilators, 30 monitors and 17,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).
“In addition, we will be donating equipment and materials worth $1million to upgrade specific facilities at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.
“In addition to that, we will be refurbishing and setting up 10-bed Isolation and holding Centre at the Bonny Zonal Hospital, and this will cost $1.05million.
“This centre will be equipped with all the necessary medical equipment to ensure that it is fully functional in the event that Covid-19 becomes present in the Bonny area.
“We will be donating food items valued at over $250,000 to our host communities as palliatives. We are doing this to guarantee the safety of lives and property. In total, what we have donated is about $2.8million,” he said.
Alagoa called on all stakeholders to work together at this crucial time.
He said: “This is to show our stand and determination to work with the Government of Rivers State and also the people of Rivers State at this time that all hands need to be on deck to work together to tackle this challenge.
“These are trying times, and we all need to stay together, standing together and most importantly, supporting each other at this trying time.”
The Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Rivers and Bayelsa State, Senator Adawari Pepple lauded the governor for taking the right steps for the state.
Pepple said: “So far, all the steps that have been taken by the Rivers State Government have been very positive. We are glad to note that we haven’t recorded more incidents than what we have.
“Even those who were declared positive have now been treated, and they are negative. This is worth celebrating.”
MAN assured the Rivers State Government that it would support its efforts at offering palliatives to the people, adding, “We have come to lend our support to Rivers State Government in its fight to check the spread of Coronavirus.”
Also, last Friday, one of the largest shopping complexes in Africa, Next Cash and Carry donated different foodstuffs and beverages to the Rivers State Government.
The Chief Financial Officer, Next Cash and Carry Ltd, Sir Nnaedozie Okwoli, lauded the governor for the fight to check the spread of Coronavirus.
Responding, the Chairman of Rivers State Covid-19 Palliatives Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, thanked the donors for supporting the Rivers State Government to reach out to her people.
Akawor said: “Today, Next Cash and Carry has scored a major point by donating these items to a friend in need. The efforts of Governor Wike have yielded efforts as the state for now has nobody with the virus.
“But there are consequences for the lockdown. The shops and markets are not there. He has set up committees to buy off foodstuffs from farmers and fishermen, and then, distribute to the less privileged.”
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill assured that all the donations would be judiciously used by the Rivers State Government for the benefit of Rivers people.
Similarly, the Rivers State Government says the stringent measures it has taken since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country are targeted at preventing its community spread which would be difficult to manage.
The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, made the assertion shortly after taking delivery of four truckloads of bags of rice and noodles donated by the Lebanese Community in support of the ongoing distribution of palliatives to natives of the state.
Danagogo, while appealing for the support of the media in sustaining public enlightenment and awareness about the virus, warned that the facilities put in place would not be sufficient should the virus degenerate to a pandemic through community spread.
The Chairman of the Lebanese Community in Rivers State, Charles Solomon, said he was satisfied with measures taken so far by the state government to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.
COVID-19: RSG Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff …As Caverton Helicopters Apologises To Wike
The Rivers State Government, yesterday, released the 22 staff of United States oil and gas giant, ExxonMobil, who were arrested for violating the Executive Order restricting movement in the state.
The state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof Zaccheus Adangor, explained that the ExxonMobil staff were released without charges.
Adangor said that the state government would no longer press charges against them, stressing that they were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.
The Attorney-General of Rivers State confirmed that he monitored the release of the 22 ExxonMobil staff at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.
He noted that the Rivers State Government remains committed to implementing the Executive Order issued to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state.
It would be recalled that security agencies arrested 22 staff of ExxonMobil who entered the state from Akwa Ibom in violation of the Executive Order signed by the governor.
The order stipulates that health authorities ascertain the Coronavirus status of those entering the state.
Earlier, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had announced that security agencies arrested 22 staff of ExxonMobil who entered the state from Akwa Ibom in violation of the state Executive Order.
Wike also announced that the management of Caverton Helicopters has apologised to the state government over the conduct that led to the arrest of their pilots and passengers who violated the restriction orders of the state.
Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike stated that the ExxonMobil matter would be a test case in legal jurisprudence in the country.
Wike said: “Security agencies arrested 22 staff of ExxonMobil who came into the state from neighbouring Akwa Ibom State in violation of the extant Executive Order restricting movement into the state. We do not know the Coronavirus status of these individuals.
“Even though security agencies advised that they be allowed to go back to Akwa Ibom State, I insisted that the law must take its course. This is because nobody is above the law.
“As a responsive government, we have quarantined them in line with the relevant health protocols, and they will be charged to court.”
The Rivers State governor regretted that the federal authorities were working dangerously to compromise the health protection system of Rivers State, and thereby make them vulnerable to Coronavirus.
He said: “Some people want the escalation of the virus in Rivers State. People were paid to canvass a negative narrative on Caverton pilots.
“We are doing what we can within available resources to fight Coronavirus. You can fly, but as you fly and land, don’t enter our territory.
“We will fight this matter legally. ExxonMobil does not operate in Rivers State. That they have a point at the Onne seaport does not mean that they operate in Rivers State.
“People in Abuja are not happy. They want Rivers State to be infected. They want to kill Rivers people and I will not allow it. I was elected to protect Rivers people. Rivers State is not a pariah state.
“Nigerians shake when they hear oil companies they shake because they have compromised. Imagine an appointed minister issuing an order to an elected governor. They wanted to rig us out and lost. Recall that the former DG of DSS ordered his men to leave the INEC Collation Centre for the invasion of the centre. They lost.
“The right must be done. We are talking about something that is killing people. They want Coronavirus to escalate in Rivers State. The law must be tested. Make sacrifice and let us contain the virus.”
Wike said that Rivers State cannot be manipulated from any quarters.
“Nobody will use Rivers State as a toy. This Federal Government does not like us, but a government will come that likes Rivers State.
Wike stated that the state government followed due process in its actions against Caverton Helicopters, and noted that state government was focused on implementing extant laws aimed at protecting Rivers people.
He said: “On 7th April, 2020, two pilots of Caverton Helicopters flew in and landed at the Air Force Base, Port Harcourt with 10 passengers on board their Twin-Otter Helicopter without any prior notice or approval from the state government, and in clear breach of the extant Covid-19 Regulations and Executive Order. The pilots and 10 passengers were promptly arrested by security personnel and arraigned before the Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court in two separate charges”.
Wike noted that his administration established the right legal framework to assist it effectively fight against the spread of Coronavirus, stressing that the second case in Rivers State has been discharged.
He thanked God for His blessing to the state, insisting that the law will take its course.
The governor said: “People selling Akara are being charged to court in Lagos. But they want us to allow oil companies to flout the law. I am a boy to Rivers people, not to anybody outside Rivers State.
“You have been fighting Rivers State since 2015. They challenged me in 2015, I defeated them. In 2019, I defeated them. There is no third term.”
The governor praised the management of the NLNG for cooperating with the state authorities to fight the spread of Coronavirus.
“I must commend the management of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) for obeying the established health protocol to check the spread of Coronavirus. They have consistently liaised with the state government in the movement of their staff on essential duties. This is what is expected of a responsible corporate organization,” he said.
The governor expressed gratitude to individuals and corporate organizations that have strengthened the state’s capacity to fight Coronavirus.
He said: “Our pragmatic leadership style has therefore earned our state individual and corporate support that have strengthened our prevention strategies.”
Wike noted that his administration has developed a comprehensive palliatives scheme to support less privileged Rivers people survive the sit-at-home directive of his administration.
He said: “I directed the palliatives committee to ensure that their activities must not be partisan, religious or ethnic based.
“Let me state here that following my directive, the committee adopted a community based approach in the discharge of its assignment.
The distribution of the foodstuffs is supervised at the ward level by a five-man committee made up of a clergy man, traditional ruler, Community Development Committee chairman, woman leader and youth leader.
“So far, the palliatives committee has distributed foodstuffs to Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Ikwerre, and Eleme local government areas. The committee has also distributed foodstuffs to special homes in Port Harcourt.”
The governor, however, announced the suspension of the ongoing distribution of palliatives due to complaints by some members of the public, stressing, “In order to make the exercise more inclusive, members of the civil society and the media”.
Wike stated that the state government established the Foodstuffs Purchasing Committee with a directive to buy foodstuffs and fish from Rivers farmers, adding that the committee has procured foodstuffs and set up food banks in the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.
“To ensure that nobody complains of hunger during this period, the Foodstuffs Purchasing Committee has set up food banks across the 23 local government areas of the state. These food banks are to be supervised by agricultural desks in each local government area.
“So far, the committee has purchased a large quantity of garri, yam, rice, palm oil and fish from local farmers and fishermen. The overall objective is to empower our farmers and fishermen while also providing enough foodstuffs for the less privileged in the state.”
He said that it was imperative that all companies or organizations doing full or partial business in the state support efforts at containing Coronavirus.
“Failure to support us shows total disregard for corporate social responsibility. I want to sincerely thank all individual and corporate donors who have supported us in the fight against Covid-19. At the appropriate time, the Rivers State Government will publish their names in national dailies and local tabloids for posterity. These individuals and corporate organizations are indeed friends of the state,” he said.
Wike said his administration chose to be proactive because it places premium on the lives of Rivers people, and pointed out that Rivers State was the first state to close her borders to check the spread of Coronavirus.
He noted that this step was greeted by criticisms at the time, but several states have emulated this pragmatic approach.
“We were the first state in the federation to close our borders. This attracted criticisms, but we have been vindicated as other states emulated this positive strategy.
”Even though we have recorded two cases, the index case has been discharged while the second case is doing well at the treatment centre. It is obvious that our containment strategies: closure of borders, closure of schools, closure of markets, closure of night clubs, closure of cinemas, as well as the ban of public worship, ban of public burials and weddings have helped to check the spread of Coronavirus.
“This is in addition to the conduct of our healthcare professionals who have demonstrated a high level of patriotism and sacrifice in contact tracing and case management,” he said.
The Rivers State governor warned those plotting to disrupt the distribution of palliatives will be sanctioned, and pointed out that some persons only criticise for the sake of political mileage and not to add value.
The governor said that nobody can threaten Rivers State with strike, warning that the state was ready to tackle anyone trying to compromise the health of the state.
Shun Foreign Trips After Lockdown, Adeboye Tells Nigerians …Predicts End To COVID-19 Soon, Another Disaster, Warns FG
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised Nigerians and Africans to suspend trips abroad after the Coronavirus lockdown has been lifted.
The septuagenarian preacher said the return journey to normalcy had begun, appealing to everyone to continue to maintain high hygiene practices, during and after the lockdown period.
In his sermon, yesterday, broadcast via the church’s channel, DOVE TV, Adeboye urged Nigerians and Africans to steer clear of Europe, the Americas, Asia and other places outside the African continent till everything is safe again.
He said, “The return journey to normalcy has started. But I am appealing to you, please don’t stop being very hygienic. Please remain hygienic.
“May I also add this one: even after the lockdown is gone, any journey abroad that is not very crucial, postpone it because God is going to give us victory here in Nigeria and in Africa, even before it extends to the rest of the world.
“So, I will advise you; unless it is very essential, maybe for the next month or two, you suspend all the jumping up and down, until everything is completely safe again.”
It would be recalled that the governments across Africa have put lockdown in place in parts of their countries as part of measures to curb the transmission of the virus which has infected over 20,000 people on the continent with over 1,000 fatalities already recorded.
Adeboye also advised governments across the world to include religious leaders in COVID-19 committees so as to help with the spiritual aspect of the fight against the pandemic.
The 78-year-old cleric appreciated ongoing efforts by governments to combat the virus, noting that they have done “creditably well” considering that the pandemic was unprecedented.
Adeboye, said the return to normalcy has begun and it would be steady while urging all to give God the glory at the end of the outbreak.
He said, “I believe that the return journey to normalcy has started, and I am believing that your pastors would soon return to their normal duties. Maybe I will spend one more Sunday with you after which the pastors will be back to their duties in Jesus’ name.
“The return journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden; it might be gradual but it will be steady. I sincerely hope that when the battle is over, we will remember to give all the glory to God.
“We thank God for the government and the efforts made. I believe they have done creditably well because they have had to deal with a situation they have probably not dealt with before.
“I will humbly suggest, as an ordinary Nigerian, that may be in the future, they will include in all their committees, men of God. I am not talking about some small boys like myself but some Chief Imams, Archbishops so that they can help them with the spiritual aspects of this warfare.
“I sincerely do hope also that we will all admit that it is not our wisdom, planning or abilities that have given us whatever victory we have gotten. We need to return all the glory to God because we don’t want a relapse of this scourge.”
He, therefore, urged all to maintain high hygiene standards and obey governments’ orders to ensure a collective and lasting victory over the pandemic.
The GO further predicted that the deadly Coronavirus pandemic will soon end in Nigeria and Africa.
“We have entered the declining stage for Coronavirus, let’s endeavour to maintain hygiene and stay home,” he said.
Adeboye also predicted a big fire outbreak in the country, and also alerted Nigerians about impending flood with devastating consequences.
The cleric urged Nigerians to clear their gutters and pray God to avert the disaster.
“If you have notice there have been different fire outbreak, we need to pray against fire incident because a big one is on the way.”
COVID-19: Rivers Palliative C’ttee Debunks Alleged Hijack Of Foodstuffs …Urges Journalists To Be Objective In Reportage …As Police Investigate Alleged Extortion Of Food Truck Drivers
The Rivers State COVID-19 Palliative Distribution Committee has debunked allegations from some quarters of foodstuffs meant for the less privileged being hijacked by those who are supposed to distribute them to the targeted people.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who cleared the air in a live television broadcast, Stewardship, yesterday, at the Rivers State Television, stated that such allegations were not true.
Nsirim, who serves as the secretary of the committee, explained that the chances of anyone hijacking of the foodstuffs were not even there as alleged, based on the constitution of the committee and its modus operandi.
According to him, towards ensuring that the palliatives get to the less privileged in the 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state that it is meant for, conscious and strategic measures have been put in place.
“We (the committee) have ensured that monitoring is effective. So, we challenge anybody who has evidence that these materials (foodstuffs) were hijacked to get it to us. We’ll investigate and take appropriate action.
“Right now, what we’re dealing with is hearsay, and, of course, you know that hearsays are neither here nor there”, he said.
Part of the measures taken to forestall any attempt to hijack the foodstuffs, and for it to get to those there were meant for, he said, is the fact that beside the 24-man Palliative Committee that was appointed by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the committee hands over the foodstuffs to notable persons at the ward levels of each LGA.
The commissioner explained that, “when the issue of palliatives came up, the committee he (Governor Wike) set up was drawn from critical stakeholder groups: you have members of the State Executive Council, LG Council chairmen, members of the Armed Forces, and religious groups that made up the 24-man committee set up for food distribution.
“At the inauguration of the committee, because it’s a grassroots committee, he set out the criteria: he said thsee palliatives will be for the vulnerable, and that has to do with the aged, widows, those who cannot afford anything within this period. He also said this is not for partisan interest, it’s not for tribal interest. The criteria for this (committee) was clearly spelt out”, he said.
This criteria, he continued, was carried to the letter by the Chairman of the committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, in order to ensure that the governor’s directive was strictly adhered to.
“When we had the inaugural meeting, he (Akawor) ensured that the committee set up a kind of community-based approach to the distribution of the palliatives. The way it is run, for every ward, those who receive the palliatives from the committee include a traditional ruler, a religious leader, a woman leader, a youth leader, chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC), and the councillor of the ward”, he said.
Beyond this, the commissioner stated further that when the palliatives get to the ward, “a member of the Central Working Committee supervised by Amb Akawor, supervises the distribution of the food items”, adding that “the supervisory role of the Central Committee also happens at the ward level”.
The commissioner, who also used the opportunity to assure Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state of the determination of the state governor to make life easier for all by being proactive and strategic in governance, particularly as it relates to prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, also urged journalists to be objective in their reportage.
“What I say to people is that posterity will judge every action or inaction. Journalists can make or mar. Journalists are Agenda-Setters.
“So, my advise to Journalists, even at this critical time, is to please be objective in your reportage. We’re setting the agenda for other states to follow. Try and see the positive things that Rivers State Government is doing under Governor Nyesom Wike.
“We’re open to collaboration, we’re open to criticism. When I appear on programmes like this, I take it as a channel of feedback for governance”, he stated.
Meanwhile, following allegations of extortion to the tune of N80,000 on the police by food truck drivers being what they allegedly pay to the security agents at the state’s borders to be allowed entry into the state, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the state Police Command was currently investigating the matter.
This, he said, also includes allegation of bribery of lower amount from N1,000 and above paid to security agents at the state’s borders by people in order to gain entry into the state.
Omoni, who spoke via telephone on the television programme to respond to the allegations, said, “as far as I’m concerned, we’ve received pockets of complaints. … As we speak now, we’re at Oyigbo border post where we’re going to inspect the activities of our men”.
Responding to further questions, the state police spokesperson explained that the command currently has about nine of its men in custody over such allegations, and that investigation would be carried out on complaints received so far.
