Ex-International Advises Chukwueze To Stay At Villareal
Nigeria international, Ikechukwu Uche, has urged his compatriot, Samuel Chukwueze, to stay at Villarreal CF.
Uche, who is currently a free agent, was on the books of Villarreal between 2011 and 2015.
Chukwueze has been linked with top European clubs in the last few years, but Uche says the 20-year-old winger should stay at the La Liga club and continue his development.
The 36-year-old forward, Uche, spoke to Tidesports source about Chukwueze, who has been linked with reigning European champions Liverpool FC in the past.
“He is very good; everything is working very fast for him. He’s doing well, he’s growing,” Uche said.
“With the games, he’s been playing it shows he can get better. Where he is, it is obvious that he would get better.
Chukwueze has made 52 appearances in La Liga for the Yellow Submarine and scored eight goals since he made his debut in the competition during the 2018/19 season.
“He would do well because it is one of the best teams at the moment in the Spanish League,” he added.
“They’ve had important players and like bringing up players from the second team and make them stars.”
Chukwueze has scored two goals in 13 matches for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.
Azeez Wants Beach Soccer Restructured
Captain of Nigeria’s Beach Soccer national team, Abu Azeez, has called for proper structuring of the game in the country, in order to attract big brands.
Azeez is one of the pioneers of Nigeria beach soccer and he’s the first Nigerian to score 100 goals for the nation and has played in three FIFA Beach world cups for Nigeria.
Azeez, who is a Beach Soccer Worldwide Ambassador is passionate about developing the game for both men and women back home and has called on authorities to invest in the game in order to attract various brands.
“The beach soccer will be extremely marketable in Nigeria if it is structured well, so it’s about structuring and putting it where it is supposed to be,” he told Tidesports source.
“If the Beach soccer league is structured well, there are players who will be better than Abu Azeez,” he said.
Azeez also plays the regular soccer with the Nigerian professional football league side, Warri Wolves and has recorded 3 goals and 3 assists for the team in the current campaign.
The forward insisted that the Super sand Eagles can be as good as the Super Eagles if the NFF continues to structure the beach soccer league in the country.
“If we have a very good league, then the beach soccer team can also be at the Super Eagles level.”
“With a proper structure, I think brands will come and so key into it as well,” he concluded.
Liverpool Can’t Stop Salah From Egypt -Mido
Former Egypt international, Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hassan, has warned Liverpool that they can not keep Mohamed Salah from competing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
While the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is already set to throw the world football schedule into absolute turmoil, the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to host Africa’s premier competition in January/ February will cause added headaches for club coaches.
CAF decided to change the date of the upcoming AFCON tournament in Cameroon back to January/February following last year’s tournament in Egypt which was successfully hosted in June/July.
This could mean that Salah and all of Africa’s biggest stars will miss a large part of next season’s club campaign, while the Olympic Games in Japan which has been postponed to 2021will cause even further disruptions to the football calendar.
“Salah must go with Egypt to AFCON and Liverpool don’t have the right to say no,” Mido told Tidesports source.
“These are FIFA rules and they can’t prevent Salah from joining the national team for any reason. If Salah doesn’t want to go, then this is the only reason for not seeing him.
“All African players had this problem when we were in England. So I was happy when the 2019 AFCON was played in the summer.
“This kept the African stars away from any problem with their clubs but the Confederation of African Football decided to go back to the old schedule.
Mido continued: “Salah is very important, of course, to our senior national team and to the Olympic team. A player with his experience and leadership, he can make the difference.
“He will be one of the most important players in the tournament, not only for Egypt. We now know the Olympics will be held in the summer of 2021.
NFF Prioritises Qatar 2022, AFCON 2021
The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and playing in the final of the 2021 African Cup of Nations are the priorities of the Federation.
The Super Eagles are currently sitting on top of their 2021 African Cup of Nations with nine maximum points from the three games and were scheduled to take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone back in March before both games were called off due to coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, despite their bright start into the qualifiers, the Super Eagles are under pressure to deliver silverware at the tournament proper and also make a meaningful impact at the next World Cup in Qatar.
Pinnick, however, while speaking to newsmen on Monday insisted that Federation and the Super Eagles must be supported by every Nigerian if they are to deliver all the targets.
“This year and next year will be tough for Nigerian football because we want to qualify for the World Cup and the Nations Cup.”
“Failure to qualify for the World Cup is a sin Nigerians cannot forgive, and we know what it means if we don’t qualify for the World Cup, we know what it means to Nigerians.”
“That’s why we are calling on everyone to support us to qualify for the World Cup and possibly play in the final of the Nations Cup.”
The Delta State-born administrator stressed further that by playing down reports of rifts between the Federation and Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr over his new contract.
“We don’t take individual decisions, we carry the Sports Ministry along and what we are doing is in the best interest of the country.”
“Trust me the contract is not different from what he used to have”, he concluded.
