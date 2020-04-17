Opinion
Chibok Girls: Six Years After
Who would have believed that six years after the kidnapping of 276 girls from their school, Government Girls’ Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorist group, they would not all be released and reunited with their families? Who would have thought that 2190 days down the road, 112 of these school girls would still be in captivity and their families in perpetual pain and agony?
In fact, the whole act was unimaginable and unheard of which explained why many doubted that it actually happened. Many labeled it a political gimmick. And with the great attention it generated both within and outside the country, considering the caliber of personalities involved in calling for the release of the girls, including the then First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, who joined the “Bring Back Our Girls” movement, many said it was just a matter of days or months before Nigerian government pulled all strings necessary to ensure their release.
Painfully, that government’s might is yet to be seen or rather has not yielded the expected result as only 107 out of the over 276 girls have been found or released through negotiations since the incident took place on April 14, 2014, in addition to 57 of them that managed to escape from the truck in which they were transported soon after the abduction. Though government has continued to claim that efforts are being made to see to the release of the 112 girls, there is little or nothing to show for it. The families of the abducted girls are losing faith in government and only holding on to hope. Many of the parents are said to have died of heart attack and grief-related ailments.
During a special prayer and thanksgiving service held in Chibok last weekend to mark the sixth anniversary of the heart-breaking incident, some parents accused government of not doing enough. One of them, Madam Rebecca, said “I have been weeping every day. Even now the tears have stopped coming out. Today, it seems the government has forgotten about our plight, they are not doing anything about it. Last time, we heard they were willing to release some of our daughters but nothing was done about it”. Continuing, she said, “All our eyes are fixed unto God. That is why we have gathered to offer prayers so that God will touch all the parties involved so that our daughters will come back home”.
In the same vein, the spokesperson for the Kibaku Area Development Association (Chibok), Dr Allen Manasseh, said government’s effort towards the release of the remaining school girls has not been satisfactory. In his words “it’s even better to be told that your daughter has been killed. That will make you cry and forget and you won’t be thinking again. But in this case, no one is telling us anything… All the promises the government made to release the girls have not been fulfilled. This creates a lot of worries to the parents”.
Rebecca, Manasseh and many other peoples’ plea is that both the federal and state governments should concretise their words by doing the needful to see to the release of not only the Chibok girls but also Leah Sharibu, the remaining kidnapped Dapchi school girl abducted in 2018 and, indeed, all women and men in captivity. The necessary political will needed to set these citizens free and deal with Boko Haram insurgents should not be held back any longer. President Muhammadu Buhari needs not be reminded of his 2015 campaign promise of crushing Boko Haram once he got into Aso Rock.
Or course, the present administration must be commended for the effort made so far in checking the activities of the Islamist terrorist organization. If I may borrow the words of the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina, “it is not as bad as it used to be. There was a time that there were about five/six bombings in a day in this country… Presently we can stay up to three months without a cracker going off”. But the truth is that the battle is far from being over. Not with the increasing attacks on military bases and some communities.
Terrorists, who some people believe, have metamorphosed into gunmen, bandits, armed herdsmen and other forms of criminals have continued to spill innocent blood and make life nightmarish for Nigerians. Even in the ongoing lockdown in many parts of the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, gunmen and herdsmen are still unleashing mayhem on many communities.
The core mandate of every government is to protect lives and properties. Therefore, our government, both state and federal should match words with action and secure all Nigerians wherever they may be. Seeing various state governors and the federal government take commendable actions towards the containment of the novel Coronavirus in the states and country at large, one cannot help but imagine how safe the nation will be should these our leaders use the same vigor in fighting crime in our society; sincerely using all the money budgeted for security, including their security votes for the intended purpose.
Analysts have warned of post COVID-19 hunger, loss of jobs, and general hardship. This invariably will result in a rise in the crime rate. What plans are our leaders making to check it? Are they ready to provide security agencies with modern equipment, resources and all they need to combat crime? Will they be ready to do away with greed, selfishness, corruption and use the citizens’ money in their custody in developing agriculture, manufacturing, education, health and other sectors that will help in growing the economy and creating jobs for the people? Are our lawmakers and other political office holders ready to cut down their humongous salaries and allowances so that the money could be deployed into productive ventures?
So, as we join the Chibok community in appealing that government expedites action towards the release of their children, in whatever form they are, we should be ready and willing as government, individuals and groups to make the necessary lifestyle adjustments and sacrifices that will guarantee a better society where crime will no longer be considered a life-sustaining option.
Calista Ezeaku
Need To Empower Women
Empowerment is the action of raising the status of women through education, raising awareness, literacy and training. Women’s empowerment is all about equipping and allowing women to make life-determining decisions through different problems in society.
Women empowerment is the process by which women elaborate and recreate what they can be, accomplish and do in circumstances they were denied previously. Empowerment, however, can be seen in many ways when talking about women’s empowerment.
Also, it is accepting and allowing people (women) who are outside of the decision-making process into it. This puts a strong emphasis on participation in economic decision-making. Empowerment creates power in individuals over their own lives, society and communities.
People are empowered when they are able to access the opportunities available to them without limitations and restrictions such as in education, profession and lifestyle. Feeling entitled to make one’s own decisions creates a sense of empowerment. This is a way for women to redefine gender roles that allow them to acquire the ability to choose between known alternatives.
There are principles defining women’s empowerment such as, for one to be empowered they must first come from a position of disempowerment which is relative to others at a time. Empowerment can also be seen as a process, not a product.
Empowering women and girls to achieve gender equality is crucial to creating inclusive, open and prosperous societies. Gender inequalities, however, persist in many countries, so it is important that new ways are fashioned to address the issue: Contributing to this agenda by creating opportunities for dialogue to influence policies that benefit women and girls; working with parties to promote access and opportunity for women and girls; building the skills and confidence of women and girls to achieve their potential; and having more influence over decisions that affect their lives are certainly the way to go.
In some societies, women are still discriminated against because of their gender. They are not given the same rights as men. For instance, they are expected to cook and clean. Some women are excessively controlled by their parents or husbands. They are still not allowed to work or study far away from their homes because they believe that women are weaker than men and some husbands get jealous.
Women married at young ages are usually forced into marriage by their parents. That is why their empowerment is really needed in society. This is important for their self-esteem and also for society. Empowering a woman is to give her the right to participate in education, society, economy and politics.
A woman can be involved in society if she is allowed to choose her religion, language, work and other activities. Therefore, women’s empowerment is a way to encourage them to feel strong by telling them that they can do everything they desire. A woman can work outside her home and have the opportunity to make up her mind on issues. They shouldn’t be made to depend on men. Rather, they should be allowed to earn money to support their families. It is sad that some women are not confident to work in hard conditions or high positions because they still think that such tasks are not meant for them.
Empowerment helps to reduce domestic violence, promotes and gives value to women. Women are not to be abused sexually, emotionally and physically. They should aim at achieving high-level jobs just as their male counterparts. I believe that women can be presidents just as they have always been ministers and also occupy other high-level positions.
Economic empowerment is an important factor in empowering women because women’s economic empowerment is central to realising their rights and gender equality. Through economic empowerment, women can participate equally with men in all spheres. They can exercise control over productive resources, access decent work, control their own time, lives and bodies.
They can increase their voice and participate meaningfully in economic decision-making at all levels, including international institutions. Empowering women in the economy and closing gender gaps in the world of work is key to achieving sustainable development and development goals, gender equality as well as the promotion of full productive empowerment, decent jobs, food security, enduring health and equality.
When more women work, the economy grows because their economic empowerment boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality in addition to other positive development outcomes. Increasing women’s and girls’ educational attainment contributes to their economic empowerment and more inclusive economic growth.
Education will enable them to keep pace with rapid technological and digital transformation. Their income generation opportunities and participation in the formal labour market will be enhanced. Increased educational attainment accounts for about 50 per cent of the economic growth in countries; but for the majority of women, significant gains in education have not translated into better labour market outcomes.
Women have long suffered stigmatization and marginalization in reaching their full potential due to an uneven playing field. Therefore, an enabling environment has to be created at every level of society, starting from households.
The home is where attitudes, ideas, values and benefits are shaped and it is important that parents and guardians instill the right values and beliefs as they work as enablers and catalysts for their children’s success. A child’s formative years take place when cultures and norms are molded. It is important for parents to invest their time in positively influencing and encouraging their daughters.
Government economic policies shape women’s lives and could be a force for equality, yet too often this potential is not realised. The government must play a central role in achieving women’s economic empowerment. Their priority should be to tackle the underlying barriers to economic empowerment, particularly those faced by marginalised women. It is in the area of economic policy that government action will have the most transformational impact.
Harry wrote from Port Harcourt.
Favour Harry
Is Boko Haram Still Technically Defeated?
The way and manner with which African leaders, and Nigerians in particular, struggle to clinch power at all cost, to the point of bulldozing any human blockade on their way to the exalted leadership seat, goes far to explain their non realization of the enormity of leadership which entails more of responsibility than privilege.
This crop of politicians are simply captivated by the paraphernalia of power, the juicy content of leadership, instead of the sacrificial spirit propelled by the will to defend and protect the need of the masses. The mere fact that leadership is embarked upon in the first instance, for the wrong reasons, charts a course for a failure-bound political adventure.
Moreso, the lack of knowledge of leadership technicalities of which Nigeria is a victim, has been the bane of many administrations in Africa as a whole. This singular error has over the years exposed citizens to dangers that ordinarily would have been nibbed in the bud. It is for this reason that Nigeria has become a country caught up in a web of heightened insecutity, yet bereft of idea of possible window out of her entanglement.
I recall that in December 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari told Nigerians that his administration had “technically won the war” against Islamist Boko Haram militants. He told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), that the militant group could no longer mount “conventional attacks” against security forces or population centres.
Very importantly, the president said that key to the defeat of Boko Haram is reorganising, and reequipping of the military, which had received training from the British, the Americans and the French. Mr. President unequivocally told the BBC that the jihadists had been all but driven out from Adamawa and Yobe States, and their way of operating curtailed.
What could be more reassuring than the words of a country’s president?. But rather than settling down to gather the disjointed particles of their life, and forge ahead for another phase of life, it has been bitter tales and ugly memories of gruesome murdering of Nigerians in their own soil.
While the declaration of the president yet remains fresh in the memory of many Nigerians, insurgency has continuously appeared to be growing in strength and sophistication and becoming quite ominous for Nigeria so much that it is feared to destabilise the country to the point of possible disintegration.
The recent almost daily gory assaults on local communities across the country, is rather whooping up enormous sorrows and casting dark clouds of frightening uncertainties in the skies for the besieged populace.
Insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy and rituals which used to be tucked up in the English dictionary, have now found a comfortable haven in Nigeria to the point that she has become interlocked with corpses of her own innocent citizens.
For how long shall we continue to address our enemies as friends? When will we stop communicating with the deaf and dumb in verbal form instead of employing the only sign language that they understand any time any day? When criminals are not brought to account for their dreadful crimes, what do you expect? They get emboldened and continue in their evil to the detriment of peace.
Like the Christian body through its chairman, His Eminence, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, did ask President Buhari, what exactly has become of intelligence gathering of our security agencies? If this administration be sincerity of the fight against insurgency, one wonders what then is the essence of SIM card registration if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on phones as a mean of communication to do their criminalities?
If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?
Certainly, when security agencies don’t live up to the expectations of the people and the government, it is overhauled with a view of injecting new visionaries into the system. The retenion of the security chiefs even where they have shown grave incapability in guaranteeing the security of the nation has left a big question mark.
I think that the leadership of this great nation has frolicked and romanced enough with these demons in human clothing, and so, a new chapter capable of opening new vistas in understanding the dynamics behind these mindless killings and destruction should be our next focus.
According to Muzan (2014), if the present trend towards growing insurgency is allowed to continue unfettered, the regional basis of the scourge will become blurred with time and unpredictable in its potential to destroy the nation.
To say that the wreck on our nation’s image by the incidences of insurgency has caused catastrophic effects is an understatement; it has in no mean measure depleted interests in entrepreneurship and investments into the nation’s economy.
We must not forget that an insurgency engulfed nation is bound to be infested with political disorder, economic disorientation, social vices, infrastructure decay, cultural and value decadence. We must act fast.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Checking Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Since the beginning of time, people have always devised a way of disposing their trash. It is imperative to note that proper waste disposal is important to ensure safety of life and avoid possible health hazards.
Indiscriminate waste disposal is an improper way or manner by which individuals and organizations get rid of their trash. These practices include dumping refuse by the roadside, along streets, on major roads, as well as in the various rivers.
Solid waste generation has greatly improved to an uncontrollable rate in the society, this happens due to daily human activities.
Due to inadequate waste disposal methods, dumping of refuse in unauthorized places is now the order of the day. Overpopulation, industrial revolution and urbanization have become major causes of waste generation as well as improper waste disposal.
Lack of appropriate storage facilities, unavailability of proper waste management and planning,wrong perception by residents and nonchalant attitude toward the environment cleaning and sanitation, is also a cause of this indiscriminate waste disposal.
The problem of indiscriminate waste disposal has brought so much pain and ills to the environment and society at large. We can point to the outbreak of various epidemics, infectious diseases, and other human environmental degradation such as flooding, drainage obstruction and waterway blockages in most parts of our county like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba, etc. It has been noted that heaps of trash are virtually in all market areas, on the streets and even by the roadside; and these wastes remain there for many weeks without devising any means of waste collection either by private individuals or the government. Some areas have also been abandoned when inspections are going on by the government, or even during environmental sanitation. I assume such attitude is an act of negligence on the part of waste disposal agencies or the ministry of environment.
Waste management and indiscriminate waste disposal and checkmating of the activities of persons who dispose waste products in an improper way, must be done from the grass root level. It is a joint effort from both the government an citizens of the nation and this must start from the house hold and family.
Government should focus on collection of waste products from households. They should encourage homes and individuals to bag their waste in plastic bags as this would help to avoid littering.
Most people drop biscuit sachets, cans, bottles and water sachets by the roadside while driving in cars, and on highways; that is why the government should move faster to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment.
There should be adequate financing for each state to support and help them in waste disposal projects. Waste bins must be placed in strategic areas on the streets and in communities for effective garbage collection.
Illiteracy and low level of education is another factor that can constrain the thinking of most citizens. For instance, in places such like GRA, Victoria Island, and other known places where the supposed educated elite reside, and do daily business, the activities of inadequate waste disposal or improper refuse dumping is barely seen or is at the lowest because they know the dangers of the act and how dirty their environment can be. But in the places where the average or low class citizens live, littering is higher. Therefore, proper sensitization and advocacy programmes should be carried out to educate the general public on why they should desist from dumping waste indiscriminately.
The government should also encourage individuals who set up private waste collection agencies by reducing taxes paid also workers of the ministry of environment. Those who take part in cleaning these waste from the roadside from time to time, should be encouraged by increasing their take home pay. This would enable them see the work as a responsibility and thereby curb nonchalance.
Laws and sanctions should be made and enforced to discourage persons who engage in indiscriminate waste disposal. Persons could be arrested and prosecuted by a court if they flout orders. Fines can also be imposed depending on the magnitude of default by anyone who is caught.
Apart from all these measures, government should also encourage practice such as recycling of industrial waste products such as cans, bottles, papers, clothes, etc. Also, biowaste products which include those materials that can degrade such as food items, leaves, banana peels should be biologically turned into manure and fertilizers.
This is why the government should set up recycling agencies and also monitor the collection of this waste to avoid improper disposal.
Unlawful solid waste dumping in the society must be stopped or, at least, checkmated. There is an urgent need for government and private stakeholders to implement policies to prevent the littering of waste in the environment. Human health and the environment need to be safe guarded from unsustainable conditions which are caused by indiscriminate waste disposal in our society.
Government alone should not be left with the responsibility of checking indiscriminate waste disposal. Also it is the duty of every organization and individual to take it upon themselves to keep the environment healthy and clean.
Dennar wrote from Port Harcourt.
Ngozi Dennar
