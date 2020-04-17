‘Asamoah Is Still Available For Black Stars’

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and playing in the final of the 2021 African Cup of Nations are the priorities of the Federation.

The Super Eagles are currently sitting on top of their 2021 African Cup of Nations with nine maximum points from the three games and were scheduled to take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone back in March before both games were called off due to coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, despite their bright start into the qualifiers, the Super Eagles are under pressure to deliver silverware at the tournament proper and also make a meaningful impact at the next World Cup in Qatar.

Pinnick, however, while speaking to newsmen on Monday insisted that Federation and the Super Eagles must be supported by every Nigerian if they are to deliver all the targets.

“This year and next year will be tough for Nigerian football because we want to qualify for the World Cup and the Nations Cup.”

“Failure to qualify for the World Cup is a sin Nigerians cannot forgive, and we know what it means if we don’t qualify for the World Cup, we know what it means to Nigerians.”

“That’s why we are calling on everyone to support us to qualify for the World Cup and possibly play in the final of the Nations Cup.”

The Delta State-born administrator stressed further that by playing down reports of rifts between the Federation and Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr over his new contract.

“We don’t take individual decisions, we carry the Sports Ministry along and what we are doing is in the best interest of the country.”

“Trust me the contract is not different from what he used to have”, he concluded.