News
Anti-Lockdown Protest: Omo-Agege Condemns Shooting By Security Agents
Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has condemned in very strong terms, the alleged shooting of one of the protesters in Sapele, Delta State against the state government’s two-week extension of the lockdown by security agents.
Omo- Agege has also called for the arrest and prosecution of the culprits to serve as a deterrent to other trigger-happy security men.
Omo- Agege has however appealed for calm over the protests in Sapele, Delta State against the state government’s two-week extension of the lockdown.
The Deputy President of the Senate who noted that the lockdown has caused untold hardship on the people, said however that the long-term benefits of the stay-at-home order are to protect the citizens from contracting the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19).
In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Senator explained that authorities at all levels of government are making frantic efforts to get palliatives to the poorest of the poor.
Senator Omo-Agege recalled that around 1919 when the population of the area now known as Nigeria was only a fraction of what it is today, not less than half a million people died of a virulent global influenza pandemic brought by overseas ship passengers into coastal areas from where it spread elsewhere.
He said, “No doubt, the lockdown has caused difficulties and inconveniences for many citizens but in these trying times, it takes courage for our elected leaders to adopt global best practices by extending the lockdown so as to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease and save lives.
News
COVID-19’ll Spread To All States, NCDC Warns
The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has declared that every state in Nigeria would have its share of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chikwe said this during his appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday.
According to the NCDC boss, the Federal Government was making efforts to curb the spread of the virus, insisting that it has not been an easy task.
“We have responded to Lassa smoothly and nobody shut down the country because it wasn’t necessary, the response was fairly efficient.
“Now, Covid-19 is on a much larger scale – at the moment in 22 states but it will grow to every state in Nigeria, there is no reason why it won’t – it is a respiratory virus,” he said.
“We just activated the lab in Kano a few days ago. So, these are the results of the increased testing capacity that we are providing for the country,” he added.
“The tests are fairly robust; I can’t say 100 per cent, but they are as close to that as possible. We had the highest number of positive cases in a single day.
“Since the onset of the outbreak, we are testing a lot more (and) that is beginning to show. It is only so much we can do from NCDC; we are working with the state governments.
“They actually own the response at the state and local levels, and we need all of them now. We really have to face the reality that this is an outbreak, this is a virus.
“It will circulate in Nigeria, absolutely no doubt and our responsibility as a country is to prepare more, to be able to detect, isolate, treat, list contacts, and stop transmission.”
News
Govs To Set Up Infection Control Centres
The members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), after their fifth meeting via Teleconference to discuss ways of tackling the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19), have agreed to set up centres to support health workers in their states.
In a communique signed by Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, the governors said infection prevention and control committees will be set up in the states to support the role of health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic.
The governors indicated that they are working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.
“Most states have established Covid-19 hotlines and will ensure that emergency services are integrated into the operations of their Task Force on Covid-19,” the forum’s communique read.
Following a briefing from the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) led by Aliko Dangote and Herbert Nwigwe and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states, the governors commended the group for their commitment and collaboration on the Covid-19 response.
They said they recognised the importance of ensuring the continued existence of businesses during the lockdown and will take necessary measures to support them.
The members commended the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for ramping up the country’s testing and contact tracing capacity during the 2-week period of the lockdown in many parts of the country and called for greater collaboration with states who are the primary stakeholders of the Covid-19 response.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) also said that efforts have been intensified to improve logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection from people infected with Coronavirus.
The briefing, he said, include the current partnership with the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to support states’ response to the pandemic through the delivery of essential health equipment and the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons.
“Governors are working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.
“Infection prevention and control committees will also be set up in states to support the role of health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic.”
The governors, according to the communique, commended the Presidential Task Force and NCDC for ramping up the country’s testing and contact-tracing capacity during the two-week period of lockdown in many parts of the country.
Fayemi called for collaboration with states who are the primary stakeholders of the Covid-19 response.
He said that the governors commended the CACOVID group for their commitment and collaboration on the Covid-19 response.
The commendation, according to the communique, followed a briefing from the CACOVID led by Messrs Aliko Dangote and Herbert Nwigwe and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states.
“Finally, governors recognised the importance of ensuring the continuous existence of businesses during the lockdown and will take necessary measures to support same.”
News
COVID-19: FG Urges Mass Production Of Face Masks
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has charged clothe makers across the country to commence mass production of protective face masks as part of national effort to defeat to outbreak.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the PTF, made the call during yesterday’s edition of the daily media briefing by the task force.
Mustapha, who recalled that regular wearing of face masks, especially when outside the home, was one of the critical regulations given against contracting and spreading the disease, charged Nigerians to take responsibility and play their role in the fight against it.
“It is critical to repeat, however, that compliance with the advisories for personal hygiene, social distancing, restriction of movement, early reporting of symptoms and wearing of masks regularly, especially in public, remain the best measures for the prevention of infections and to slow down the spread.
“Let me also encourage all our garment factories and tailors all over the nation that this is the time to start producing locally, using our local fabrics, the Ankara and all other materials that we have because of advisories that as much as possible, we should wear our masks whenever we are outside our homes, that way, we’ll reduce the chances, in addition to other necessary things that you need to do, of infection or infecting others.
“The PTF appeals to Nigerians to take responsibility and play their roles properly. As you all know, we are in a state of war against an invisible enemy”, he said.
The SGF also charged the public to be more civil and cooperative whenever interfacing with law enforcement agents in the period of the lockdown, noting that they had been deployed for the protection and safety of all Nigerians.
“Let me also advise that whenever you are outside the confines of your homes, make sure it is for very legitimate reasons covered by the exemption or within the hours relaxed for the purchase of basic items.
“Similarly, you should carry with you a valid means of identification.
“Finally, I urge everyone to please exercise patience in communicating with the law enforcement agents assigned to ensure compliance with the Presidential orders. They are there to protect all of us! The PTF continues to count on the collective cooperation of all Nigerians in our effort to contain the spread of this deadly virus”, he said.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
FG, States, LGs Record N413.3bn Allocation Shortfall
-
News4 days ago
Lockdown: FG Under Fire Over Delay In N-Power Stipends
-
Editorial4 days ago
Caverton: Needless Media Affront Against Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
RSG Clears Air On Arrest Of Caverton Pilots …Accuses FG Of Politicising Efforts To Prevent COVID-19 Spread …As Nsirim Affirms Wike’s Commitment To Care Of Underprivileged
-
Sports4 days ago
Pogba Hungry To Return To Action
-
Sports4 days ago
Mayweather Wants To Become World’s Best Trainer
-
Business4 days ago
82% Of Firms Expect Negative Revenue Growth -ACCA
-
News4 days ago
Adeboye Predicts End To COVID-19 Pandemic