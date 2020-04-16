Politics
Nasarawa Assembly Passes Public Procurement Commission Bill
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the bill for the establishment of Nasarawa State Public Procurement Commission.
The assembly passed the bill at plenary yesterday in Lafia after the Deputy Majority Leader Mr Daniel Ogazi, moved a motion for the bill to scale third reading.
The House Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, said the bill, if assented to by the governor, would ensure transparency and accountability in the purchase of goods and services by the state government.
Balarabe-Abdullahi said the bill would also ensure equitable distribution of resources amongst the ministries, departments and agencies in the state.
He commended the lawmakers for the passage and directed the Clerk of the House to produce clean copies of the bill for the governor’s assent.
Ogazi, who stood in for the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, while moving the motion for the passage of the bill, called on his colleagues to support his motion considering its importance to the state.
The Minority Leader of the House Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP- Kokona West), seconded the motion, which was unanimously accepted by other lawmakers.
Our source reports that the assembly had to cut short its recess on December 31, 2019, for the second reading of the bill.
Politics
Hard Times Await Gang Crime Perpetrators, APC Assures
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned hoodlums and vigilantee groups engaing in coronavirus pandemic lockdown- induced opportunistic crimes in Lagos and Ogun States of hard times.
The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu in Abuja, yesterday, said the unlawful and extra-judical activities of the groups would be resisted by the government as measures are being put in place to checkmate the development.
Residents of boundary communities between Lagos and Ogun States, in the last one week, have been under seige of gang violence and invasion at nights while vigliantee groups were alleged to be involved in unlawful and extra-judicial activities in the some communities.
The party alleged that since the imposition of the lockdown, some groups have resorted to unlawful and extra-judicial actions in the name of protecting communities by attacking innocent citizens at night and dispossessing them of their valuables.
According to the party, there are already disturbing reports of vigilantes terrorising innocent citizens. What we all need now is to offer ourselves support and ensure we provide as much comfort as possible for one another.
While the government and private concerns are doing their best to provide relief, we all have a responsibility to join our security services in protecting ourselves and communities from miscreants.
In line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari during his broadcast on Monday, a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and Directorate of State Services (DSS) is underway against the miscreants.
Admitting the key responsibility of government remains ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of citizens, the governing party assured: “from the renewed and intensified Boko Haram counter-insurgency to the enhanced offensive against emerging crimes in other parts of the country, the government would continue to take bold steps to secure the country and the citizenry”.
Politics
Taraba Assembly Speaker Condemns Attack On Village, Sues For Calm
The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Joseph Kunini, has condemned the attack on Shomoh Sarki village in Lau Local Government Area of the state by suspected Jole militia, leading to the death of over 18 persons and destruction of property.
The speaker, who spoke to our source in Jalingo, yesterday, said that it was barbaric and highly insensitive for any group of persons to take up arms against another group at a time that the whole world was struggling with the global devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jole militia had stormed the sleepy Shomoh Sarki village in the early hours of Easter Sunday, shooting sporadically, killing and maiming the villagers as some drowned after jumping into River Benue.
“I feel highly saddened by the event of Easter Sunday night, where some militia attacked the Shomoh village and killed several persons before destroying the whole village. The cruelty of this attack is further worsened by the timing which it is coming when the whole world is battling to contain the global pandemic of COVID-19.
“At this point, we are supposed to be our brothers’ keepers and to work for the common good rather than taking arms against one another. This is barbaric, inhuman and the height of insensitivity. This must be condemned in the strongest terms even as I call on the relevant authorities to make sure the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book”,he said.
He lamented that despite a series of peace and reconciliation meetings, jointly organized by the state government and Lau local government council in collaboration with BAKULA CHIEFDOM, the Jole militia still went ahead to carry out the heinous crime.
The speaker wondered why the warring parties, especially the Jole, refused to heed to the clarion call by Governor Darius Ishaku that people should give him peace so that he would give them development.
Kunini further called on the people to sheath their swords and embrace the governor’s efforts at bringing lasting peace in the state.
Politics
Councillor Declared Wanted For Disappearing With Palliatives
Niger State Government has declared a Councillor in Katcha Local Government Area of the State , (name withheld) wanted for allegedly disappearing with 30 bags of palliative grains meant to be distributed to members of his constituency.
Secretary to the Niger State Government, who is also State Chairman Taskforce on COVID-19, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, who confirmed the issue said the Councillor was part of a committee set up for the distribution of the grains to his community .
The SSG described the act as very disgraceful and fraudulent which he said the government wOULD not like to sweep under the carpet.
He explained that 10 bags each of rice, maize and millet were allocated to the 274 wards across the 25 local government areas of the state by the state government.
According to him,a committee was set up in each of the 274 wards in the state, which comprises of Councillor, Party Chairman , Ward Head, and a religious leader to monitor the distribution of the grains of which the councillor in question is part of.
“Because of this disgraceful act, the security agents have been ordered to get him arrested for proper investigation and punished appropriately,” the SSG declared.
The SSG however said that despite the diversion by the councillor, the state government would still embark on the second round of palliative which would include grains and distributed to the people accordingly.
