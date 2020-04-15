Niger Delta
UNICAL ASUU Donates Sanitisers To CRSG
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Calabar branch has donated no fewer than two hundred (200) litres of hand sanitisers to the Cross River State Government. Chairman of the branch, Dr. John Edor while presenting the items to the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Beta Edu, noted that the fight against the ravaging pandemic is a serious one that required the collective corporation and support of all stakeholders.
Edu also revealed that as part of the branch’s effort to prevent the spread of the virus, the union also sponsored jingles, announcements and other adverts currently running in different radio and TV stations in the state to sensitize the public.
He added that despite the fact that the union was on strike over the failure of the Federal Government to fund public universities in Nigeria as well as other sundry issues, they were committed to every efforts by government to cushion the effects as well as keep Cross River free of the virus.
While expressing his satisfaction with the efforts of the state government so far in ensuring that the state remains free of the pandemic, he called on the public to support government by following strictly the precautionary directives from relevant authorities.
According to him, “We are here today to show our solidarity and support for the Cross River State Government in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic. As we all know, we’re currently on indefinite strike over failure of government to meet some of our demands but this has not stopped us from supporting what the government is doing to fight this global health crisis.
“COVID-19 doesn’t know who is in government or not or who is an ASUU member or not. This is why as a union, we are doing this as part of our social responsibility. Apart from these sanitisers, we’ve sponsored radio and television adverts to sensitise the public. We’re happy with the efforts of government so far therefore, we call on all stakeholders to see this fight as a collective responsibility and shouldn’t be left to government alone.
On her part, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Beta Edu thanked the union, adding that ASUU members have written their name in gold in the history of the state for the gesture.
She said “I want to thank ASUU for standing by government at this challenging time.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Palliatives: Rivers Indigenes Accuse NIMASA Of Selective Distribution
A group of Rivers State indigenes, under the aegis of Rivers Peoples Alliance, has raised concerns over plans by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to deliver Covid-19 items to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.
It affirmed that the COVID-19 items should rather be delivered to the Rivers State Government.
Recall that recently the same agency delivered Covid-19 materials directly to the Lagos Government that coordinated the Lagos affairs.
Apparently unsatisfied, the group in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Pius Okechukwu described the action as selective, probably on the ground that the State is being controlled by an opposition party.
Part of the statement reads, “our state government has been in the forefront to ensure that the scourge is contained.
“Now that the Federal Government wants to distribute items it chose to ignore the state government for obvious reasons.
“Coronavirus knows no colour or race, we demand an immediate explanation why Rivers should be treated differently from Lagos.
“When it was the turn of Lagos it was express delivery via Lagos Government but now that it’s the turn of Rivers, FG now remembers that it’s an opposition state.
“Adopting selective approach to end a scourge that cannot differentiate between PDP and APC is not good for our democracy”.
On this premise, the group urged NIMASA to handover the COVID-19 materials to the democratically elected government of the state.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Foundation Distributes Palliatives In Rivers
The O.B. Lulu Briggs Foundation has begun the distribution of 5,000 bags of rice and 5,000 bottles of 500ml hand sanitizers to communities in Rivers State.
This is the first phase of its intervention to help mitigate the challenges being experienced by vulnerable families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement signed by the Press Officer, O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Mr. David Amachree, and made available to The Tide, indicated that the chiefs and elders of Abonnema, Obonoma and Buguma, last Monday, received the food and personal hygiene items for their communities.
The statement quoted the Foundation’s Programme Coordinator, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, as explaining that the items are to be distributed to the elderly and vulnerable in the communities, adding, “On behalf of Dr Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the chairman and the board of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, I want to express our gratitude to the leadership shown by the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, in leading our state in the global fight against Coronavirus and ensuring that the health and well-being of our people are protected.
According to her, the benefitting communities in this first phase are: Abonnema, Buguma, Obonoma, Krakrama, Okpo, Ilelema, Bakana, Harry’s Town and Degema, stressing that later in the week, the next phase in partnership with UNICEF which will touch five communities in each of the state’s 23 local government areas would be announced.
Also speaking, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr. Guy Marie Yogo, said that UNICEF was aware that many people were going through a lot of pain on account of COVID-19 due to pervading poverty and that it was the reason UNICEF was partnering the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.
While receiving the items, in Buguma, Chief C.P.D Amachree, flanked by other chiefs and elders, thanked the Foundation for the love and care it has always demonstrated towards the Kalabari people and the entire people of Rivers State.
In Abonnema, Most Senior Apostle General Iwowari Black Duke, said, “We are very glad that our mother Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs has made the community to rejoice. We are very happy.”
Established 18 years ago to honor and institutionalize the prolific giving of the late revered statesman and philanthropist, High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the foundation carries out interventions that have an immediate positive impact in the quality of lives and livelihoods of those in absolute need through five programmes, care for life; free medical missions; access to clean water and sanitation; education and scholarships, and microcredit and entrepreneurship.
The foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, assured that as a responsible corporate citizen, the foundation would continue to promote public good, and thanked UNICEF for its partnership at this time of extreme global adversity while hailing health workers and caregivers at the frontlines of the pandemic for their sacrifices and dedication.
She also called for greater understanding from the general public in upholding health and safety advisories that are in place to promote their wellbeing.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Edo Seeks Collective Efforts Against Spread
The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia has solicited the support of all residents in curtailing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), noting that the state has recorded steady progression in a number of suspected cases due to poor compliance with the sit-at-home order, social distancing directive, and other guidelines by the government to contain the infectious disease.
Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Okundia said Edo Ministry of Health is tracking a total of 96 suspected cases, spread across 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
The commissioner noted that while Oredo LGA has 36 suspected cases, Esan West, Egor, Esan Central and Ikpoba-Okha have 18, 8, 11 and 6 cases respectively. Others are Esan North East (5), Etsako West (3), Ovia North East (5), Owan West (1) Orhionmwon (1), Etsako East (1), and Uhunmwode (1) LGAs.
He, however, assured that contact tracing and line-listing are on-going in all affected LGAs in the state.
Okundia said two new toll-free lines (08001235111 and 08002200110) for COVID-19 response had been introduced by the state government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), which were distributed at the beginning of the outbreak.
He said, “We appeal to all residents in the state to complement the state government’s efforts at ensuring the health and safety of all citizens by complying with the governments guidelines against the spread of COVID-19.win this battle.”
