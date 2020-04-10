Alleged Contempt: CNPP Calls For ODIEC Chairman, AG’s Sack

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, yesterday said Ondo state deserves better leadership than it is currently getting under Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with our source, Oyedele, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical services of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) said Akeredolu may be trying but his best is not good enough for the state.

Oyedele, a frontline governorship aspirant of the party in the state for the October 10 governorship election also said Akeredolu had failed to use his position as governor to unite APC members in the state, a development that led to the party’s lackluster performance in the 2019 general elections.

“If you are a man of excellence like some of us, you will understand that in Ondo state, we are not where we are supposed to be today. If you are close to the grassroots, you will understand that there are lots of grumblings among our people, the general populace in Ondo on the performance of the governor.

“The rate of unemployment is very high, especially among the youths; it is about 50 per cent. There is decadence in infrastructure and public utilities. You will not be comfortable with the fact that many of our schools don’t have teachers and standard laboratories. Ninety-nine per cent of those schools don’t even have standard IT centres.

“We are not developing sporting giants in Ondo state; we don’t even have a stadium in the State. Agriculture is falling in the state and it is not good for Ondo State to be number 19 on the table of ease of doing business”, he said.