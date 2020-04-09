Women
Rape, Assault Allegation: NAWOJ Wants Unbiased Investigation
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on the Kogi State Government to ensure accelerated and unbiased investigation of the alleged act of assault and rape committed by the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Abdumumuni Danga.
The association made the call in a statement signed by its National President, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, in Abuja, and made available to The Tide, last Monday
It would be recalled that in a video, which had gone viral on social media recently, a beauty queen, Elizabeth Oyeniyi, alleged that Danga abducted, assaulted and forcefully had sex with her over a Facebook post.
According to the victim, she had earlier appealed to the commissioner to assist his family member, who is also a friend of the victim, on her Facebook wall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
Oyeniyi, however, explained that the commissioner got enraged with the post and ordered some boys to pick her and his sister from Okene to Lokoja where the commissioner personally flogged them and raped her.
She further alleged that her phone was smashed and the commissioner intimidated her to recant her Facebook claims through a make-believe video in which she apologised and spoke nicely of him.
Although, the state governor has reportedly suspended the commissioner and ordered an investigation into the matter, human rights organisations, civil society groups, including the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), have all called for justice.
However, NAWOJ in its statement, urged Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to ensure that objective and unbiased investigation is carried out promptly on the allegation and the accused adequately punished, if found guilty.
“While the media is awash with false information that the commissioner had been suspended, NAWOJ reliably learnt that the commissioner was yet to be suspended and no punishment had been meted out to him.
“Although a probe has been initiated by the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, NAWOJ wishes to urge the panel and the governor to fast-track the probe and not unduly delay it.
“It is worthy of note that many days after this allegation, the said commissioner is yet to deny the allegation against him, pointing to the fact that he may be guilty as alleged.
“NAWOJ also notes that although the victim has already indicated interest to seek legal redress, the onus still lies on the state government, if it is not complicit, to take a decisive action against the erring commissioner.
“Governor Yahaya Bello must take a clear stance to be against violence and assault on women by taking a decisive action against the commissioner, an action that would serve as a deterrent to others with similar traits,” the statement read in part.
The association, therefore, called on the state governor to ensure that the accused is made to step-down as a public office holder so that he does not intimidate the victim or her family.
It added that other women groups and lawyers would be rallied to ensure that Oyeniyi gets justice.
“We can no longer have people in authority who should be custodians of the law breaking same laws with impunity and yet attempting to hold onto supposedly honourable positions,” it stated.
Stories by Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
COVID-19: Women Journalists Urge Gender-Sensitive Approach
The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has called for the implem-entation of a gender-sensitive approach in the management of the efforts to contain Coronavirus in the state.
A statement by the state Coordinator of NAWOJ, Mrs Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, in Port Harcourt, argued that such policy should make adequate provisions for women participation in the process, particularly because women play critical role in the affairs of society.
The statement reads, “During situations like the COVID-19 pandemic, women make essential contributions as leaders and frontline responders.
“But they are also hit harder by the health, economic and social impacts of the novel outbreak.
“At this time, there is no doubt that women are at increased risk of infection, domestic violence and loss of livelihoods, and have less access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services as healthcare systems become overstretched.
“As advocates for gender equality, the health and rights of girls and women, NAWOJ in Rivers State calls on multinationals, government at all levels, humanitarian organizations and well-meaning individuals to apply gender lens to all COVID-19 responses, having in mind that women are playing outsized role responding to COVID-19 as frontline healthcare workers, media workers, caregivers at home and as mobilizers in their communities, and as such, more vulnerable.
“While the pandemic lasts, NAWOJ Rivers State is of the view that if we truly want to deliver health, wellbeing and dignity for all, girls and women must be at the centre in the emergency responses or palliative delivery.
“Above all, let’s be safe by taking precautions, be smart by staying informed, and finally, be kind by supporting each other”, she added.
Stakeholders Reflect On Women’s Day Celebration
All over the world International Women’s Day celebrated on the 8th of March every year, as a focal point in the movement for women’s rights. The Executive Director of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Initiative, Loretta Ahuokpeme, identifies this day as one dedicated to honoring the achievements of women across the globe in the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres throughout history.
For her, it is typically a day for women from different backgrounds and cultures to come together to fight for gender equal opportunity, access and women’s rights. “Gender parity is a statistical measure that looks at women and men through their income, education, and work hours, among other points.
“ This sociological matrix helps researchers understand how society is progressing or retrogressing in specific areas. It’s also an important tool for policy makers striving towards equal opportunities and access.”
Of course, the global celebration of International Women’s Day is a time for reflection on how far women have come, advocacy for what is still needed, and action to continue breaking down barriers. With over a century of history, IWD is a growing movement centered on unity and strength.
And that strength can be drawn from Women supporting their kind in all facets of life. Be it in farm work, health related matters, technology, homes, religion, workplaces, business and above all, representations in communities, local government, states and national decision making levels. Women have always been known to stick together over the years. What changed along the line?
Women have very strong social ties and a mind to achieve anything they agree to do which is why we must work together to eliminate all forms of discrimination, marginalisation and segregation against us and exclusion of women in peace building.
Violence against women is real and women are the drivers of this violence by keeping quiet in the face of such acts or supporting and insisting that those activities be carried out to the latter. Men made these cultural and traditional laws and policies and women are the custodian and drivers of them. From harmful widowhood practices, early marriage, female genital mutilation, to rape, gender discrimination in homes
For us to achieve gender equal opportunities and access, we must stand together by believing in the same things and working towards the elimination of all cultural, religious and social harmful activities towards women. We must promote women representation in all fronts because it is only women that can present women issues better and press that our issues be given serious attention.
Women at the rural areas must be adequately engaged and advocated to for the desired effects and impact. Laws, conventions and policies must be broken down and translated into local dialects and explained to all for women to understand how our roles have to be improved and to men for them to understand the laws against those harmful practices.
Women Political aspirants must advocate to other women in position of authorities as well as women in business who can give financial backing to their aspirations and ambitions. We must also start thinking about crowdfunding and sourcing for our women political aspirants who are genuinely ready to serve. Women in Politics and positions of authority must also adopt women mentees so that at the end of their tenures or when they expire by way of natural end, there will be people walking into their shoes to take over and continue from where they stopped.
For the Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, Mrs Lilian Ogabu-Okonkwo, this year’s international women’s day which marks 25 years of Beijing Declaration and action, is the most progressive roadmap for the empowerment of women and girls everywhere .
It also marks the 5 years milestone in the drive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in 2015 and the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Security Council Resolution UNSCR1325 on Women Peace and Security adopted in 2000.
Reacting to this years theme; “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Right, she said there is need for everyone to galvanize efforts to mobilize nation and global action as to achieve gender equality and human rights of all women and girls.
Okonkwo pointed out that the celebration is used to reflect on progress made by women as well as to call for change and celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played extraordinary roles in life.
However, she regretted that despite all moves, achievement is yet to be recorded in the 12 critical areas of concern of the Beijing platform for action, adding that real change has been agonizingly slow for the majority of women and children.
In all, the Executive Director, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre , sees the “need for women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamics, reshape the conversation, and make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded to, not overlooked and ignored.”
Okonkwo believes that for positive change to be achieved, every woman ought to break barriers, smashe stereotypes, disrupts the system and speak up for equality, demands justice and fights for human rights, among others.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
IWD: NAWORG Wants Recognition Of Women Based On Competence, Capabilities
There has been a consensus on the need to stop recognising women based on their gender, but rather to recognise them by the content of their competence, capability, and intelligence they possess.
This was the accepted modus by resource persons, stakeholders, and gluts of women who gathered to celebrate International Women’s Day, organised by PHCCIMA, Rivers State Chapter of NACCIMA Women Group, NAWORG, held at the council Hall of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce.
PHCCIMA President, Chief Nabil Saleh in his welcome address noted that women should be held in high esteem following their high efficiency rate in positions of trust and ability to balance professional and personal leadership skills.
According to the PHCCIMA helmsman, the present administration has huge regard for the female gender, which ultimately premised the victorious election of three women based on merit, capabilities, and competence; hence the constitution of PHCCIMA Executive Committee with three women and three men. He said International Women’s Day is not only an occasion to congratulate our beloved women, mothers, sisters, and daughters, but also one to give them their pride of place and appreciate their role in society.
He said PHCCIMA will continue to support women entrepreneurship and empowerment by providing opportunities for them to harness their potential via the NAWORG PHCCIMA chapter.
In her keynote address, PHCCIMA’s Publicity Secretary and Lead Consultant of IHP Consulting Limited, Mrs Mercy Bello Abu, Speaking on the Theme: I Am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Right”, challenged women to pursue the bigger objectives of achieving more in their endeavours by thinking futuristically.
She urged them to invest in developing themselves by way of competence, capabilities, and versatility, stressing that when women gather things happen when they succeed, we all succeed and when women grow, their families, communities, and countries grow with them.
She said: “Complete gender equality might not be achieved in this generation, however, we must not relax but jointly do out bits as women by uniting and synergising to get closer to achieving our dream”. Mrs Abu who is the Founder of the Empowerment Platform Initiative disclosed that Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika and former Minister of Finance, now Economic Adviser of South Africa, Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala are good examples of what women can do when saddled with positions of trust.
Earlier on, the Rivers state co-ordinator of NAWORG, PHCCIMA, Rivers State chapter, Arc. Oriaku Hanson Oyet-Ille had said NAWORG is a trade group within NACCIMA and is supported by all city chambers.
According to her, Rivers, NAWORG in synergy with PHCCIMA had organised the event to celebrate women globally; she enjoined all women operating the business in Rivers State to join the chamber movement and benefit from her mandate of facilitating women participation in commerce and governance; identifying profitable business and market opportunities for members; seamless access to loans; providing relevant and far-reaching business information to enhance member businesses, enhancing local and international business networking, help women entrepreneurs in establishing expanding their business interests nationally and internationally, among others. She also urged participants not to limit themselves by joining NAWORG alone, but to join the Port Harcourt Chamber of commerce to enjoy the full benefit of membership.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon Mrs Ifeyinwa Nwankpa urged women to continue to appreciate their intrinsic value, and boundless opportunities for success, she said where there is unity and a collective sense of purpose amongst them the sky will be their limit, noting that “as women, we need to actively listen to each other and support ourselves”.
Others who spoke include the Proprietress of Jephtah International Group of Schools, Hon. Mrs Ifeoma Edith Chukwuogu who gave an eye-opening insight on successful ‘Business Tips’. Mr Chika Chinwah, PHCCIMA member and Lead Director of Rivers Local Enterprise and Business Linkages who made presentations on “Preparing for Opportunities”, while National Vice President of Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria (MAN), Mrs Emilia E. Akpan, who remarked that the Chief Nabil Saleh led government has recorded enormous success due to women’s positive contribution also spoke alongside the Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs Director, Mrs. Camelita.
Globally, March 8 every year is a day set aside by the United Nations since 1977 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s theme: “Each for Equal” denotes an enabled world where everyone can help to create a gender-equal world, challenging stereotypes, fighting bias, broadening perceptions, improving situations and celebrating women’s achievements.
The highlight of the event was the exhibition of products, networking, business tips for success, healthy lifestyle, laughter and learning and group photographs.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
