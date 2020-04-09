Business
FG’s Decision To Withdraw $150m From SWF, Timely – Experts
Financial experts yesterday described as timely the Federal Government’s decision to withdraw $150 million from the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) for distribution to the three tiers of government.
The financial experts were speaking against the backdrop of the announcement by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari had given approval for the amount to be withdrawn from the fund for distribution to the three tiers of government.
The financial experts told newsmen in Lagos that the decision was timely and important as it would enable state governments to relieve the people of the effect of the coronavirus in view of the dwindling allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).
Since January, revenue inflow into the federation account has been on a decline – a situation that has affected the amount distributed to the three tiers of government by FAAC.
A professor of Economics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella, said “The withdrawal of $150 million to meet some expenses in this regard is welcome, though the money is rather small given that it will be spent on imported goods to meet demand for equipment.”
He noted that the development would make politicians see the need for the country to save and the implications of its insufficiency.
According to him, the current economic realities will make politicians to “support the building of strong buffers for a rainy day”.
A professor of Finance and Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, Uche Uwaleke, told our source that state governments needed special support at the moment in view of dwindling allocation from FAAC occasioned by the crash in crude oil prices.
“To this end, the plan to augment the allocation from the stabilisation fund account of the Sovereign Wealth Fund is laudable.
Mixed Reactions Trail FG’s Order On Distribution Of Contraband Rice
Following the order by the Federal Government that all the contraband rice being seized by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) be distributed among the 36 States in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown, many Nigerians have expressed their views over the order.
While some were of the view that the order was belated, others doubted the sincerity of the Federal Government to evenly distribute the commodity across the 36 states.
Speaking to The Tide on Tuesday, a professional marketer, Gilbert Opurum, said that such seized commodities which have been abandoned by owners for long ought to have been distributed to citizens as palliatives to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus lockdown before now.
According to him, “Such commodities may have been packed at the customs contraband warehouse, lying waste even now that hunger is all over the country for more than two weeks now.
“ If government had been proactive in aspects of citizens’ wellbeing, why wait till now to give such items to the citizens to cushion the effect of lockdown due to Coronavirus?”
In her own opinion, Pastor (Mrs) Mercy Azuatalam expressed concerns on how the commodity would get down to the targeted masses and the needy, across the country, without being hijacked by politicians for their friends and cronies.
“The idea is good, but you know Nigerians, how they will insincerely take advantage of everything as opportunity to enrich themselves, without minding the downtrodden”, she said.
Meanwhile, a trader at Rumuosi Timber Market, Chimzi Ezekiel, in a chat with our correspondent, lamented over what he described as discrimination by the Federal Government among states, where some states are given preference over others.
He referred to the recent outcry of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the neglect of Rivers State in the sharing formula of the COVID-19 palliatives by the Federal Government, saying same should not apply to the rice distribution to the 36 states of the country.
It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, in a press briefing on Monday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had given order to distribute all the seized contraband rice to the 36 states to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the citizenry.
Corlins Walter
IMF To Meet On Nigeria’s $3.4bn Loan Request
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said its executive board would soon meet over a fresh $3.4billion loan request from Nigeria.
The Federal Government had applied to the IMF for a rapid credit loan as part of measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The Minister of Finance and Chairman, Special Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19, Zainab Ahmed, had disclosed the fresh loan request at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.
The Federal Government is banking on the IMF credit and similar loan requests from the World Bank and the African Development Bank to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the economy.
The pandemic had led to a sharp fall in the prices of crude oil, Nigeria’s major source of revenue.
In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, the IMF quoted its Managing Director, Ms Kristalina Georgieva, as acknowledging the request by the Federal Government, adding, “We are working hard to respond to this request so that a proposal can be considered by the IMF’s executive board as soon as possible.”
She noted that the Federal Government had initiated a number of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus and its impact.
The measures, according to the IMF, include a swift release of contingency funds to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
It added that the Nigerian government was working on an economic stimulus package that would help provide relief for households and businesses impacted by the downturn.
She said, “Nigeria’s economy is being threatened by the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated sharp fall in international oil prices.”
Georgieva added: “To support these efforts, Nigeria’s government has requested financial assistance under the Fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument.
“This emergency financing would allow the government to address additional and urgent balance of payment needs and support policies that would make it possible to direct funds for priority health expenditures and protect the most vulnerable people and firms.”
SEC Develops Data To Check Identity Theft, Money Laundering
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has developed a standardised investors’ data and consent form to check identity theft and money laundering in the capital market.
Head, Corporate Commu-nication of SEC, Mrs Efe Ebelo, in a statement, said Ms Mary Uduk, the Acting Director-General of the commission unfolded the initiative in Abuja, yester-day.
Uduk said the form would assist Capital Market Operators (CMOs) to collect and update investors’ data and enable them obtain investors’ consent for implementing capital market initiatives targeted at improving participation.
”We need to identify our investors, we need to know who is putting money in our market and who is not.
“That will also help us to take care of money laundering and other vices and people we do not want in our market.
“That form is out there and we expect every stakeholder to look at it and make comments and other capital market operators so that we can use it to get information from investors.
“That information will be stored in a data base protected under the law and used to ensure that we have unique identifier investors,” she said.
The acting director-general expressed the commitment of the commission to identify investors properly so as to guard against flow of illicit funds into the capital market.
Uduk, however, warned that SEC would no longer tolerate investors buying stocks with fake names, describing it as illegal.
She added that many opportunities were still open for such investors to regularise their accounts at no penalty.
