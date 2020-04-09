Coronavirus: 15 Chinese Doctors Arrive In Nigeria

The committee set up by the Rivers State Government for the buying and stocking of foodstuffs as part of palliatives for the citizenry over the Coronavirus shutdown says it has begun work by identifying farmers and producers to stock its food bank.

The Committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, in a chat with newsmen, yesterday, in Port Harcourt after the body met, said all the 23 local government chairmen have been mobilised to engage farmers and fishermen in their areas to sell products.

Already, Agricultural Desks have been established in the 23 local government areas to liaise with farmers.

It’s expected that in the next few weeks, its food bank will be fully stocked with products from the various parts of the state.

“As we speak today, we have identified the major food baskets and we have started the process of identifying farmers and fishermen, and so, we have worked out a unified purchase system at a reasonable price”, Danagogo assured.

To drive and efficient food bank system, he explained that warehouses will be set up to receive products with the Agriculture Development Project (ADP) office as one.

Contrary to views that the food bank may likely jerk food prices up, the SSG explained that the objective is to mop up agriculture products, and at the same compel farmers to go into more food production.

He insisted that the multiplier effect of the Governor Nyesom Wike’s Coronavirus palliatives is enormous, “the intent of government is to empower farmers, so they can go back to produce more.

“The Rivers State Government did not stop farmers or fishermen from their activities. They should go to the farm, and rivers to fish. That will sustain the continuous flow of food to meet the challenge of the pandemic,” Danagogo stated.

Once the food bank is ready, it will provide foodstuffs for the Amb Desmond Akawor-led committee in charge of palliatives distribution.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Fred Kpakol, said it will reduce waste of perishable foods, and empower farmers in the state to go into more production.

He also explained that all imported food products will be mopped up instead of wasting due to closure of markets.

On his part, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said the exercise will last through the shutdown period, as he urged the citizenry to support its success.