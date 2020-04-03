Business
NITPs Hails RSG’s Measures Against Covid-19, Suspends Institute’s Activities
The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners(NITPs), Rivers State Chapter, has commended the Rivers State Government for the proactive steps it took to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the State.
Chairman of the institute, Emmanuel Ikechukwu, who gave the commendation shortly after an extraordinary emergency meeting of the State Executive Committee of the institute in Port Harcourt, said the government’s measure was in the interest of public health and safety.
Ikechukwu advised members of the institute and the general public to “adhere strictly to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to contain this pandemic by maintaining personal hygiene, washing of hands regularly with soap and water, the use of hand sanitiser, social distancing and self-isolation when necessary”.
He noted that the inconveniences and hardships created by the restrictions following the pandemic were “temporal thus the need for all citizens to be resilient, patriotic and united with government at all levels in the fight to curb the spread of the pandemic”.
The NITPs boss enjoined the state government to put palliative measures in place to cushion the adverse impact of restrictions on the populace.
Ikechukwu also notified NITPs members that following the directives of NCDC and the Rivers State Government to ban all forms of social and public gatherings, the chapter’s monthly general meeting has been temporarily suspended till further notice.
He said further that the earlier scheduled inauguration ceremony of the newly elected state executives expected to hold on April16, 2020 has been postponed, adding that the chapter’s secretariat shall remain shut until April 20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, all correspondence and enquiries during this period should be channelled through the e-mails and contact phone numbers already provided by the principal executives of the institute.
Business
COVID-19: PH Residents Urge Church Leaders To Distribute Food Evenly
Some residents of Port Harcourt and its environs have called on church leaders in Rivers State to ensure that the alleged distribution of food items by some churches is not limited to their members alone.
The call is coming on the heels of reports that some churches like the Winners Chapel, have begun to distribute food items to their members alone, as a way of cushioning the effect of COVID-19 hardship.
Reacting to this report, a resident of Choba community, Frank Ichendu, told The Tide that church leaders should realise that there are other residents of the state that equally need such support like their members.
According to him, this is the time the church should care for both their members and non-members, and show the love of Christ at this time of general hardship.
Also reacting to the matter on a separate phone chat, Felix Worlu, who resides within the Ada-George road axis, said that this was the time churches, especially big churches, should complement government’s efforts by using the tithes and offering to support the less privileged.
Worlu noted that government cannot carry everything alone, and therefore, called on church leaders to show love and care to the needy who might not be their members for the sake of humanity.
Agreeing with the position of Worlu, a widow residing in Rumuosi community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Nlemchi Michael, lamented that the closure of markets had brought serious hardship on the citizenry, calling on churches and philanthropists to come to people’s aid at this trying period.
She also called on the state government to do whatever they intend to do faster to cushion the hardship of the market closure and restriction.
Meanwhile, The Tide reliably gathered that the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) has started to distribute food stuff to members of the public at Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, irrespective of religion or denomination.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
NUPENG Threatens Strike Over Sack Of Refinery Workers
The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, (NUPENG), has given the Federal Government and management of the Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) 72 hours to reverse March 29th sack of over 175 contract workers or face the shutdown of supply of petroleum products across the Port Harcourt Zone.
National Treasurer, NUPENG, Alex Agwanwor, at the declaration of the ultimatum in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the development was tilted to a nationwide industrial action with consequences certain to compound prevailing hardship posed to the Nigerian populace by Coronavirus as the union members in refineries in Kaduna and Warri Zones were equally affected by job layoff.
Narrating the situation, Zonal Chairman, NUPENG, Port Harcourt Zone, Mina Samuel, said apart from acting in defiance of extant labour laws and best practices in the sudden sack of the contractor workers, the timing underscored insensitivity on part of the PHRC.
Samuel described as disheartening, “The disengagement of union members by management of PHRC on whose instruction its contractors acted to terminate jobs at this very point the entire world is being ravaged by Covid-19.
“It is the height of insensitivity that whereas the whole world is providing for citizens, putting in place palliatives, economic stimulus and protection of workers right, PHRC, a government agency is terminating jobs and deliberately infusing more hardship on workers
“Consequently, NUPENG gives PHRC 72hours from April 2 to direct its contractors to withdraw all job termination letters issued all NUPENG members in their employ. We advise the refinery management to engage the union once normalcy is restored, if need be.
“PHRC management leaves the NUPENG with no other option than calling all members within Port Harcourt Zone including petroleum tanker drivers, petrol station workers currently risking their lives to render essential services to the nation in the face of Covid-19, to halt the supply of petroleum products in solidarity with affected members”
The union further lamented that, “fuel tankers drivers and others on essential duties are currently not allowed to move freely in Rivers as a result of the lockdown by the state government. We appeal to the government to address this challenge in line with Mr President/State Governor’s directive on exemption of those on essential duty.”
Business
New Pump Price: DPR Seals Two Fuel Stations In Bayelsa
The Bayelsa field office of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Wednesday, sealed two fuel stations for dispensing petrol above the new pump price of N125 per litre.
The Tide recalls that the Federal Government had, on March 18, announced the reduction of the pump price of petrol from N145 to N125 per litre, to reflect the fall in crude oil prices.
The Tide also reports that the pump price was, on Tuesday night, further reduced by 1.50k per litre, making the new price to be N123.50 per litre.
The DPR officials in the state, however, said that they had yet to receive directive on the latest review.
Speaking with newsmen after the surveillance exercise, the Operations Controller of DPR, Mr George Ene-Ita, said that while one of the sanctioned stations sold petrol at the old price of N145, the second was shut for grossly under dispensing.
Ene-Ita said that DPR was poised to enforcing the new price of petrol by the Federal Government, which, he said, was aimed at bringing relief to Nigerians, adding that it had intensified surveillance patrols.
He said that the agency was working to ensure the availability of the product despite the lockdown, occasioned by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, stressing that marketers were being encouraged to maintain safety guidelines.
“We are working hard amidst the current challenges of this time of national emergency, which cuts across international boundaries, to ensure that petrol was available at approved pump prices,” he said.
The DPR boss explained that the department sanctioned some stations, where some of their pumps under-dispensed by sealing the erring pumps and allowing the accurate pumps to dispense rather than outright shutdown, to ensure product availability at this crucial time.
“In playing our regulatory roles, we shall not hesitate to wield the big stick by imposing appropriate sanctions on any erring pump, which is a fine of N100,000 per pump,” Ene-Ita said.
Trending
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Returnee Nigerian Assaults Health Workers Over Self-Isolation
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Contractor Threatens To Shut Down Isolation Centre
-
Featured4 days ago
FG Orders Abuja, Lagos, Ogun Lockdown …Suspends Operations Of Passenger Planes, Private Jets …Promises Relief Materials As Positive Cases Hit 111
-
Editorial4 days ago
No To Generator Ban Bill
-
Politics3 days ago
Wealthy Nigerians, Religious Groups Must Give Back To The People -Commissioner
-
Featured2 days ago
Join Fight To Defeat COVID-19, Wike Urges Rivers People …Extends Curfew To 24 Hours …Monitors Level Of Compliance
-
Business4 days ago
Dollar Sells For N402 As CBN Suspends Forex Sale
-
Politics4 days ago
Buhari, Jonathan, Others Congratulate Tinubu At 68