Police Assault Vanguard’s Driver In A’Ibom
The Police in Akwa Ibom State has assaulted a driver with Vanguard newspaper, Bassey Akpan, near the Abia/Akwa Ibom boundary, on the Umuahia –Ikot Ekpene highway.
Akpan who said he was beaten up by one of the policemen at the checkpoint explained that he had earlier passed the police team at the border at about 6 am while on his way to Calabar to deliver copies of the newspaper.
Narrating his ordeal, Akpan lamented that he was stopped by the police as he approached the area and asked to identify himself.
In his words: “I was on my way back from Calabar where I went to deliver the day’s edition ofVanguard newspaper. As I approached the boundary between Abia and Akwa Ibom states, the police stopped me. One of them asked me to identify myself which I did without delay. I told him that I was returning from Calabar to Asaba.
“But he was not satisfied and began making demands from me. I told him I have no money on me and insisted I should go back to where I came from. All my explanations deaf on deaf ears that I was sent on an errand fell on deaf ears. He seized my handset and slapped me. I was begging him to let me go, I was kept there for about 3 hours until his colleagues asked him to release.”
Akpan added that he had always plied the route and never had such an awful experience with Policemen and urged the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom state to call his men to order.
RSG Begins Learn-At-Home Media Programmes For JSS3, SS3 Students
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has finalised plans to launch live digital audio-visual academic learning programmes for secondary school students in junior secondary school three (JSS3) and senior secondary school three (SS3) across the state.
Releasing the programme schedule in his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, the initiative was designed to engage candidates for the Senior School Certificate and Junior School Certificate exams via television and radio ahead their exams deferred by the sit-at-home over Coronavirus.
Ebeku explained that the programme, which kicks-off, today, on Radio Rivers FM 99.1, Garden City FM 89.9, and RSTV UHF 22, was articulated by the Rivers State Ministry of Education in collaboration with the ICT Department of the Governor’s Office and BrainFriend Solutions, and planned to last for an initial three months’ period.
While unveiling the programme to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Ebeku said, “Coronavirus disease has forced a lockdown across the world, our country is not an exception. As we know, as part of measures to control this deadly disease, schools have been closed, and it would appear that the Coronavirus disease is beginning to impact on the economy and the lives of people apart from causing mammoth deaths. We are determined to defeat this enemy.
“We think as a ministry, we should work to ensure that our children’s future is not compromised because of the lockdown and the closure of schools. As a result of this thinking, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the ICT Department of the Governor’s Office and BrainFriend Solutions is anchoring a digital learning programme on Radio and Television, where our students in SS3 and JSS3 will be taught some important subjects on a schedule that will be contained in a Press Release that I have issued to the Radio and Television stations.
“I would like to urge all students, parents and guardians of these students to take advantage of the programme. The reason why the learning programme is limited to JSS3 and SS3 students is because these are the critical classes and the students in these classes will be taking terminal examinations. I am talking about WAEC and NECO for the Senior Secondary, and of course, also the Basic Examination Certificate (BECE) for the Junior Secondary School.
“We are taking the teachers from our schools, both Junior and Secondary schools, and working in collaboration with the BrainFriend Solutions; we are providing the learning and teaching that will meet the requirements of our students.
“A lot of subjects have been discussed and agreed upon in the meeting held with relevant stakeholders, including teachers and all the important subjects will be aired at the appropriate time.
“We are going to start this programme on Thursday, April 2, 2020, and run through a pilot scheme between Thursday and Saturday, and we will have a period of feedback from the public.
“We propose that this programme will run for an initial period of three months, and thereafter, based on the thinking we had at the meeting held to anchor this programme, we think that this should be a continuous programme that should be running well beyond the Coronavirus pandemic period,” Ebeku added.
A statement signed by the commissioner, indicating the programme schedule, emphasised that the government took the initiative to assist the candidates who will be facing terminal examinations to remain in good form during the period of the lockdown and school closure as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public, particularly parents and guardians and secondary school students in JSS3 and SS3, that the Rivers State Ministry of Education in collaboration with the ICT Department of the Governor’s Office and BrainFriend Solutions will be hosting digital learning programme called ‘Stay Safe Continue Learning Programme’ on state-owned Radio and Television stations starting from Thursday, April 2, 2020.
“The programme is designed to last for an initial period of three months, with the trial programme commencing from Thursday, April 2, 2020 and ending on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
“This special programme is designed to assist the candidates who will be facing terminal examinations to remain in good form during the period of lockdown and school closure as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly corona virus disease.
“The programme schedule for the morning hours is as follows: Radio Rivers FM 99.1 (9am – 10am), Garden City FM 89.9 (10am – 11am), and RSTV UHF 22 (11am – 12noon)”, while that of afternoon hours is “Radio Rivers FM 99.1 (3pm – 4pm), Garden City FM 89.9 (4pm – 5pm), and RSTV UHF 22 (4pm – 5pm).
“Parents and guardians and students are advised to take advantage of this programme”, the statement added.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 174 …As NCDC Announces 23 New Cases, Five In A’ Ibom
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday confirmed twenty three new cases of coronavirus in the country.
This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 174.
“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State
“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.
“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are
174 confirmed cases, 9 discharged, 2 deaths,” it said.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had earlier yesterday confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
NCDC disclosed that the 12 new cases were confirmed in Osun, Edo and Ekiti States respectively.
“Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State
“As at 12:30 pm, 1st April, there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” NCDC tweeted.
FG Begins Disbursement Of N5,000 To 1m Nigerians
The Federal Government, yesterday, began the disbursement of N5,000 to one million indigent Nigerians across the country.
But the beneficiaries of the money said to be from the Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme, were paid N20,000 each covering four months.
The action was in line with a recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately to beneficiaries.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, performed the disbursement at Kwali Local Government Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to over 190 beneficiaries.
“As we know, the CCT is for poor and vulnerable households in the country.
“Beneficiaries are entitled to N5, 000 every month; however, the payment of N20, 000 now to each beneficiary is for four mouths.
“It is going to happen all over the country, but we are starting with FCT, Lagos and Ogun. These are the frontline states. Other states will follow.
“With the current pandemic and circumstances on ground, this amount will go a long way to support the families in their daily lives.
“Today, we are giving out N20, 000 each to about 190 beneficiaries in Kwali Area Councils. The total beneficiaries in FCT are 5, 000,’’ Farouq said.
The minister further said that the beneficiaries were chosen without any form of bias, adding that political party affiliation was never a criterion for selection of beneficiaries.
“The exercise commenced about five years ago, and it is geared towards supporting the poor and vulnerable households of our society,” the minister said while carrying out the exercise.
She added: “We give them monthly stipends of N5,000 every month and now that we have these restrictions, Mr President has directed that we give them two months advance payment and we are here today to carry out that directive of paying the two months advance payment.
“We have over a million people across the country. For the FCT and this particular area council, we are giving about 5,000 households in this area.”
Describing the process leading to the identification of beneficiaries as rigorous, she said: “It is a very long process and many people like religious leaders, community leaders and different groups all came together to identify poorest and vulnerable households in their community.”
Also speaking, the National Programme Coordinator for the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Dr. Temitope Sinkaiye, said the additional 1million beneficiaries would be added to the programme before the end of the year.
Explaining how the programme works and how it has impacted beneficiaries, Sinkaiye said: “The process of identification is a long process that involves community members themselves identifying those who are poor and vulnerable in their sight. So, the team moves from community to community and the community members determine what poverty means in their village and those who fall within their definition of poverty.
“Here, we are not talking about book or academic definition, we are talking of community members themselves deciding what poverty means and then identify people who by their perception fall into the category and then we collect the names from the community.”
On the impact of the cash, she said: “It has improved their livelihoods because they are now able to send their children to schools, they can feed with a better diet, they can attend clinics and for some communities where water is their problem, they have dug wells and renovated health centres. Some communities have also put up a classroom for their children because the children used to go to neighbouring communities to access education.
“Beyond the money, this programme also trains them on how to be self-sustaining, how to take care of their hygiene, we teach them on nutrition, environmental sanitation, and others. So, it is a full package for the households.”
On the number of people that have benefitted from the programme, she said: ‘The number of people currently on our register is 1.2million and we are going to enroll into the programme, another 1million for this year.”
One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Serah Gadaga, a mother of two, said she was happy about the payment.
“The payment for January, February, March and April together which amounts to N20, 000, will help in boosting my petty business, settling children school fees and meeting up other needs of the family.
“May God give the Federal Government the resources to sustain and continue this programme to help the poor people in the country,’’ Gadaga said.
