COVID-19: Bayelsa Begins Distribution Of NEMA Food Stuffs To LGAs
The Bayelsa State Government on Wednesday, began distribution of foodstuffs to the various local government areas in the state for onward distribution to the people as parts of efforts of palliatives to cushion the efforts of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Distributing the foodstuffs mainly garri and guinea corn, the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Major Zedekiah Isu, rted, who supervised the exercise, said the food items were brought by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, last year to cushion the effect of the 2019 flood season.
On why the delay in the distribution of the food items, the SEMA chairman who is also a member of the state COVID-19 task force, attributed it to NEMA officials, adding that it took the intervention of the state Governor Senator Douye Diri before the items were released for distribution almost four months after they were sent to the state.
He pointed out that over five thousand bags of garri and guinea corn were to be distributed among the eight local government areas with the state beginning with Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas
Izu said: “These are NEMA food items, they were brought by NEMA, NEMA normaly sent their representatives who in turn distribute these items in synergy with the state government through SEMA. I wrote letters to NEMA repeatedly but then to no avail, they didn’t come. In fact these items have been here for over three months.
“I repeatedly call them(NEMA) and told them that even the items were going bad most especially garri yet they did not respond. I was forced to make a report to the governor who later intervened and lend his miracle voice before there was response that we should go ahead to distribute. I am not a garri scientist to know if there are bad. I was not given directive to test, I was given directive to distribute.”
NGOs Applaud Delta Govt’s Measures At Containing Coronavirus
The Forum of Delta State NGOs has commended the state government for the proactive measures put in place at containing the global Coronavirus pandemic.
The Forum gave the commendation in a statement signed by the coordinator, Mr Okezi Odugala and secretary, Chief Gregg Osamenjor and made available to newsmen in Asaba, yesterday.
The Forum called on Deltans to live clean and healthy.
It tasked Deltans and non-Deltans to take the issues of personal hygiene and public health and sanitation more seriously by keeping themselves and the environment clean and healthy.
The statement also advised residents to avoid crowded environment at this trying times and called for regular hand washing with soap and the use of disinfectants.
The Forum called for prayers against the global pandemic that was already negating sustainable developments.
“We believe that a divinely-propelled vaccine against COVID-19 will be out soon from the global scientific community,” it said.
It enjoined Deltans to partner the state government, Federal Government and the global community in surmounting this health scourge and urged governments at all levels to provide palliatives for the citizens.
“We also want the government to open up as a matter of urgency, government-controlled emergency foodstuff bank.
“Flooded with essential food items like garri, rice, beans, yam, palm oil, groundnut oil in all the local government areas of the state to checkmate the increasing cost of basic food items by desperate foodstuff sellers.
“Provision should also be made to pay workers in advance; release some financial palliatives to Deltans; and welfare packages for vulnerable persons toward ameliorating the physical and psychological pains from the lockdown,’’ the statement added.
CRSG To Industrialise Bekwarra LGA – Commissioner
The Cross River State Commissioner for Youth Development and Skills Acquisition, Hon. Signor Omang Idiege, has assured the Traditional Rulers and Elders Council of Gakem in Bekwarra Local Government Area of the determination of the state government to industrialise the area.
Idiege, who stated this during a visit of the Gakem Tradional Rulers and Elders Council to him at his country home in Bekwarra, revealed that the siting of a groundnut and vegetable oil factories in Gakem and Nyanya was part of the state government’s effort at commercialising the local government area.
He opined that the two industries nearing completion would open up avenues for employment in the area as well as revenue generation for the area and the state in general.
He also explained that the gesture was part of government’s plan towards increasing the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and “decoupling the state from a civil service state to an area of high business conurbation”.
Speaking earlier, the two clan heads of Gakem Ward, Chief Philip Ugbada and Chief Opah Ushie took turns to appreciate Governor Ben Ayade, whom they described as a worthy grandson, for finding their son, Hon. Omang Idiege worthy to be appointed as a commissioner.
They pledged their unalloyed support and loyalty on behalf of their people to the Governor Ben Ayade-led administration to ensure they contribute their quota to the development of the state.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
COVID-19: No Mask, No Movement In Cross River – Ayade
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has imposed new restrictions on residents of the state just as its neighbour, Akwa Ibom State, recorded its first set of cases.
According to a statement signed by Ayade’s media aide, Christian Ita, no resident of the state would be allowed to move without a face mask starting, today.
The statement read in part, “No citizen or resident of the state will be allowed to leave home without a face mask from today.
“Failure to adhere to this directive will lead to the arrest and quarantine of the offenders for 14 days.
“The Cross River State garment factory has been mandated to produce face masks to be freely distributed to citizens and residents alike to meet with the demand.
“Those who for one reason or the other are unable to get masks from government before the new restrictions kick in, are advised to purchase theirs from shops selling the item.”
The governor also stressed that all public gatherings remain banned and all markets closed except food markets.
“All exit and entry points into the state are now completely shut. No human or vehicular movement will be allowed into the state under any disguise,” the statement concluded.
