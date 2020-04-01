Ekiti LG Boss Warns Residents Against Violation Of Directive

The Ikole Local Government Council in Ekiti State has warned that any resident who violates the stay at home order issued by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 would be sanctioned.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Sola Olominu, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti.

Olominu said that it was important for residents in Ikole-Ekiti to stay in their respective homes to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

He said that workers on essential duty such as nurses, doctors, pharmacists, chemists, food vendors, journalists and bankers were permitted to move around.

The chairman said that all market stalls, beer parlours, club houses and recreational centres should remain closed.

Olominu warned that anybody who violates the state government order by opening shops or moving around aimlessly would be arrested.

“The directive of the state government that there should be restriction of movement between 7am and 7pm and 7pm till 7am is very clear.

“But for those people who always violate government’s directives, anybody caught moving around the community aimlessly would be arrested by the security officers.

“Those people that are allowed to move are the essential workers and I want to warn that on no account should any market stalls be open during this period.

“We do not pray for any pandemic in our community, but we must be very careful and adopt proper hygiene habits,” he said.

He appealed to monarchs in the local government area to curb the movement of their people.

The chairman urged security operatives to help the council control the movement of residents.