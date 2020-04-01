Politics
Ekiti LG Boss Warns Residents Against Violation Of Directive
The Ikole Local Government Council in Ekiti State has warned that any resident who violates the stay at home order issued by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 would be sanctioned.
The Chairman of the council, Mr Sola Olominu, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti.
Olominu said that it was important for residents in Ikole-Ekiti to stay in their respective homes to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.
He said that workers on essential duty such as nurses, doctors, pharmacists, chemists, food vendors, journalists and bankers were permitted to move around.
The chairman said that all market stalls, beer parlours, club houses and recreational centres should remain closed.
Olominu warned that anybody who violates the state government order by opening shops or moving around aimlessly would be arrested.
“The directive of the state government that there should be restriction of movement between 7am and 7pm and 7pm till 7am is very clear.
“But for those people who always violate government’s directives, anybody caught moving around the community aimlessly would be arrested by the security officers.
“Those people that are allowed to move are the essential workers and I want to warn that on no account should any market stalls be open during this period.
“We do not pray for any pandemic in our community, but we must be very careful and adopt proper hygiene habits,” he said.
He appealed to monarchs in the local government area to curb the movement of their people.
The chairman urged security operatives to help the council control the movement of residents.
Politics
Bauchi Declares 14-Day Lockdown, Closes Borders
The Bauchi State government has ordered a 14-day lockdown and closure of all the state borders with effect from 6 pm. on April 2, as part of efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammad Baba, and made available to newsmen in Bauchi yesterday.
“In an effort to control the
spread of COVID-19, the Bauchi State government has imposed a lockdown throughout the state for a period of 14 days, with effect from 6 pm. on April 2.
“Consequently, all borders to Bauchi State will be closed.
“Governor Bala Mohammed appreciates the sacrifice of members of the public in these agonising times.
“He has subsequently to secure food items, movement will be allowed between 10 am. and 4 pm. on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” he said.
directed that in order for the public to secure food items, movement will be allowed between 10 am. and 4 pm. on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” he said.
Baba, however, added that the ban would not affect essential services.
Politics
Fayemi Names Committee For COVID-19 Support Account
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, named an eight-man management committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account recently set up by the state government.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, said this was part of the efforts at curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
He said that the account was opened specifically to receive donations from corporate bodies, philanthropists and well-meaning members of the society, who were willing to support government’s efforts at combating COVID-19.
According to him, the funds will be targeted at providing palliatives for the vulnerable persons in the state.
Oyebode added that the committee was set up in line with the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability.
He listed members of the committee to include the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who would serve as the Chairman, with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Partnerships, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo as Secretary.
Other members were the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Ayoola Owolabi, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Femi Ajayi, Commissioner for Health and Human Services Dr Moji Yaya-Kolade, as well as Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu.
The committee also has Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Special Adviser/Director-General, Office of Transformation and Strategic Development and Dr Hakeem Bakare, Director, Directorate of Inter-Communication Technology as members.
Politics
Coronavirus: UN, AU, Others Must Do More – Obasanjo, Ex-Presidents
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and 11 other former leaders have appealed to governments in Africa to do more in the fight against coronavirus.
They also advised international organisations to draw up a concrete, effective and continental emergency plan to combat COVID-19 outbreak in the continent.
The ex-Presidents/Prime Ministers warned that “with porous borders all over Africa, national efforts will not be enough but regional and continental were required”.
Their position was contained in a joint statement yesterday titled: “Appeal for preparation for Africa to confront the onslaught of COVID-19”.
It reads: “We have seen the mitigation effect or otherwise by the preparatory and preventive actions made by different nations and international organisations to combat the killer virus.
“The results have been related to seriousness of preparation and preventive measures taken including the level of healthcare measures and delivery. The epidemiological progression in already affected areas has indicated that the worst case is yet to occur in Africa.
“Taking into account the weak healthcare bases in Africa, the conurbation, and the communal living of our people particularly in ghettos and poverty-stricken areas of our cities, the outbreak of COVID-19 in these areas of African communities and cities will be a monumental disaster.
“We, as concerned African leaders, note the efforts that African governments are making within their limited resources to deal with this global challenge.”
The statesmen urged the African Union (AU), United Nations (UN), World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank and G-20, to urgently come up with a plan to alleviate social and economic effects of the disease.
The call for action was co-signed by Obasanjo, Festus Mogae (Botswana), Hailemariam Desalegn (Ethiopia), John Kufour (Ghana), Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia), Joyce Banda (Malawi) and Joaquim Chissano (Mozambique).
Others are Thabo Mbeki (South Africa), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa) Benjamin Mkapa (Tanzania), Jakaya Kikwete (Tanzania) and Mohamed Marzouki (Tunisia).
