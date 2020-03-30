News
Yes, I Tested Positive For COVID-19 -Kyari …Moves To Lagos On Personal Arrangement
The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, has finally broken his silence almost a week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Confirming his status which was revealed last Monday, Kyari said, based on medical advice, he will “transfer to Lagos for additional tests and observation.”
The chief of staff said that in order not to burden the healthcare system which is already facing a lot of pressure from a rise in cases of the disease, he is making his own “care arrangements”.
His statement reads:
“I am writing to let you know that on medical advice, I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation. This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.
“I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon. I have a team of young, professional, knowledgeable and patriotic colleagues, whose dedication has been beyond the call of duty, who continue to work seven days a week, with no time of the day spared. We will continue to serve the President and people of Nigeria, as we have for the past five years.
“I want to thank all our fantastic, talented and brave healthcare professionals, working across the country in such a difficult time; all the good Samaritans looking out for the most vulnerable in our communities; the key workers that will keep our country going through this; friends and family and often strangers, who have sent me such warm wishes and displayed such a generosity of spirit.
“We should be calm, measured and diligent – be meticulous in your hygiene, especially with cleaning hands, if possible stay at home or keep your distance. Listen to good advice from the proper authorities: pay no heed to quack cures or fake news from social media. President Buhari will do whatever it takes to protect the health and safety of our people and get the country back on its feet as soon as possible.
“Like the whole world, we are dealing with a new disease. Our experts are learning more all the time about coronavirus, what it does and how we can combat it. “What we do know is that while some may become very sick, many others who contract the virus will not, and may have no symptoms at all. This is a disease that recognises no difference between north and south, men or women, rich or poor. We are all in this together.”
COVID-19: Nsirim Dismisses Claims Over Foodstuffs, Others
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has dismissed claims in some quarters crediting him with suggestions of an ongoing discussion aimed at allegedly creating another window for people in the state to shop for foodstuffs and other essential commodities, following the closure of markets by the state government as part of measures to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
In a statement he personally signed in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Nsirim said that the claims were purely the imaginations of their purveyors, who he said, were mischief makers and disgruntled elements trying to undermine the good intentions of the state government.
The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to a statement credited to me, that is circulating on the social media.
“The originators of this fake information claimed that I said that discussions were ongoing on how best people can shop for foodstuffs and other essential commodities with limited risk of spreading the virus.
“They also claimed that I said that the issue of border compromise by security personnel is challenging because there are so many small borders.
“According to the originators of this misinformation, the head of the task force clamping down on stores that are not part of any ban has been reached and a change in approach is being expected.
“They also quoted me as saying that Rivers State is in touch with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for a test lab to be calibrated such that test results are received in real time.
“Let me state clearly that I have not been authorized to issue such fake information now being circulated.
“May I urge members of the general public to, please, discountenance this fake information that has been designed by mischief makers to tarnish the good intentions of the state government in the prevention of Coronavirus in the state.
“The originators of this mischief are being investigated and will soon be brought to book”, the statement added.
Immigration Boss Confirms Positive Status For COVID-19
The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Babandede confirmed that he had placed himself on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22, our correspondent reports.
The immigration boss may have contracted the deadly virus while on his way to Lagos with British airways.
He urged immigration officers to work with his deputy as the country battles the spread of Coronavirus.
He stated, “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.
“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.
“It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us.
“As advised by NCDC, I am totally isolated.”
Banigo Encourages Health Workers Over Coronavirus
Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged Health Workers who are at the front line of the combat against Covid-19 in the State to maintain infection prevention control and make sure they are safe.
Dr. Banigo gave this advice in a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt, to encourage and pay tribute to the health workers.
The Deputy Governor said they should stay at their duty posts, work hard and give the best of their ethical services to patients and the public they are serving at this critical time, stressing that the State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike has the will and commitment to safeguard the health of the Rivers People.
