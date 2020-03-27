Featured
We Should Join Hands To Prevent COVID-19 Outbreak In Rivers, NMA Appeals
The Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State branch, has appealed to all citizens of the state and stakeholders to work together and prevent any outbreak of the Coronavirus infection ravaging other parts of the world.
The NMA Chairperson in the state, Dr Obelebra Adebiyi, who made the appeal at a press conference in Port-Harcourt, to address the issue of Coronavirus, said that it was important for everyone to be involved in preventing outbreak of the disease in the state.
Adebiyi said: “All hands must be on deck to prevent an outbreak in the state and maintain high level of surveillance”.
She urged people of the state to take seriously guidelines provided by the Federal Ministry of Health through Nigeria Centre for Disease Control against the disease.
She said: “Specifically, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has issued protocols and guidelines for travel and gatherings during the outbreak. These guidelines are to help break transmission and ensure health and safety and are to be taken very seriously”.
Quoting Federal Ministry of Health, she said that people organizing events should use the events to reinforce the message on hand and respiratory hygiene and stay safe against the infection.
The NMA chairperson advised citizens of the state not to panic but implement steps being announced by the state Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
She advised against misinformation and causing panic about the Coronavirus, saying that the bid to prevent an outbreak of the disease in the state should be seen as a collective responsibility.
Adebiyi commended the state Ministry of Health for steps already being taken to prevent an outbreak of the disease in Rivers State.
She said: “Rivers State Ministry of Health has also embarked on sensitization and education of different groups in our society. The NMA Rivers State is advising all citizens not to panic but adhere to all protocols laid out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Rivers State Ministry of Health, especially as it concerns hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing.
“We urge the general public to maintain social distancing and avoid crowded places as this will help to break transmission. The state Ministry of Health has placed appropriate measures at the entry points into the state aimed at detecting and curbing any spread of COVID-19 virus in the state”.
She said that people with symptoms such as fever, cough, catarrh, chest pain and difficulty in breathing should report to health facilities to be tested stressing that those who recently travelled to countries with high prevalence of the disease should also self-isolate for at least 14 days.
The chairperson of the NMA also commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, for appointing NMA members into his cabinet, saying that they will be “super performers” in the administration.
Adebiyi said: “His Excellency has once again shown by this appointment that doctors in the state are capable of effectively contributing to the NEW Rivers Project”, saying that the group assures its members will be “super performers in their ministries and departments”.
Featured
Wike Orders All Markets Closed From, ’Morrow …Confirms Index Case …Directs Civil Servants From GL 1 To 10 To Stay At Home
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the index positive case of Coronavirus in the state, declaring that the state government has commenced contact tracing of all those she had contact with.
Wike also announced that all markets in the state are to remain closed from Saturday, March28, 2020.
The governor also directed that all civil servants from Grade Level 1 – 10 are to remain at home from today until further notice.
In a broadcast, yesterday, Wike said: “It is, however, unfortunate that despite all the preventive measures we put in place, our state has recorded a positive case as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
“The positive case is a 19-year-old female model from Edo State who resides in Port Harcourt. Her travel history reveals that she travelled to France, Italy and Greece before returning to Port Harcourt on March16, 2020. ”On arrival to Port Harcourt, she was asymptomatic and commenced self-isolation in her family house before her samples were collected and sent to the Reference Laboratory, Irruan in Edo State.”
The governor added: “The patient is presently being managed at the State Treatment Centre and she is doing excellently well.
“As it is in normal established practice, intensive line listing and contact tracing of all those she came in contact with has commenced in full force.
“In addition, samples have been collected from high risk contacts for further evaluations while decontamination process has also commenced.
“As the State Chief Executive, I want to sincerely thank this young lady for her patriotic spirit which aided health officials to get relevant information in this direction.
‘May I, therefore, urge you all to remain calm because there is no cause for alarm. The state government is fully prepared to ensure that the incident is contained to avoid further spread.”
Wike outlined additional measures to check the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
He said: “All civil servants from Grade Levels 1 – 10 are to remain at home from Friday, March 27 until further notice.
“All markets in the state, no matter how small, are to remain closed with effect from Saturday, March 28, 2020.
“All local government chairmen are to head task forces in their various local government areas that will ensure that markets remain closed. Council chairmen are empowered to confiscate the goods of defaulters.
“All commissioners and special advisers are to monitor the compliance of the above directives in their various local government areas.
“Security agencies have also been directed to enforce all the decisions taken by the security council.”
Wike said that the state government cannot relax the measures as requested by some organisations.
He said: “After our announcement about border closure, we have received requests from the following companies, Nigeria LNG Limited, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, International Breweries PLC, Oilserve Limited and Nigerian Gas Company to the effect that government should relax the measures because of their activities.
“Government cannot grant their requests now because the protection of human life is more important than any other thing, and we shall do everything necessary to fulfill our obligation in this direction.
“However, we shall review our restrictions concerning their activities when we are fully convinced that it will be reasonable to do so. Let me reiterate that we have taken these painful decisions because we cannot afford to lose any life in this state.
“It is very important at this stage that all citizens continue to practice hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing to keep our dear state safe.”
Wike pleaded with Rivers people to continue to cooperate with the state government for the containment of Coronavirus.
Featured
PDP’ll Rule Rivers 16 Years After Wike-Akawor
The new Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, Amb Desmond Akawor says with his emergence as chairman of the party in the state, there will be no vacancy for other political parties to rule Rivers State in the next 16 years after Governor Nyesom Wike.
Akawor gave the assurance last Tuesday in an interview with The Tide at the sideline of a private reception in his residence in Port Harcourt to thank friends and associates on his emergence as new helmsman of PDP in the state.
H said he would not allow other political parties to take over the state from PDP as long as he remained the chairman of the party and even after his tenure.
Akawor said it would be unprecedented if during his tenure as chairman of the state chapter of the party, another political party defeated PDP in the state.
“Am sure, my God will not allow other political parties to take over the state from PDP during my tenure.
“It would be unprecedented if during my tenure another political party beats PDP to take over the state”, Akawor said.
He commended the outgoing chairman of the party in the state, Bro Felix Obuah for successfully leading the party to greater heights, saying that the new leadership will borrow a leaf from his leadership of the party in the state to make more progress.
The party chairman also commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his courage and style of leadership which, according to him, ensured that peace and harmony prevailed in the party.
Also speaking, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Rivers State on NDDC, Barrister Erastus Awortu expressed confidence in the emergence of Desmond Akawor as chairman of PDP in the state.
According to him, Akawor has been tested in various leadership capacities, stating that he believed that the new chairman of the party in the state would take the party to greater heights.
Awortu, who is also serving as secretary, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority said that the party in the state was in safe hands in the next eight years and beyond considering the antecedents of Akawor.
By: Enoch Epelle
Featured
Rivers Police Nab Fake Vigilante Leader
The Rivers State Police Command says the leader of a suspected militia group operating as a local vigilante has been arrested by men of the Operation Sting for the alleged involvement of his members in criminal activities in the state.
Spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that the leader of the group, Alalibo Gogo-Abite from Bakana in Degema Local Government Area of the state was arrested following a tip off on the activities of the group.
Omoni explained that shortly after he was arrested, Gogo-Abite, a.k.a. ‘Inspector General’, took police operatives to his office were they also discovered other items being used by the group.
He said the group claimed that they have been assisting the police to fight crime in the state, noting that following the claim, the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, had ordered investigations into the relationship between the group and the police in the state.
He added that preliminary results of the investigation indicate that the group was not what the suspect had claimed in his confessional statements.
The police spokesman, who said that the command was not aware of the group’s operation and existence, explained that Alalibo Gogo-Abite has been using fake letter headed paper of the police to recruit more than 500 persons across the three Kalabari-speaking communities and some from Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.
In his remarks, Alalibo Gogo-Abite, who denied his group’s involvement in militia activities, insisted that some of the Divisional Police Officers in the command were aware of their existence.
Gogo-Abite, during interrogation at the Police Headquarters, also admitted that he has not been licensed by the police to operate a vigilante group, but claimed that as a leader of the local security outfit, he was trained by the police four years ago.
Investigations show that items recovered from Gogo-Abite’s office were more than 100 passports belonging to applicants, 82 recruitment forms and 74 police emblem crested berets.
Others include, four black T-shirts bearing Rivers State Vigilante and photo-album of the group’s activities in different parts of the state.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Kaduna Announces New Austerity Measures
-
Featured4 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Tightens Surveillance At PH Airport …Assures Additional Measures, Today …Sets Up Five-Man Committee To Monitor Compliance …Nigeria Records Eight New Cases As Number Rises To 30
-
Editorial4 days ago
Lessons From Okonjo-Iweala’s Appointment
-
Sports4 days ago
Rangers Striker Dies In Auto Crash
-
Featured3 days ago
Coronavirus Scourge: Wike Announces Partial Lockdown In Rivers …Orders Closure Of Public Parks, Night Clubs, Cinemas , Bans Public Burials, Weddings …Sets Up Boundary Surveillance Posts, LG Monitoring Teams …Urges Religious Leaders To Support RSG To Succeed
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
COVID-19: Bayelsa Shuts Schools, Restricts Gatherings
-
Politics3 days ago
Coronavirus: Atiku Debunks Reports Of His Son Refusing To Isolate
-
Business4 days ago
IPMAN Decries Activities Of Illegal Bunkerers