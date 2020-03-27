COVID-19: Why FG Must Invoke Quarantine Act -Falana

Fiery Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has requested the Federal Government to invoke the Quarantine Act which provides for and regulates the imposition of quarantine and in accordance with its powers under Section 305 of the Constitution of Nigeria.

He said that federal and state governments will have difficulties enforcing regulations they put in place to combat the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19 without necessary legal backing.

Falana made this declaration in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday in reaction to decision of the government to deal with those found disobeying regulations announced to combat COVID-19 titled “Regulations To Combat COVID-19 Cannot be enforced Without Legal Backing”.

“Having confirmed that the Presidency is on lockdown, we are compelled to call on State Governors to apply the Quarantine Act which provides for and regulate the imposition of quarantine and to make other provisions for preventing the introduction into and spread in Nigeria and the transmission from Nigeria of dangerous infectious diseases.

“In particular, state governors are enjoined to invoke section 8 of the Act which empowers them to make such declarations and issue necessary regulations to combat any infectious disease like the COVID-19.

“Once the declarations are made police officers will be in a position to enforce the provision of section 5 of the Act which states that any person who contravenes the regulations made pursuant to the law shall be liable to a fine of N200 or imprisonment for a term of 6 months or to both.

“Furthermore, the attention of members of the public should be drawn to the stringent penalties prescribed by the Criminal Code and Penal Code for offences endangering life or health including reckless or negligent acts causing harm to people”, he stated.

The senior lawyer recalled that the federal government had threatened to deal with religious and political leaders who have been flouting the measures put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed,” For those who would continue to willfully flout the directives aimed at checking the spread of this disease, the long arm of the law will soon catch them”.