News
Anambra Catholic Priest Found Dead In Car
A Roman Catholic priest, identified as Rev Fr. Charles Okeke-odogwu, has been reported dead in Anambra State.
The deceased, a Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Oroma-Etiti in Anam, Anambra West Local government Area of the state was said to be found dead in his car at the front of Vicarage gate.
The Nation gathered that the deceased was found dead on the steering before the gate of the vicarage.
A family source said the priest who managed Fr. Ohai Memorial Secondary School located in the area, had attended a regional meeting of his Archdiocese on Monday, March 23 before the incident happened.
“He participated actively at the meeting and didn’t show any sign of illness before the the sad incident. He had vomited in the car before he died, “the source added.
It was still unclear what killed the priest as at press time, but a resident of the area said he probably died of heart attack.
“He was found next morning in his car that was still steeming,” he said.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed the Divisional Police Officer in the area to investigate the report.
“It seems there was no official report on such incident but the CP has directed the DPO to find out please,” he said.
News
Coronavirus: Gov Diri Tests Negative
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has tested negative for Coronavirus amidst speculations and anxiety over his health status.
The governor’s acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, made the disclosure in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday.
Alabrah said the test result was obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) accredited laboratory in Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State.
“The result showed that Diri had no evidence of COVID-19 infection,” the acting chief press secretary said.
Officials of the epidemiology unit of the state Ministry of Health led by the State Epidemiologist, Ifiemi Iwuji, on Wednesday, took the sample for the test to the Irrua Specialist Hospital.
He stated: “Before the governor opted for the test, he had been inundated with phone calls and messages, following speculations on the social media that he may have been infected.
“This was fuelled by his sitting next to a Northeast state governor, who later tested positive for the virus, during the last National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, on March 19.
Meanwhile, Diri has expressed appreciation to Nigerians and the people of Bayelsa in particular for their concern, love and good wishes toward him and his family.
“I prayed for a reversal and healing for all those that have been infected by the pandemic. I had to take the test so as to douse the tension and end all the speculation.
“Besides, I needed to know my status concerning the COVID-19. I am therefore thankful to God that the result was negative as I anticipated.
“I also thank Nigerians and Bayelsans all over the world for their concern, love and prayers. I pray for everyone that has been infected by this disease to be healed,” the governor stated.
Diri, however, gave the assurance that his administration would continue to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.
News
Six Lagos Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge
Six patients being treated for coronavirus have recovered in Lagos.
Tunde Ajayi, the Special Assistant to Lagos state governor on health, made this known via Twitter yesterday.
According to him, the patients are set to be discharged soon.
He wrote: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 51 cases were confirmed in the country as of 11:25 pm on March 25.
“Out of the 51 confirmed cases, two have been discharged, while one death has been recorded. Lagos has 32 confirmed cases,” the NCDC wrote.
News
COVID-19: Okowa Shuts Down Delta Land Borders, Air Routes, Businesses
As part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday, shutdown all land borders, airport, business malls, supermarkets and shops in the State.
The governor announced the closure in his statewide broadcast yesterday.
He said, “My Dear Deltans,
This is the third time I am addressing you on the coronavirus pandemic.
“As promised, we have continued to monitor and review developments concerning this global pandemic on a daily if not hourly basis.
“Although, there has been no confirmed case in Delta, nevertheless, we deem it fit to take further measures to avert any outbreak or contain its spread if it occurs.
“Consequently, after a meeting with the Central Committee on Managing/Containing the Coronavirus Pandemic headed by me, several far-reaching decisions were made, and I hereby order as follows:
Asaba airport is to close to traffic effective from Friday, March 27, 2020, by 6 pm.
“All land borders into and out of Delta are to be shut effective 6 am, Sunday, March 29, 2020.
“All businesses-malls, supermarkets, markets and shops -are to close from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
All residents in the State are to stay at home from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
“Food sellers are to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and are required to strictly adhere to the social distancing rules.
“Deltans are advised that there will be increased security presence on the streets and land borders to ensure strict compliance with these directives.
“These restrictions are for two weeks in the first instance but do not apply to persons providing essential services namely;
“Security, Healthcare (Pharmacies are to remain open), Water, Fire
Power, Essential Departments of Media Houses, Essential Departments of Telecommunications companies.
