Wike Assures Safety As Rivers Records First Case …Confirmed Cases Increase To 51 In Nigeria …Closes All Land, Sea, Air Routes Into State …Warns Airlines, NURTW, Others Against Flouting Orders …APC Hails Gov For Proactive Measures
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured residents of the State of their safety as the state records first case of the dreaded coronavirus disease.
This is even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed that cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the country have hit 51. The NCDC, on its website and Twitter handle, said, “On the 25th of March, 2020, six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. “Of the new six cases reported on March 25, two are in Lagos State, one is in Osun State, one in Rivers State, and two are in the Federal Capital Territory.
The Governor, Wike, declared that the State Government is working assiduously to save lives of Rivers people through the tough measures in place to tackle Coronavirus.
Inaugurating the Task Force on Enforcement of the Ban on Public and Religious Gatherings at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the state government is committed to ensuring that the residents are protected from the ailment.
He said: “This is to make sure that there is compliance to all the decisions taken by the state government.
“I urge the security agencies to be firm in the implementation of our decision to close the borders of the state.”
Wike directed the security agencies to ensure that security operatives are deployed to the respective borders of the state.
He warned that any cinema or nightclub that opens for operations will be acquired by the Rivers State Government.
“Any cinema or night club that opens will be acquired by the government.
“We have banned people coming to Government House, except the person is invited,” he said.
The governor said that the service commanders are in the task force because of the seriousness of the assignment.
“We are taking these measures because of the serious nature of Coronavirus. The security agencies will ensure that all the borders are blocked.
“Let nobody take this matter lightly. It is painful, but this is the right thing to do. We will ensure that the religious organisations comply with the rules.
“This is a very serious committee. We will work seriously to save lives. The work starts immediately. Nobody will be a sacred cow.
“When you begin to treat people as sacred as cows, there will be a challenge,” he said.
Wike chairs the task force, with the Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Air Force Commander, Naval Commander, State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), as members.
Others include the state Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Secretary to the State Government, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief of Staff, Government House, Commissioner for Health, while the Commissioner for Information and Communications will serve as secretary.
Social distancing and other precautionary measures were taken during the inauguration.
Earlier in a move to check the spread of Coronavirus to Rivers State, the state government, yesterday, announced that air, sea and land routes into the state will be closed to traffic, beginning 6am, today (Thursday).
In a broadcast, yesterday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said that the measure became necessary in view of recent developments.
He said: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce to you that our state would have been infected with Coronavirus, yesterday (Tuesday), but for the vigilance of security agents who, acting on a tip-off, prevented an infected person from boarding a flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt.
“The infected person beat all security measures that were put in place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and was to sneak into Port Harcourt before security agents stopped her.
“Based on this alarming information, the State Security Council met, yesterday, and reviewed measures already put in place, and decided that there was urgent need to adopt stringent measures to protect those living and doing business in the state from the virus.
“The council has, therefore, taken the following painful decisions: With effect from 6pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, will not be open to air traffic. While we may not have the right to stop flights from entering Port Harcourt, we cannot allow anybody coming from the airport to enter our state. We are confident that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other federal agencies will cooperate with us.
“All land and sea borders will be closed. Vehicular movements in and out of the state have been banned. In essence, no vehicle will leave Rivers State for any other state, and no vehicle will be allowed to enter the state”.
Wike said that the new measures will be in place till further notice.
He noted: “Let me reiterate that the situation we are facing requires drastic measures because Coronavirus has ravaged many countries.
“Security agencies have been empowered to strictly enforce this directive. There will be no room for sacred cows because the virus is no respecter of persons.
“May I once again call for the support and understanding of everyone living and doing business in Rivers State to help the relevant government agencies implement these measures to check the spread of Coronavirus to the state.”
The Rivers State governor added: “At this time in our national life, we must shun primordial sentiments and face the reality on ground.
“I am confident that God being on our side, the temporary hardship we are facing today will come to an end very soon.”
Wike recounted earlier measures taken by the Rivers State Government to tackle Coronavirus, emphasising that they were still in force.
He said: “In that broadcast, I announced the setting up of surveillance posts at our land and sea borders, beginning from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
“I also informed you that after due consultations with religious leaders, all forms of open worship including crusades and vigils were banned.
“Public burials and weddings were prohibited, while public parks, night clubs and cinemas were directed to close down.”
The Rivers State Government has also closed down the Oil Mill Market with effect from Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
The governor further directed security agents to arrest anyone found trading in the market.
However, the authorities of the Rivers State Police Command have assured that the police in the state were ready to enforce the ban on vehicular entry and exit from the state, from today.
The command said that Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive on the restriction of vehicular movement from all entry and exit points across the state would be enforced to the letter.
In an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said that the police would collaborate with other security agencies to enforce the governor’s directive.
According to him, the decision was taken at the joint state security council meeting, adding that the security agencies in the state were obligated to assiduously bring the ban to effect.
“Any effort that will bring to stoppage of this virus from entering the state will be supported by the police”, he said.
Reacting, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for taking necessary measures to ensure zero case of COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
The Rivers APC also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the relentless efforts of his administration to reduce the effect of the global scourge on the people.
Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday, the immediate past Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone, said the governor had done well in his preventive measures in making sure the state does not record any case of the dreaded virus.
The APC called on stakeholders in the state to support the government, adding that there was no place of partisan politics in the fight against Coronavirus.
“At this point in time, we all must lend our voices and support the efforts by the Federal Government and the Rivers State Government to stem and defeat Coronavirus in Nigeria and in our dear state,” he said.
“At a perilous time that threatens our common humanity, partisan politics has no place. We must join hands with all and sundry to defeat this common enemy of mankind.”
Rivers Police Nab Fake Vigilante Leader
The Rivers State Police Command says the leader of a suspected militia group operating as a local vigilante has been arrested by men of the Operation Sting for the alleged involvement of his members in criminal activities in the state.
Spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that the leader of the group, Alalibo Gogo-Abite from Bakana in Degema Local Government Area of the state was arrested following a tip off on the activities of the group.
Omoni explained that shortly after he was arrested, Gogo-Abite, a.k.a. ‘Inspector General’, took police operatives to his office were they also discovered other items being used by the group.
He said the group claimed that they have been assisting the police to fight crime in the state, noting that following the claim, the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, had ordered investigations into the relationship between the group and the police in the state.
He added that preliminary results of the investigation indicate that the group was not what the suspect had claimed in his confessional statements.
The police spokesman, who said that the command was not aware of the group’s operation and existence, explained that Alalibo Gogo-Abite has been using fake letter headed paper of the police to recruit more than 500 persons across the three Kalabari-speaking communities and some from Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.
In his remarks, Alalibo Gogo-Abite, who denied his group’s involvement in militia activities, insisted that some of the Divisional Police Officers in the command were aware of their existence.
Gogo-Abite, during interrogation at the Police Headquarters, also admitted that he has not been licensed by the police to operate a vigilante group, but claimed that as a leader of the local security outfit, he was trained by the police four years ago.
Investigations show that items recovered from Gogo-Abite’s office were more than 100 passports belonging to applicants, 82 recruitment forms and 74 police emblem crested berets.
Others include, four black T-shirts bearing Rivers State Vigilante and photo-album of the group’s activities in different parts of the state.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Amidst Panic Buying, Experts Urge Nigerians To Buy Basic Needs
For fear of possible lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, Ibadan residents, in Oyo State, yesterday, trooped to markets in the metropolis to stock up foodstuffs.
Our source, who monitored some major markets in Ibadan, reported that people were seen in large numbers buying foodstuffs and other basic necessities.
Most sellers jettisoned the safety protocols and were going about their businesses.
At Bodija and Oja Oba markets in Ibadan, only a few buyers were seen with nose masks and hand gloves, while some park managers were seen making use of hand sanitisers, as they ensured that cars were parked at the markets’ car parks.
While some buyers complained of increased prices of some items, sellers were cashing in on the situation to make brisk business.
One of the buyers, Mrs Moradeyo Hamzat, said only a few food items had their prices hiked.
“A measure of ‘Garri Oyo’ is now being sold for N180 as against N130 that it used to be, while yam that used to sell for N1,500 is now N2,500.
“I also noticed that the price of rice, both local and foreign, and those of vegetable oil did not change,” she said.
Also, Ms Adeola Adedigba, said she was in the market to stock up, as she did not want to be caught in the web of the government declaring total lockdown.
She stated that the prices of pepper and tomatoes had doubled, adding that there had been over 50 per cent increase on some other food items.
“I can only wish for things to get better, as many people do not have money to stock their homes at this time,” Adedigba said.
A seller at Bodija market, Mrs Aminat Bamgbose, said there had been a 20 to 30 per cent increase in prices of foodstuffs, while demand had jumped up to 50 per cent.
She stated that only a few sellers in the market were following safety protocols, such as covering of noses with nose masks and using hand sanitisers.
A yam seller, Mrs Aina Oriowo, said it was not their intention to increase the price of their goods but that the demand was getting higher than the supply.
Oriowo noted that sellers also paid cut-throat prices to purchase goods, as middlemen were scared of the situation and were bent on making quick gains.
Another seller, Alhaja Monsurat Anisere, said that the goods they bought were equally expensive, adding that by the time other costs were added, the selling price would have to slightly increase.
She debunked the insinuations that sellers were taking advantage of the buyers at this time.
When asked why sellers at Bodija markets were not adhering to safety protocols, she said that the virus was not for the common man.
Some economic experts have cautioned Nigerians to only spend their money on buying their basic needs.
A financial expert, Mrs Lolade Adesola, said since no one knew how long the situation would last, people should be smart in their spending at this time.
“Let’s be indoors and find ways to block all leakages and wastage of money because it might affect employers of labour in the long run, if the situation persists.
“The private sector may want to downsize if the situation worsens. So people should conserve whatever amount they have now,” Adesola said.
Also, an economist, Mr Raji Rasaki, said Nigerians should prioritise their needs and look inward.
“The common man should rely less on imported food, because, in the past, the food we consumed majorly were being produced in the country.
“Let’s look inward at what we can do that will fetch us something in the nearest future, like going back to subsistence farming.
“Let’s start planting what we can eat so that our reliance on foreign goods will reduce to the barest minimum,” Rasaki said.
We Need Jobs
Growing up, l was told that job seekers in the country used to rely on newspapers for job opportunities. That time, people used to buy newspapers, turned to the vacancies page (especially Guardian on Tuesday), find one or more vacancies, and send their applications.
In response to the applications, they got interviews and got jobs without knowing or sleeping with anyone.
Today, the story is different. There are no jobs. The few available ones are reserved for children of the rich, politicians and the well connected persons. We have often heard stories of how female job seekers who are asked by employers to sleep with them.
For two years l have been roaming the streets of Port Harcourt searching for any job all to no avail. Even my Second Class (Upper) result has not paved any way for me. The same ugly experience is witnessed by many graduates across the country. Yet, our federal and state governments claim to be creating employment for the youths. They spend billions of naira on politics and other irrelevant matters while the youth, the future leaders of the country, are left to wallow in hunger and poverty.
I think it’s high time our leaders took the affairs of our young ones seriously. They cannot continue to neglect the youths who are still complaining of the rising cases of robbery and other forms of crime in the country. Urgent measures must be taken by government at all levels to cater for our teeming unemployed youths if we hope to have a better, crime-free society.
By: Christian Amadi, Igwuruta, Port Harcourt.
