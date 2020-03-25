Injustice Against The Girl-Child

For a decade now, the pay packages of public office holders, particularly the salaries and allowances of the National Assembly (NASS) members, have been an issue of serious concern among Nigerians. Since 2010, they have consistently questioned the rationale behind the N150 billion annual allocations to NASS in the budget.

While some Nigerians remain in search of an answer to this wide gap of monthly labour reward between the country’s lawmakers and the ordinary citizens, others describe it as mismanagement of our already lean economic resources. Thus, the government has to work harder to reduce the allowances of these legislators.

Some non-governmental organisations, led by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), had always been at the forefront of the campaign against this humongous package. They insist that allowances which an average Nigerian is not entitled to should not be paid to NASS members.

Following this public outcry over the non concordance of the remuneration of lawmakers with economic realities, President Muhammadu Buhari, on assumption of office in May, 2015, directed the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to address the public outcry over huge salaries and allowances of members of the National Assembly.

President Buhari, whose body language appeared not too comfortable with what could be tagged a bogus package for some public office holders, the lawmakers in particular, chided the RMAFC for approving excessive remunerations for some political office holders in the first place. He, therefore, urged the commission to seek a proper interpretation of its powers and address the public outcry against what he described as “the unreasonably high payments”.

In what could best be described as a quick response, RMAFC embarked on downward review of allowances of all political office holders. Elias Mbam, chairman of the Commission, declared that senators and members of the House of Representatives will earn less than N1 million by the end of September, 2015.

Many considered this response of RMAFC as not only proactive, but a step in the right direction. At least, the use of the prevailing economic realities as the indices for determining the legislators’ package will make it sustainable, equitable and conscionable. This development, the Nigerian public I suspect, may have possibly thumbed up for the commission, probably viewing it as a body set to live up to its statutory billing.

It will not only make the legislators see themselves as part of the country’s workforce, they will be in a good position to feel the economic pulse of the common man and determine how best to represent the interest of the masses. I suppose that the expediency of this task made RMAFC pledge to deliver on its mandate by September 2015.

Unfortunately, many years down the line, RMAFC, which is said to have been working on the review of the salaries and allowances of the political office holders at National Assembly, the state Assemblies and local governments, including the Judiciary, is yet to come up with a decision on such issue.

Much as we know that the review of the subsisting remuneration packages requires time to undergo needed process, it is not quite clear why the first tenure of Mr. President elapsed without the commission arriving at a position in this matter.

On August 18, 2019, precisely, PREMIUM TIMES published a report indicating that the 360 members of the House of Representatives gulp N6.58 billion from the nation’s treasury in annual salaries and allowances, while the 109 senators cost the nation N2.14 billion in similar emoluments. Cumulatively, it concludes that the country shells out a hefty N8.72 billion every year in salaries and allowances to lawmakers in the two chambers of NASS.

With this report coming up in 2019, one is confused about what has become of the outcome of the mandate of RMAFC in this direction.

Apart from reasons of fairness and equity, to a people entitled to a fair distribution of the commonwealth of their nation, the drop in oil prices which hitherto sustained our economy, and the financial constraint it has unleashed on the country, is enough pointer to the need to fast-track this mandate.

Granted that an exalted position, all things being equal, attracts exalted treatment in all ramifications, a reason for which the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that in addition to his statutory salary of “ N750,000”, he needs to function as a senator, and his “office needs to be properly funded”

Whichever form Lawan tries to defend the ‘bogus pay’, “truth is that our political office holders will not be in the best position to speak for us when they can’t feel our pulse, given the financial disparity between us.

Thus, the need to reflect the socio-economic realities of today occasioned by the drop in oil prices had necessitated this write-up. The lingering unfair distribution of wealth in our nation via the respective monthly emoluments of public office holders in the face of the current economic realities leaves much to be desired.

If President Buhari had in the first instance seen the need to downwardly review the bogus pay of the public office holders, why would his administration settle for overhead allowances to lawmakers in the first three months that would increase their total allowances to N19.89 billion.

The Punch newspaper had exclusively reported that 469 lawmakers would get N4.68 billion as welcome package to sort out accommodation and furniture issues. Further investigations showed that each senator will receive N40.5 million for three months as overhead allowance, with each member of the House of Representatives receiving N30 million for the same purpose.

This means that 109 senators will get N4.41 billion as overhead allowance for the first three months while the 360 reps will get N10.8bn in their first three months. Added to the N4.68bn for accommodation and furniture, the legislators will get N19.89bn within their first three months in the red and green chambers.

In the light of the prevailing economic realities, one opines that these financial figures are not sustainable, equitable and conscionable. It is, therefore, condemned in its entirety.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi