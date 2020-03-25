Health
Coronavirus: Natural Methods To Protect Oneself
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which started late 2019 in Wuhan Province in China is ravaging the world at a speed that last week the World Health Organisation(WHO) was compelled to declare it a pandemic.
As at the last count and according to online source Worldometer deaths from the virus is now above 7000. After China recorded over 1000 deaths from the disease, Italy is the highest hit with 368 as at Monday. So far not less 162 countries is being affected, including Nigeria with one incident of an Italian who, according to the federal authorities, is fast recovering.
In order to check the spread of the virus, government both at the federal and state levels have intensified public enlightenment. The disease is characterised by mild symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever. Nonetheless, it can be more severe for some people and can lead to pneumonia or breathing difficulties.
More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill, kidney failure and even death.
Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering of mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
While scientific research has in the last one month intensified to find cure, there are natural remedies that can help one to tackle the symptoms, as one is advised to call hotlines-08056109538, 08031888093 or report to a nearby hospital or health centre in the case of infection. Below are some natural tips to tackle flu and cold infections:
1. Hydration
Number one recommendation for recovering quickly from a cold or flu virus is staying hydrated.
When you’re hydrated, your body has a natural ability to flush germs out of your system. But talk to your doctor about your specific needs. Some people, such as those with congestive heart failure, should drink less water.
2. Vitamin C
While Vitamin C hasn’t been proven to prevent cold symptoms, some studies have indicated it can shorten the lifespan of a cold. Plus, it boosts your overall health, including your immune system.
Austin recommends getting the vitamin through your diet. The fresher the food, the better. Think oranges, rather than orange juice or supplements. Overdoing it on vitamin C supplements (not dietary vitamin C) can lead to upset stomach and kidney stones.
3. Sleep
It is so important to get plenty of rest during cold and flu season.
Sleep helps your immune system function at its best to ward off nasty viruses and bacteria.
4. Honey and tea
Honey has natural antiviral and antimicrobial properties.”
Add the natural sweetener (opt for a local variety when possible) to a cup of ginger or cinnamon tea to relieve a scratchy throat and stay hydrated.
5. Chicken soup
Sometimes mom really does know best! Hot liquids, such as soup, help reduce mucus buildup and keep you hydrated. A study from the University of Nebraska Medical Center found chicken soup has anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce a cold’s unpleasant side effects.
6. Aromatherapy
Break up mucus by rubbing a bit of camphor or menthol salve around – not in! – your nose. You can also reduce congestion by breathing in aromatherapy oils, such as peppermint and eucalyptus.
7. A steamy shower
A steamy shower or sauna is a great decongestant, says Austin. One caveat: If you are dizzy or weak from the flu, sit in a chair in your bathroom while you run a hot shower.
8. Gargling warm salt water
Dissolve 1/2 a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water, then gargle to relieve a sore throat.
9. Sleep with an extra pillow.
Health
COVID-19: Minister Urges Women To Stock Homes
The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has advised women to stock their homes with food, vegetables and water so as to remain at home to minimise the spread of the the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.
Tallen, at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, also urged women to comply with proper sanitary requirements and restrict movements among family members.
The news conference focused on the gender dimension to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.
According to her, women play a vital role in curtailing the spread of the disease as they are charged with care giving and home-management, both within and outside their homes.
“The women play a crucial role hence the need for them to adhere strictly to directives to curb the spread of the virus in the society.
“In view of these realities and to join the crusade to protect lives, it has become imperative for women, especially mothers, to comply with state directives and adhere to these basic guidelines.
“Stock food, vegetable and water at home. Be extra cautious in sourcing water, firewood and local herbs; stock adequate sanitary materials, including soap, detergents, disinfectants and personal toiletries.
“Sanitisation instructions, including washing hands with soap and water, use of sanitisers and fumigation of the home and environments, are necessary,” she said.
She also appealed to corporate organisations and business operators to support and provide palliative measures that would cushion the effect of the pandemic on the citizenry.
“I will also like to, on behalf of Nigerian women, appeal to corporate organisations and well-meaning businessmen and women to understand the peculiar predicament of women in managing homes at this crucial time, and extend support and palliative measures to buffer the homes and assist the ministry in safeguarding lives.”
The minister, while commending female health workers in the frontline of providing healthcare to those affected by the virus, also appreciated the efforts of other relevant stakeholders and the government for their quick intervention and support in addressing the pandemic.
She also appealed to women groups and organisations to respect constituted authority and adhere to all government directives on hosting of public events such as village meetings, town meetings, weddings, burials, celebrations and all festive activities during the period.
Our correspondent reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s statistics, as at 2.00 p.m. on March 24, indicated that Nigeria had 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two patients discharged and one death recorded.
Health
Medical Expert Wants Governors To Restict Intra, Inter – State Movement
A medical expert, Dr Joan Aku, has advised governors to restrict intra and inter states movement as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.
Aku, who works with the Nasarawa State Hospital Management Board, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Jos.
She said restricting people to their homes for at least two weeks would reduce the spread of the virus and those infected could be easily identified and attended to.
The expert who decried that government, particularly at the state levels were not doing enough to contain the dreaded disease, said allowing people to go about their normal business poses serious threat.
She said Nigerians were at risk particularly that no Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were made available for people to use.
“If only Nigerians will stay where they are, we will all be safe. We can only contain the disease with restriction.
“One person can infect many people without even knowing because some don’t have to cough or sneeze, but just by coming in contact with the virus can infect many.
“So, state governments must be proactive; they should restrict movement within their domain at least for two weeks.
“With such move, those who are infected can be easily identified, isolated and attended to,” she said
She called on state governments to provide protective equipment at hospitals and other key places to enable health workers also protect themselves.
She also urged relevant government agencies to intensify sensitisation of people on preventive measures.
Health
Nigeria Ranks First Among Countries With Highest TB Burden In Africa – Commissioner
The Taraba State Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai, says Nigeria ranks first with Tuberculosis (TB) burden in Africa and sixth globally.
Vakkai made this known during the World Tuberculosis Day in Jalingo on Tueday.
He said 18 Nigerians die hourly from TB, while 49 develop active TB, seven of which are children, according to the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation’s report.
He lamented that 4,000 people die of TB daily and 300,000 fall ill from preventable and curable diseases.
“TB remains one of the World’s deadliest infectious killers responsible for the death of at least 4,000 people each day and close to 300,000 infections,” he said.
Vakkai said that Taraba government had shown impressive support toward ending TB through provision of human resources, good working environment for the state team and partners.
He implored the citizenry to collectively support the World Health Organisation in its fight against TB.
