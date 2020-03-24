NDDC ’ll Fail Except Restructured -Monarch

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has urged the residents of the state not to panic over the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, assuring that measures have been put in place to curtail its spread.

He also announced the prohibition in the state till further notice, the gathering of more than 50 persons, while declaring that public officers below Grade Level 12, except those providing essential services such as fire and healthcare, should work from home.

Obaseki briefed reporters yesterday at the Government House, Benin on the unfortunate development, while insisting that the COVID-19 was not a death sentence.

The first case of Coronavirus in Edo was disclosed less than 24 hours after the Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, announced the indefinite closure of all primary and secondary schools, as well as tertiary institutions, with effect from yesterday.

Edo governor said: “Coronavirus is not a death sentence. So, there is no need to panic. With swift identification, proper management and care, many persons who were infected with the virus have made full recoveries. We must all work together and take the right precautions.

“I am addressing you today on the Coronavirus pandemic that has destabilised the economies and social existence of many countries in the last four months. COVID-19 has finally found its way into our country, Nigeria.

“In Edo state, we have developed our action plan to cope with the pandemic. The postponed National Sports Festival (NSF), Edo 2020, gave us the opportunity to put in place a contingency plan. We have three isolation centres in Benin City, Irrua and Auchi, a Federal Government testing centre in Irrua and a large number of very well-trained and certified workers to trace and treat patients.

“The commons signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus infection include dry cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.”

Obaseki also stated that as part of his administration’s efforts to bring the Coronavirus pandemic to a standstill, various centres had been designated for the persons who might have contracted the virus, declaring that social distancing should also be given priority attention.

He said: “Since COVID-19 is a virus that is transmitted from one person to another through close contact, the most effective and proven remedy to reduce its spread is through social distancing. Social distancing involves reducing as much as possible physical contacts with others.

“Edo State government wishes to advise that from March 23, 2020, every citizen should practice social distancing to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading. In order to give effect to our social distancing policy, gathering of more than 50 persons is prohibited in Edo State, till further notice.

“All schools are to remain closed in Edo State, till further notice. Public transportation will remain in operation, but crowding in commercial vehicles should be avoided.

“All public officers below grade level 12, except those providing essential services such as fire and healthcare, should work from home, till further notice. Citizens are advised to postpone unnecessary travels in and out of Edo State and if possible, stay at home.”

Edo governor also admonished all the residents of the state to report persons who had just returned to the state in the last 30 days from Europe, Asia, America and other affected countries to the appropriate authorities, giving details of the persons, including their phone numbers, for prompt response and interventions, especially to provide screening and any required support to them, calling 08084096723, 08064258163, 08035835529 and 08074132019.