Sports
Lack Of Motivation Causes Dakada’s Late Struggles – Coach
Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Dakada FC, Caleb Esu has blamed his side’s latest struggle in the NPFL to lack of motivation which has taken it toll on the team where they sit 8th on the league table.
Esu speaking in a chat with Tidesports source described the team’s situation as a very tough one which has seen them go on a run of just one win in 9 matches describing the lack of full payment as something that has affected the team’s performance and players not happy to be in such situation.
“We’ve not been paid fully, since September half salary, how do you cope. Well I think the break will help Dakada if after the break payment is made but if there is no payment because football has its own motivational factor which could be extrinsic or intrinsic and if you’re not doing any of those, what do you expect from players.
“So we believe the players deserve motivation for them to give their very best.”
Sports
Gunmen Abduct Enyimba’s Player
Nigerian football giants Enyimba have announced that midfielder Ekundayo Ojo has been abducted by gunmen.
Ojo was travelling along the Benin-Owo expressway when he, Enyimba teammate Emmanuel James and fellow professional footballer Benjamin Iluyomade were attacked.
The incident reportedly happened on the same day Enugu Rangers striker Ifeanyi George was killed in a car accident, aged just 26 on the Benin-Agbor expressway.
Enyimba said in a statement: “Enyimba Football Club can announce that midfielder Ekundayo Ojo has been abducted by gunmen along the Benin-Owo expressway.
“The incident occurred on Sunday, March 22 as the player journeyed to Akure to observe a break following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League amid concerns over the global pandemic, COVID-19”.
The statement continued: “Enyimba FC have since maintained close contact with Ojo’s family, as efforts are already in place to ensure the player’s release from his abductors.
“At this time, and considering the sensitivity of the incident, Enyimba Football Club wishes to call on members of the media to refrain from reports or speculation capable of jeopardising the players’ safety.
“Ojo’s family also wishes to appeal for privacy while enjoining the general public to pray for the safety and freedom of the player.”
Sports
NFF Mourns Late George, Ogbu
The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with Rangers International of Enugu over the death of the club’s players, Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu.
Both players passed on in the earlier hours of Sunday after they were involved in a ghastly motor accident which occurred in Abudu, just after Agbor in Delta State.
The players were reportedly on their way to Lagos to be with their loved ones following the suspension of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Nigeria Football Federation governing body led the tribute to both players and also took to their social media handle to commiserate with the management of Rangers International and the families of both footballers.
“We are shocked to hear of the sad passing of striker Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu players of @rangersint. Both players were involved in a fatal auto crash earlier on Sunday. Our prayers and thoughts are with their families and Rangers’ mgt. May their souls rest in peace,”NFF said.
Ifeanyi George has been important player for Rangers since he joined, he also won the Nigeria Professional Football League with Enyimba international.
Emmanuel Ogbu on his part played for the Flying Antelopes feeders team and was the former captain of Lagos, based NLO side, Magate FC.
Sports
Dressers Wants S’ Eagles’ Call-Up
Cyriel Dessers says making his first international appearance for Nigeria would have been the best moment of his career, but admit all that can wait at the moment.
Dessers, was among the 25 man squad Gernot Rohr named for the Nigeria’s 2021 African Cup of Nations clash with neighbors Sierra Leone previously scheduled for this month.
However, the game has now been postponed indefinitely by the Confederations of African Football due the current coronavirus outbreak which has left the world in disarrary in the last few month.
Dessers has now revealed that he’s disappointed with current situation, which has left his dream of international football stalled.
“Pooh, in the beginning it was mentally tough. I was excited, because that would have been the best moment of my career,”Dessers told Tidesports source.
“But of course there are now much more important things going on for everyone. That debut would have to wait.”
The Heracles Almelo forward has scored 15 goals in 26 league appearances for his club and he became the first player from the club to score home and away against Ajax Amsterdam.
