COVID-19: Ogun Draws Rosters For Workers
Ogun State yesterday rolled out further measures to contain and manage the spread of coronavirus in the state .
The measures, which were taken after the daily review of at a meeting chaired by Incident Commander, Governor Dapo Abiodun, entail that heads of State Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Local Governments were asked to draw up rosters that would ensure that no more than 20 percent of staff across all cadres work daily.
So, most staff would come to work once a week but health workers, fire service and Ogun State Emergency Management Authority (OGSEMA) were exempted from the arrangement.
Teachers in public primary and secondary schools are to proceed on their vacation immediately.
Also, Government offices, irrespective of where they are, are to maintain social distancing, provide hand sanitisers and hand washing facilities, among other hygiene measures, at all times.
These new measures were contained in a statement by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun.
Others include suspension of visits to all Government offices until further notice, except those that are COVID-19 solution related and emergency situations only while banks, Telecommunications and other similar service providers that offer services in hubs and or bays are required to ensure that not more than 20 clients are in their service areas at a time.
The measures demand they too observe social distancing between those who will be on the queue or waiting halls by at least five feet while those outside the halls should maintain similar standards.
This rule applies to all Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Points where operators must also provide wipes, hand-washing facilities and sanitisers for seamless use by clients.
The measures also require the leadership of all gated markets, shops and malls in the state observe regulated entry to ensure that a maximum of 20 people could congregate at each trading point at every point in time within the markets or shops.
On open markets, the leadership is also enjoined to work with the State Task Force and their Local Government counterparts are to ensure that the social distancing of five feet is maintained as well as maximum of 20 persons density in the markets.
In addition, market leaders are directed to draw up rosters of various market or product groups to open and sell their wares in rotation whilst this order lasts.
COVID-19: FG Shuts Land Borders, Suspends FEC …CJN Orders Courts To Close From Today
As the battle to contain the deadly Coronavirus rages, the Federal Government has suspended its weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings as well as the proposed Council of State meeting earlier slated for March 26, 2020.
This was as the government announced the total closure of all land borders that were hitherto partially closed.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr Boss Mustapha, who announced these, yesterday, at a press briefing in Abuja, added that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been mandated to announce measures approved by the Federal Government to protect the civil servants.
According to him, the Presidential Task Force continues to monitor global and domestic developments and has isolated Lagos and Abuja for particular attention in view of their population, mobility and number of cases already reported.
Speaking on the measures taken by the Federal Government, the SGF said; “As you are all aware, a number of advisories have been issued and measures taken.
“Part of the measures being taken presently include the following: escalating the nation’s capacity for testing and detection through the acquisition of more testing kits and establishment of additional test centres; acquisition of personnel protection equipment (PPE) for different categories of frontline personnel; enhancing contact tracking; deepening awareness creation.
“Mobilization of experts and trained personnel whether in service or retired; introduction of social distancing policies and banning mass gathering of over 50 persons
“Closure of schools and tertiary institutions; the total ban on international travels shall commence at 12.00 midnight tonight at all our airports; and leaders of different faiths have been encouraged to restrict services and activities that involve mass gathering of more than fifty of their adherents. State governments are also enforcing this policy at different levels.
“After a further review, Mr. President on the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) has approved the following additional measures: Suspension of the weekly FEC meetings until further notice; Postponement of the meeting of the Council of State scheduled for Thursday, 26th March, 2020; All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020.
Similarly, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered all courts in the country to shut down from today.
The CJN, in a statement he issued on the official website of the National Judicial Council (NJC), said the measure became necessary, in view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country.
He said as preventive steps, all Heads of Courts, should suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to the extant laws.
ASUU Embarks On Indefinite Strike Nationwide
University lecturers under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), have embarked on an indefinite strike over the insistence of the Federal Government that its members must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
Last year, the Federal Government gave a directive that all its employees should be enrolled in the IPPIS by December 31, or their salaries would be withheld.
The directive did not go down well with ASUU members and they never failed to make it known to their employers, federal or state government.
Few days to the December 31, deadline, over 70 per cent of ASUU members were said to have secretly enrolled in the platform, while some others, especially their leaders, refused to join. All efforts to persuade them failed; rather they embarked on two weeks warning strike.
ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told journalists in Abuja, yesterday, that the decision to embark on an indefinite strike was a tough one but the National Executive Council (NEC) had to endorse it following the expiration of two weeks warning strike earlier embarked upon by its members.
He maintained that periodic academic disruption in public universities was because of insincerity of government, particularly in honouring agreements signed with the union in years past.
He said: “It was difficult for NEC to take some painful decisions at its last meeting in Abuja, on Monday. Our wish was that government would have satisfactorily addressed issues that gave rise to the warning strike which ended on Monday, but that was unsuccessful.
“Nigerian government has chosen to use hunger as a weapon of war against its academics and we are not going to sit and watch. Action and reaction, as they say, are equal but opposite.
“So, based on the review of reports from ASUU leadership’s engagement with government, NEC concluded that government had failed to satisfactorily address the outstanding issues raised in the FGN/ASUU 2019 Memorandum of Action (MoA) and ignored the objections of ASUU against IPPIS.
“We will strongly reject any use of force to enrol our members on the IPPIS platform which was ‘fraudulently’ imposed on Nigerians by the World Bank with a huge amount of loan facility.”
“However, available records at Federal Ministry of Education indicated that cumulatively in last 20 years, university lecturers under the umbrella of ASUU have lost four years of academic work to industrial action with their salaries and other entitlements paid in full.
“In 2009, ASUU members shut down public universities for three months to compel government to attend to their needs as listed in their request sheet. At the end of the strike, in October 2009, ASUU and other labour unions in the university system signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Federal Government to call off the industrial action, with implementation timeline for the reached agreements.
“On 1 July, 2013, ASUU embarked on another strike. This time, for five months and 15 days. The strike was called off on 16 December, 2013. ASUU said the reason for its actions was lack of sincerity and commitment on the part of government to religiously implement the 2009 agreement.
“In 2017, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, inaugurated a 16-member Federal Government re-negotiation team to interface with all university-based labour unions, notably, ASUU, NASU, SSANU, NAAT, as regards the content of the 2009 agreement it reached with the labour unions.
“The team was chaired by Dr Wale Babalakin, whom the government adjudged the most competent to lead its re-negotiation team, having done a similar job in 2009 when the negotiation began.
“ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi-led the team of university based-labour unions.”
N3.6bn Fraud: EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-NDDC Director
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, re-arraigned a former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), Mr Tuoyo Omatsuli and three others, for alleged N3.6billion fraud.
Omatsuli is standing trial alongside second to fourth defendants Don Parker Properties Ltd, Francis Momoh and Building Associates Ltd before the Federal High Court in Lagos.
The defendants were first arraigned before Justice Saliu Saidu in November, 2018.
Monday, the EFCC re-arraigned them before the same judge on an amended 52-count charge.
The commission alleged that they conspired to disguise the illegal origin of the N3.6billion “being proceeds of unlawful activity; to wit: corruption and gratification.”
In another count, it alleged that the N3.6billion was a bribe received by Omatsuli from Starline Consultancy Services Ltd, a firm engaged by the NDDC to help it recover its statutory three per cent annual budgets of oil and gas producing companies in the Niger Delta.
The defendants pleaded not guilty.
Justice Saidu admitted them to bail on the existing terms.
He granted the EFCC’s application for trial to continue, following which prosecution Counsel Ekene Iheanacho called his 13th prosecution witness Usman Adamu.
Adamu, a senior EFCC detective, said Omatsuli used his position to convert the sum and acquired properties through Building Associates Ltd.
Yusuf said: “Sometimes in 2016, the commission received an intelligence alleging that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) made fraudulent transfers of funds to some companies.
“One of the companies mentioned is Starline Consultancy Services. The intelligence was accepted and assigned to my team”.
Yusuf further disclosed that about N12billion was received by Starline Consultancy Services from the NDDC out of which the firm also paid out N3.6billion to a company known as Building Associates Ltd in tranches.
He said investigations later revealed that Building Associates was owned by Francis Momoh (2nd defendant).
“From the money received by Building Associates, the 2nd defendant (Francis Momoh) made some fund transfers to various beneficiaries. One of them is Princely Estate. Jide Tinubu is also a beneficiary and many others.
“We also sent invitations to these beneficiaries to report to our office. They volunteered statements and also submitted documents to us as evidence of why they received the money.
“We later sent letter of investigation to the NDDC requesting for details of payments made to Starline Consultancy Services.
“NDDC responded and from the document submitted by the NDDC, we discovered that the then management of NDDC employed the services of Starline to recover three percent statutory allocation from oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta. Starline was paid ten percent of the money recovered as its commission”, the witness said.
